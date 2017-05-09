Fannie And Freddie: The Net Worth Sweep And FHFA's Next Big Problem With Delaware Law

Introduction

This article continues to examine the viability of the litigation thesis supporting a speculative investment in Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) that I have addressed in three prior Seeking Alpha articles: Fannie and Freddie: The Litigation Thesis Remains Viable After Perry; If Perry Majority is Correct, Then FHFA Director Watt is King George, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Shareholders Are Serfs; and Fannie and Freddie: An Unconstitutionally Structured FHFA and Voiding the Net Worth Sweep.

This article will focus upon the claim that I expect plaintiffs will soon commence that the NWS violates Section 170 of the DGCL, which prevents dividends that impair capital. This DGCL Section 170 claim would be a companion to the Hinder/Jacobs claim that the NWS violates DGCL Section 151, insofar as both claims require the court to find that the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 ("HERA") did not preempt or displace Delaware corporate law in connection with determining the legality of the NWS preferred stock terms (DGCL Section 151 and Hindes/Jacobs) or the NWS dividends effect to impair capital (DGCL Section 170).

Plaintiff Pagliara has brought a books and records case under DGCL Section 220 to ascertain various facts relating to the actions of FNMA and FMCC directors in connection with the NWS. FHFA has moved to dismiss this action, or in the alternative substitute FHFA as plaintiff, in Delaware Chancery Court, and an evidentiary hearing was held on May 2, 2017. I believe that facts ascertained by Pagliara in this books and records action, if permitted to continue by Judge Montgomery-Reeves, will form the factual basis for Pagliara to bring a strong DGCL Section 170 claim.

The Illegality of NWS Dividends under DGCL Section 170

DGCL Section 170 generally requires that all corporate dividends be declared from current year and last year profits ("nimble dividends") and surplus, but not capital. This anti-impairment of capital provision prevents a corporation from depleting capital by distributing dividends to the disadvantage of the corporation's creditors and preferred stockholders.

"Surplus" is defined in DGCL Section 154 as, "[t]he excess, if any, at any given time, of the net assets of the corporation over the amount…determined to be capital." See generally Honacker and Willensky, Morris, Nichols, Arsht and Tunnel.

"Net assets" is defined by Section 154 of the DGCL to mean "the amount by which total assets exceed total liabilities." This definition of net assets is essentially a balance sheet test. Therefore, as a practical matter, the surplus requirement prohibits "distributions to stockholders that would render the company balance-sheet insolvent, but instead of using insolvency as the cut-off, the line is drawn at the amount of the corporation's capital" (SV Inv. Partners, LLC v. ThoughtWorks, Inc., 7 A.3d 973, 982 (Del. Ch. 2010)).

The value of a corporation's assets should generally be measured at market value even if the "book value" reflected on the formal balance sheet is different. In the case of FNMA and FMCC, inasmuch as they hold interest rate derivatives to counteract the value fluctuation of MBS held in portfolio, there should not be a significant discrepancy between the market and carrying values of their MBS assets.

Section 154 defines "capital" for purposes of the surplus test. Unless the board of a corporation has provided otherwise, the capital of a Delaware corporation for purposes of the surplus test is equal to the aggregate par value of all of its previously issued shares. If no-par value shares have been issued, the default rule is that the amount of consideration received for each share is included in a corporation's capital, unless the board of directors provide otherwise at the time of issuance.

The NWS senior preferred stock is no par value stock. Therefore, In the case of FNMA, which issued $117 billion of senior preferred stock to Treasury, FNMA's capital is equal to this $117 billion unless, under DGCL Section 154, the FNMA directors at the time of the stock issuance of the NWS stock provided otherwise. This factual question is likely the most important of the matters that Pagliara will seek to determine through the books and records case. It is my view that since FNMA carries the NWS senior preferred stock at $117 billion on its balance sheet, it is highly likely that the FNMA board did not alter the default rule, such that all $117 billion of NWS senior preferred stock is FNMA capital.

In FNMA's first quarter Form 10Q for 2017, FNMA shows total shareholders' equity of $3.38 billion, with $3.03 trillion of assets and $3.30 trillion of liabilities. Remember, the DGCL Section 170 test is for dividends to be made out of surplus, which is the excess of net assets over capital. Assuming that FNMA directors did not provide, at the time of each issuance of senior preferred stock, that some amount less than the issuance proceeds was to be provided for as capital as opposed to surplus, then this is $3.38 billion of net assets amount is less than FNMA capital by about $114 billion, and any NWS dividends made at a time FNMA net assets were less than capital would be illegal.

The notion here is that Delaware corporate law does not permit a corporation that applies the DGCL, as FNMA does, to make vast dividends in excess of capital, with the effect of depleting capital. Understand that all issuances of senior preferred stock were made prior to the Third Amendment that created the NWS. It is highly unlikely that FNMA directors laid the path for NWS dividends to be paid, by applying less than the issuance proceeds from the senior preferred stock as capital, when those issuances were made well before the NWS was contemplated.

Moreover, this question as to the amount of capital represented by FNMA preferred stock, and thus whether the NWS dividends impaired FNMA preferred stock capital, is not presented just in the case of the FNMA senior preferred stock. FNMA junior preferred stock, such as the S series, is also is no par stock. Therefore, the same dividend violation issue under DGCL Sections 154 and 170 is also presented by FNMA's $19 billion of junior preferred stock.

A FNMA plaintiff such as Pagliara can bring a direct DGCL Section 170 action as a FNMA shareholder seeking to invalidate all NWS dividends that impaired FNMA's senior and junior preferred stock capital. An action by Pagliara would benefit from Pagliara's commencement in 2016 of the books and records action, which should toll the statute of limitations on the DGCL Section 170 action. While FHFA will argue that FHFA has a defense under HERA because it has succeeded to the rights of shareholders to bring a direct action, such that no shareholder can bring this direct action, even the egregious Perry majority opinion disagreed with this position. (Perry would have persuasive but not binding effect upon any consideration of Perry's HERA succession defense in a case heard within the Delaware federal circuit).

In addition DGCL Section 174 provides that directors who have negligently violated the dividend provisions shall be liable to the corporation for the amounts improperly distributed, and provides a six year statute of limitations. Any FNMA director might claim that FHFA, as conservator, should be subject to this action rather than they, inasmuch as FHFA as conservator succeeded to the powers of FNMA directors, in which case the real party in interest in any DGCL Section 174 action should be FHFA. This would create a manifest conflict of interest insofar FHFA as conservator would be asked to cause FNMA to bring an action against itself. As for negligence, one way in which FNMA directors, or FHFA, could argue against a claim of negligence is if they relied upon an opinion of counsel relating to the validity of the NWS dividends. The presence or absence of any such legal opinion addressed to FNMA directors, or FHFA, would be another matter that Pagliara's books and records action would determine.

The Question of Federal Preemption and the O'Melveny Case

FHFA has argued in Hindes/Jacobs that HERA preempts Delaware law, in determining whether the NWS preferred stock terms are illegal under DGCL, and surely FHFA will assert the same in connection with the forthcoming Section 170 action. Hindes/Jacobs has a reply brief due June 16, 2017 in which it can be expected to assert that there is nothing contained in HERA that makes federal law displace DGCL. There is no federal corporate law, no federal common law that is inconsistent with DGCL, and HERA makes clear that FHFA "stands in the shoes" of FNMA as a private Delaware corporation, with all of the powers and rights that directors have, and those directorial powers and rights are defined by DGCL. Remember that in Perry, even FHFA agreed that DGCL applied to claims by the class plaintiffs that the NWS breached terms of their junior preferred stock. If DGCL applies to determine whether the NWS breached the junior preferred stock, then what federal law requires that the validity of the terms of the NWS itself be ajudicated under federal law?

O'Melveny v FDIC is a SCOTUS case that, by analogy, makes clear that DGCL is the rule of decision in Hindes/Jacobs and any Section 170 action. O'Melveny construed whether FDIC had the power to avoid a state law defense (imputation of knowledge between a corporation and its counsel) in a tort action that it brought against a corporation's legal counsel. The powers of the FDIC were the basis for drafting HERA and setting forth the powers of FHFA as conservator, including that like the FDIC, FHFA steps into the shoes of the corporation in conservatorship and receivership. If the FDIC as receiver could avoid the state law defense and claim that its powers as receiver preempted the state law defense that the legal firm asserted, then the FDIC would be able to recover money from the law firm for the benefit of the estate of the corporation for which the FDIC was acting as receiver.

But to do this, the FDIC would have to assert some federal policy that was frustrated by the application of state law.

Justice Scalia would have none of this. He stated that "The closest [FDIC] comes to identifying a specific, concrete federal policy or interest that is compromised by California law [that governed the corporation in receivership] is its contention that state rules regarding the imputation of knowledge might "deplet[e] the deposit insurance fund"... But neither FIRREA nor the prior law sets forth any anticipated level for the fund, so what respondent must mean by "depletion" is simply the forgoing of any money which, under any conceivable legal rules, might accrue to the fund. That is a broad principle indeed, which would support not just elimination of the defense at issue here, but judicial creation of new, "federal common law" causes of action to enrich the fund. Of course we have no authority to do that, because there is no federal policy that the fund should always win. Our cases have previously rejected "more money" arguments remarkably similar to the one made here."

Applying O'Melveny to Hindes/Jacobs and any Section 170 action, there is nothing in HERA, adopted in 2008, that states, in effect, that any state law that might prevent Treasury from being paid back on its senior preferred stock is hereby preempted. FHFA has argued that the bylaws of FNMA and FMCC, which adopt Delaware and Virginia law, respectively, for corporate governance matters except to the extent such law is inconsistent with federal law, evidences federal policy to preempt state law. But what is the federal policy that is inconsistent with the application of DGCL Section 151 in Hindes/Jacobs, or DGCL Section 170 in a forthcoming illegal dividend case?

That federal policy would be that the Treasury "should always win", because "more money" is at stake, insofar as Treasury is to receive all Fannie and Freddie profits if the NWS is upheld...and the judicial premise that Treasury should get money when it needs money has been rejected in the O'Melveny case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNMA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.