Go The Distance With Healthcare ETFs

Our mental and physical health are really important things; we strive to maintain them. How much we spend on healthcare is a reflection of this priority. This is well-versed topic in both mainstream media and scientific journals. A quick Google Scholar search with search terms "healthcare expenditures" and "united states" produced over 12,000 articles.

Amongst this healthcare chatter are the public companies that operate in this sector. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has a market cap of $333 Billion and is quite possibly the most recognizable healthcare company on the planet. A lot of great articles are written about JNJ on seekingalpha so I will not cover it directly.

Instead I will focus on healthcare exchange traded funds to get a broad view of this market. With the help of finviz.com I was quickly able to ascertain a list of healthcare ETFs. Some of the top 18 ETFs in healthcare appear to be the following:

Table 1: List of 18 healthcare ETF with market cap, current price and dividend information. Information was accessed from Google Finance.

Ticker Name MarketCap (Billions) Price ($) Dividend ($) Dividend Yield (%) XLV Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF 16.19 75.97 0.27 1.5 IBB iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 8.01 295.87 0.3 0.17 XBI SPDR S&P Biotech ETF 3.17 70.15 0.02 0.25 VHT Vanguard Health Care ETF 6.17 140.83 0.44 1.26 BIB ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 0.37 48.98 - 0 IYH iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF 1.85 159.47 0.44 1.21 IHI iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF 1.28 158.29 0.13 0.51 XPH SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF 0.46 42.42 0.03 0.58 PTH PowerShares DWA Healthcare Momentum Portfolio ETF 0.06 54.32 - 0 PBE PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio ETF 0.23 42.75 0.06 0.48 CURE Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF 0.24 36.62 #N/A 0 IHE iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF 0.70 150.65 #N/A FHLC Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF 0.62 36.53 - 1.65 RXL ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF 0.09 73.19 - 0.86 IHF iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF 0.54 140.53 #N/A RYH Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Healthcare ETF 0.50 165.65 #N/A FBT First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index ETF 0.89 107.85 #N/A FXH First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF 1.18 63.99 - 0

These ETFs are designed to give you exposure to different components of the healthcare space. And keep in mind that there are massive differences within healthcare. JNJ covers a wide spectrum of products, from band aids & Tylenol to joints and pharmaceuticals. Buying JNJ is actually one way to get exposure to many dimensions of healthcare. Other large companies, like Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) focus exclusively on the biotechnology segment of healthcare, for example, which is to say they make drugs that can only be prescribed by a doctor to treat an illness / disease.

The companies held in these ETFs provide strategic exposure to healthcare. My perception of these ETFs was that they would be risky: volatile and choppy track records. I am not sure why I assumed that this would be the case. So I decided that I would do a head to head comparison with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Making a basket of healthcare ETFs

For instance, if you were to buy each of these 18 ETFs with equal weighting you would have a portfolio that has a beta (volatility) of 1.3. By comparison, SPY has a lower beta = 1.0, implying that there would bigger moves and more potential risks for these 18 ETFs compared to the S&P 500.

I generally avoid high beta stocks or ETFs because of my personal preferences. I am relatively risk averse. But I soldiered on in this healthcare ETF analysis and looked at 1-year and 5-year returns. An equal weighting basket of these 18 ETFs would have yielded 15.4% return from May 1 st 2016 to May 2017. That is impressive, but SPY gave a comparable annual return of 15.7%, with less risk it must be said.

How about the performance of this healthcare ETF basket over 5 years? All of these ETFs have been around for 5 years, some for even 10 years. The 5-year return of the healthcare basket was 156% (compound annual growth rate of 20.6%), which is noticeably higher than the 5-year current return from SPY: 73.8% (CAGR=11.6%).

The figure shows the distribution of returns as a histogram for these ETFs over a 5-year period. All 18 show gains.

The highest performing ETFs over 5-years were BIB and CURE. In the case of BIB, this fund leveraged fund seeks to achieve two times (2x) the daily performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (link). It performed quite well, but you'd have to hold on to your hat with a beta of 2.71. CURE performed even better with a whooping 593%.

Although past performance is no way predicts the future, this information (summarized in Table 2) clearly shows that you would do well by buying a basket of healthcare ETFs. You would out-perform the market by a factor of 2.

Table 2: beta, annual and 5-year returns for these healthcare ETFs

Ticker Name Beta Return since May 2016 (%) Return since May 2012 (%) XLV Health Care SPDR ETF 0.82 8.12 103.14 IBB iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 1.37 13.49 138.44 XBI SPDR Biotech ETF 1.40 36.66 163.49 VHT Vanguard Health Care ETF 0.86 10.37 109.71 BIB ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF 2.71 21.11 316.87 IYH iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF 0.84 9.60 104.69 IHI iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF 0.94 21.45 136.14 XPH SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF 1.04 4.91 47.03 PTH PowerShares DWA Healthcare Momentum Portfolio ETF 1.31 23.28 71.40 PBE PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio ETF 1.26 12.58 97.36 CURE Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF 2.54 22.25 593.41 IHE iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF 0.87 9.93 82.94 FHLC Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF 10.52 42.75 RXL ProShares Ultra Health Care ETF 1.70 20.51 317.36 IHF iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF 0.93 10.52 118.83 RYH Guggenheim S&P Equal Weight Health Care ETF

0.91 10.67 121.88 FBT First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index ETF 1.25 20.98 141.05 FXH First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX ETF 0.90 10.24 106.73 Heathcare Average 1.3 15.4 156.3 Lower volatility Average 0.9 11.6 114.4 SPY comparison 1.0 15.7 73.8

A basket of lower volatility healthcare ETFs

As I mentioned, I do try to steer away from high beta equities. There is no golden rule for beta because sectors / industries / market forces can make a stock's beta high or low and that alone shouldn't be the reason to consider a stock. But an "under one" rule seems reasonable. So I cherry picked the 18 healthcare ETFs based on their beta values, which is found in Table 1. It turns out eight out of 18 ETFs have beta's less than 1. They are: XLV, VHT, IYH, IHI, IHE, IHF, RYH, FXH.

If I were to buy a second basket of equally weighted ETFs from this group of 8 than the beta would drop (obviously) to 0.9 and the 1-year and 5-year returns are 11.6% and 114.4% gains, respectively. The 5-year return for these 8 ETFs (CAGR=16.5%) also beats SPY (CAGR=11.6%) by an impressive margin.

It is worth mentioning that RYH, for example, is designed to achieve exactly what I had set out to do: establish exposure to healthcare. RYH covers the different components of healthcare as shown in their description of holdings.

Accessed from Guggenheim's website for this ETF.

RYH currently has 60 stocks in its holdings and no one stock has more than 2% of the assets net value. For all intents and purposes it appears to be able to deliver comparable returns as the lower volatility ETF basket that I created. The Guggenheim website corroborates my own calculation when they state that the fund has yielded an average annual return over 12% since inception. If your intent were to get exposure to all the elements of healthcare then RYH would be on ETF to add to your watchlist.

Healthcare ETF can make it in a healthy portfolio

I take my personal health seriously. I view my investment portfolio in the same light: grow it in a healthy manner! My portfolio has historically been rather limited when it comes to healthcare equities. There are a number of ETFs with a solid track record. My exercise of creating a basket from 18 established ETFs and the lower volatility option was useful. Using historical data from the last 5 years, it demonstrated this sector can help you reach gains that are beyond the S&P 500 index.

