Insider Buying Reported At This Top Gold Junior

Insider buying has been reported at Avnel Gold, my No. 2 overall gold stock pick for 2017.

Insider Buying at Avnel Gold (OTC:AVNZF)

AVK data by YCharts

Avnel Gold has outperformed the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) year-to-date, and I think this outperformance should continue as I feel shares are undervalued have significant upside. One key insider at Avnel appears to believe the same, making several large purchases of stock recently.

For some background, I previously listed Avnel as my No. 2 overall gold stock pick for 2017 and I own a large amount of shares in my gold portfolio; I think Avnel owns an economic gold development project in Mali (based on positive drilling results and the release of an advanced feasibility study) and I believe the company is a strong takeover target.

Mali is an emerging gold producing nation in my opinion. Key gold mines in Mali include IAMGOLD's (NYSE:IAG) Sadiola mine and Randgold Resources' (NASDAQ:GOLD) Morila mine. While gold production is forecast to drop in 2017, this should increase quite a bit once B2Gold's (NYSEMKT:BTG) Fekola project gets to production later this year.

Previously, I covered Avnel's release of its optimized feasibility study at Kalana Main. This was a positive update, with initial capital costs lowered by $25 million and the project's net present value increased by more than $60 million to $321 million (after-tax, 5% discount, $1,200 gold price).

This optimized feasibility study says the mine will be in operation for 18 years, recovering 1.82 million ounces of gold at average all-in sustaining costs of $561 per ounce over the first five years and $730 per ounce over the life of mine. Initial capital costs are quite reasonable at $171 million. So Kalana Main looks like it will be a low-capex, high-margin gold mine.

Insider Buying Reported at Avnel

One insider at Avnel has used recent share price weakness to add shares. Here are the purchases, according to SEDI filings at CanadianInsider.com.

- Ian McDonald, VP of corporate development, bought 200,000 shares at $.26 per share on April 21.

- On April 24, he bought 41,000 shares at $.265 per share.

- On April 25, he bought 100,000 shares at $.26 per share and 28,500 shares at $.255 per share.

- On April 26, he bought 10,000 shares at $.255 per share and 3,500 shares at $.26 per share.

- In total, McDonald bought 383,000 shares at a value of $99,592.

As I've stated in past articles, I think insider buying is a positive sign, as it means insiders of a company are bullish on the stock, think it is undervalued and believe it will rise.

I've made a lot of money following insider trading activity - the best example being my purchases of True Gold before it was taken over by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) at a big premium.

Avnel also recently reported positive drilling results at Kalanako in March, which is a gold target located less than 3km northeast of its Kalana Main project. Key highlights of the second and third batches of assays from 60 drill holes include high-grade gold intersections of 22.6 g/t over 15 meters, 29.7 g/t over 11 meters and 6.0 g/t over 27 meters.

These drilling results are positive for Avnel, as it shows Kalanako has the potential to become a high-grade, open-pit satellite deposit for Kalana Main, possibly increasing annual production and extending the mine life.

Why Avnel is a Buy

I believe the Avnel insider believes his company's stock is undervalued. If you look at the current market cap and optimized feasibility study results, it's hard to argue.

Avnel currently carries a market cap just shy of $100 million (on the TSX), while the Kalana Main project's net present value is 3X this figure at $320 million (using a $1,200 gold price, after-tax, 5% discount). Payback is estimated at just 1.1 years using a $1,200 gold price. Initial capital costs are quite reasonable at $171 million.

Avnel shares currently trade at a price to net asset value ratio of .44X, which is among the lowest of its peers, according to data at Cormark Securities, posted on Avnel's corporate presentation.

The company is also well-funded, as it should currently have about $17 million in cash following the exercise of warrants in late December. The company is moving Kalana Main towards construction, but I still think it will get bought out by a mid-tier or major gold producer. Insider buying only increases my confidence in the company and its future prospects. I plan on adding to my position in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVNZF, EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.