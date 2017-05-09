3D Systems Finds Itself In The Sweet Spot Between Supply And Demand

To say the 3D printing craze was one of the market's biggest-ever investment disappointments would still be a considerable understatement. Industry mainstays like 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) saw their stocks rally as much as 1000% -- and in some cases, more -- over the course of 2012 and 2013 as the dream of 3D printing became a functional reality.

None of those mainstay stocks are anywhere near where they were in late 2013 though. XONE shares are still down more than 80% from their peak price despite a measurable recovery effort beginning in late 2015. DDD shares are only 25% of their previous peak value, again, despite an respectable rally effort for the past year and a half.

The problem? As it turns out, though companies and consumers are using (and buying) 3D printers. They just didn't adopt them at the pace being touted by the 3D printing industry's bulls in 2013... not even close. Frustrated investors threw in the towel, with most of them shelving 3D printer stocks forever.

Big mistake. See, 3D printers and on-demand printing were never not a growth business. It's just that the expectations raced so far ahead of fiscal reality, a painful correction was inevitable.

The question is, have you looked at this business and its stocks recently? Maybe it's time to put them both back on your radar.

The Industry Tide is (Still) Rising

Contrary to popular belief, the 3D printer/printing industry is growing. It has been for a while, but is poised to explode in 2017 and beyond.

It's an optimism that's been quantified by several entities. BP is one of them, recently opining the 3D printing industry would be worth roughly $9 billion this year, and reach $20 billion by 2020. Note on the chart below, however, that the industry's revenue has been on the rise since 2014.



Data from BP, chart from betweener.es

The number jibes with Digital Engineering's recent look at the industry, which reckons a record-breaking 455,772 3D printers were shipped in 2016, roughly doubling 2015's count. That's nothing, however, compared to the 6.7 million 3D printers the organization expects to be shipped in 2020. Interestingly, Digital Engineering believes the market will be worth $16 billion in 2019, and worth $26.5 billion in 2021.



Data and image from Digital Engineering

Technavio sees compound annual growth in excess of 35% between 2016 and 2021 for all key users of 3D printers (healthcare, automotive, aerospace, consumer, etc).

Point being, it was never a lack of growth opportunity that up-ended the industry's stocks. It was terrible timing. The hype came well before the business was hitting a critical mass... well before the world was ready to adopt a relatively new and relatively expensive technology.

The market is ready now. That readiness just happens to coincide with a drastic decrease in the price of 3D printers.

3D Systems Offers Proof of Life

Perhaps just as important (if not more so), the industry's key names like Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and 3D Systems are seeing revenue growth finally turn into palatable profits.

3D Systems' recent results paint the most representative picture of the 3D printer industry's turnaround. Though it missed its profitability estimates of 11 cents per share by posting a profit of only six cents per share, revenue was up 2.5% year-over-year, and did meet estimates. The GAAP net loss narrowed too. 3D Systems also reiterate its revenue guidance for growth of between 2% and 8%, and per-share operating profits of between 51 cents and 55 cents per share.

Better still, the analyst outlook projects impressive revenue and earnings growth, driving 3D System to a valuation that's at least somewhat commensurate with market standards. DDD is priced at a forward-looking P/E of 30.6.



Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

With all of that being said, though most investors have overlooked the agonizingly slow right-pricing of DDD shares and its peers, enough investors have taken notice to put the stock into a technical position that sets the stage for a breakout.

Michael Sica-Lieber offers up the detailed technical analysis of the budding breakout effort here; consider this the abridged version of his take. That is, DDD has stabilized since early 2016, developing a wedge pattern that finally gave way on Monday with a very strong bullish thrust.



Chart made with Schwab StreetSmart Pro

Though it's likely there will be some pushback and profit-taking, this squeeze has been brewing for a while, and is founded on the company's fundamental strength. Investors would be wise to take the clues at face value, though knowing it's unlikely 3D Systems shares will be able to move higher in a perfect straight line.

Bottom Line

Were it just the stock or even just the company's apparent progress, it might not be worth noting. The industry's tide is rising too, however. It has been since the beginning. What's new is that these companies -- and 3D Systems in particular -- are turning that rising tide into real earnings now that the supply and demand balance has been found as costs have come down. The euphoria too many investors were feeling in 2013 is the kind of excitement they should be feeling now. And, maybe they will. As was the case five years ago though, you don't want to be late to that party... a party which could restart sooner than you might think now that DDD shares are teasing us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.