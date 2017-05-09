Sandstorm Gold: A Record-Breaking Quarter

Sandstorm Gold's stock price has been hampered by a slump in gold prices and its questionable deal with Mariana Resources.

Sandstorm Gold just reported one of its strongest quarters in its history.

Sandstorm Gold: Record-Breaking Quarter

SAND data by YCharts

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) just reported one of the strongest quarterly results I've seen from the royalty and streaming company for quite some time, a few other positive developments have unfolded.

While I still believe Sandstorm's recently announced acquisition of Mariana Resources is somewhat of a head-scratcher, the company deserves credit for the strong quarter. Please note that I'm going to focus mainly on Sandstorm's earnings here, as I've already covered the Mariana acquisition in detail.

Here are the highlights of the earnings report:

(Credit: Sandstorm Gold Q1 report)

Sandstorm reported record attributable gold ounces sold of 15,558, up from 11,381 ounces in the previous year period.

Revenue was $18.8 million, up from $13.4 million last year. Operating cash flow was $11.9 million compared to $9.7 million.

Average cash costs came in at just $258 per attributable gold ounce, down from $267 per ounce last year.

Sandstorm ended the quarter with $32 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $21.4 million last quarter, and zero debt; the company also owns $96.56 million worth of investments in various companies, including equity in Trek Mining, which was formed upon the merger of JDL Gold and Luna Gold.

Sandstorm has maintained its annual guidance of between 45,000 to 55,000 ounces of gold production, rising to over 65,000 ounces by 2020.

Positive Developments

Sandstorm's strong production is mainly due to an increase in production coming from the Diavik royalty (62% increase compared to last year), new production from the Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) silver and copper streams, and production from the Karma gold stream. Primero Mining's (NYSE:PPP) Black Fox mine, the Bracemac McLeod mine and the Ming mine were also strong performers in Q1.

Other positive news came from Orezone Gold Corp., which decided to buy back its royalty on the Bombore project for $3.6 million, netting Sandstorm a 20% return on its original upfront payment. Sandstorm still owns a right of first refusal on any future stream or royalty financing related to the Bomboré gold project.

Another positive development: Metanor Resources announced the closing of two private placements totaling C$20 million, which included an investment Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF), a $1.4 billion Canadian gold miner. This is outstanding news for Sandstorm in my opinion; Sandstorm owns a 20% gold stream on the Bachelor Lake mine, as a well-capitalized Metanor has more funds for exploration and development. Kirkland Lake could very well be interested in taking over Metanor at some point in the future.

At Karma, Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) has announced an indicated resource of 314,000 ounces at the North Kao deposit, extending the mine life at Karma to beyond 10 years. The company is planning a $4 million exploration program in 2017.

This was certainly a strong quarter from Sandstorm and I have to give the company credit for it. There was several positive developments that unfolded in Q1, and Sandstorm's balance sheet is a bit stronger than I expected with its $32 million in cash and $96 million worth of investments.

Final thoughts: I have no plans on adding more Sandstorm shares at the moment, especially since I own shares of Mariana Resources, which will be converted into Sandstorm shares upon closing of the deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND, KLGDF, MRLDF, EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.