Rockwell Collins - A Solid Company With A Solid Future

However, the company's is poised to grow in the future.

Overview

Rockwell Collins (NYSE: COL) produces communications and aviation systems for the private sector and the military and also provides information management services through international communications networks. The company's aim is to offer a holistic product to its customers by leveraging its practices in a variety of core competencies and taking advantage of its communications networks.

The company sells its products to its diverse array of customers through an internal marketing and sales force. It also uses a worldwide dealer network.

The company has three main segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems, and Information Management Services.

Commercial Systems

This segment supplies aviation electronics systems to manufacturers of commercial aircraft, airlines, and business aircraft operators. The company sells products meant for both initial installation as well as for upgrades and retrofitting.

The company's products in this segment include touch-screen cockpit displays, cabin electronics, communication systems, and navigation systems.

Government Systems

Through this segment, the company produces and sells a broad range of electronic products, systems, and services to customers like the US Department of Defense, other defense agencies in other governments, and other international government agencies and defense contractors. The company sells products meant for airborne, precision weapon, ground, and maritime uses. The company also retrofits and upgrades its products.

The company's products in this segment include navigation services, products for aircraft flight decks, aviation displays, and targeting and training systems.

Information Management Services

This segment was created as a result of the company's 2013 acquisition of ARINC Incorporated. It provides communications services, systems integration, and security solutions across the aviation, airport, rail and nuclear security markets. The company sells its products to a mixture of private and public customers, including airlines, business aircraft operators, the FAA, airports, and railroads.

Its products include communications systems for flight communications with airports and satellites, airport efficiency systems, train dispatching systems, control systems for nuclear power facilities, and cabin connectivity systems.

Earnings

The company's sales have increased in the aggregate, but have stayed the same for the past two years, going from $4.98 billion in 2014 to $5.24 billion the year after to $5.26 billion the past year. Net income has grown at a greater rate, from $604 million in 2014 to $686 million in 2015 to $727 million in 2016. Unsurprisingly, net income as a percentage of net sales has increased from 12.1% to 13.8% over the same time period.

COL Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

As the chart above illustrates, the company's net income has grown by roughly 20% over the past few years.

Cash Flows

COL Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

As expected, the company's cash flows reflect what its earnings and sales reflect. It's increased over the past few years, but has plateaued over the past two years.

The Plateau and Sales Growth In the Future

The recent plateau is a result of a 2% reduction in revenue from the Commercial Systems segment that offset a 6% increase in revenues in the Information Management segment and a 1% increase in the Government Systems segment.

According to the company's most recent 10-K, sales growth is the management's top priority. The company believes that its synergy across multiple product platforms and investments in R&D will allow it to be in a strong position for future growth.

The company expects the Boeing 737MAX, which is scheduled to enter service in 2017, to be its biggest source of Commercial Systems revenue moving forward. The company believes that increased future defense spending will increase its Government Systems revenue. The company also hopes to take advantage of a global trend toward software based solutions to problems in order to continue to grow its Information Management segment, which has performed strongly over the past few years. And over the longer term, the company also hopes to take advantage of increasing globalization in order to acquire new customers.

Book Value

COL Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, the company's book value has grown substantially over the past few years. From 2015 to 2016, the company's total assets increased from $7.3 billion to $7.7 billion, mostly as a result of more cash on hand, more net inventories, and more deferred income tax.

The company's total current liabilities increased from $2.06 billion to $2.35 billion. Overall, total shareholder's equity increased from $1.88 billion to $2.08 billion.

Perhaps most importantly, long-term debt decreased from $2.68 billion to $1.38 billion. The stock's current P/B ratio is a relatively high 5.69.

Acquisitions

Much of the company's recent growth has been a result of acquisitions. The company made three acquisitions in 2016 and 2015 to enhance its business, mostly with respect to communications.

In December of 2013, Rockwell purchased ARINC, a company mentioned earlier. The acquisition of ARINC spawned a new segment for the company. And that segment, Information Management, was the fastest growing segment last year.

In October of last year, the company finalized a deal to purchase B/E Aerospace, a leading manufacturer of aircraft cabin interiors in Europe. The value of the deal was $6.4 billion and was financed with cash and stock. As a result of the deal, Rockwell Collins will assume $1.9 billion in net debt. The deal was completed last month.

Although this does mean the company will assume more debt, it's overall book value will undoubtedly increase. The acquisition will also strengthen the company's Commercial Systems segment and, since B/E is a European company, the acquisition will allow the company to have greater penetration in the European market.

Conclusion

Despite its plateau, Rockwell Collins seems to be a great company. It's had stable or growing earnings for a long time, it's decreased its debt, and it seems to be in a good position to strengthen and grow.

And unlike other government-reliant companies, Rockwell has a diversified array of customers. What this means is that a decrease in government spending on the military will have a negative impact on Rockwell, but that this impact will be limited since the company sells a wide variety of products to a wide variety of customers. And as is mentioned in the latest 10K, the company can also take advantage of the synergies that arise between all the core product areas it's involved in to provide a whole suite of services to its customers.

COL data by YCharts

The company's had solid growth in price over the past few years. And at a P/E of 18.65, it isn't exactly a steal. The acquisition of B/E has also been priced into the company's overall price. However, it would make a solid addition to most portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.