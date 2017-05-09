Trucking Industry Woes Lead To Poor Stock Price Performance

The trucking industry has been one of the poorest performers within transports.

For the trucking industry, it has been a rough first quarter. As the year has progressed, we have seen a mega-merger between Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) and Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX). We have also seen extreme volatility for Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) resulting from financial accounting issues.

We have also seen extreme weakness in smaller company operations, including Universal Logistics Holdings (NASDAQ:ULH), USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK), and P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI). For less-than-truckload (LTL) peers, we have seen a substantial divergence to the downside from unionized labor companies, including ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

As stated, Celadon Group has experienced the most extreme change in performance for 2017. The company was up as much as 28 percent in early March. Today, performance stands at -68.5 percent, a 96.5 percentage point change over two months.

Roadrunner Transportation was up as much as 13 percent in late-January. Today, the stock is down at -36 percent; a 49-percentage point swing. P.A.M. Transportation was up 4 percent to begin the year. The stock price has declined similarly as Roadrunner Transportation at -36 percent; a 40-percentage point decline.

USA Truck was up 13.5 percent by late-January. Today, the stock is down at -25 percent; a 38.5-percentage point change. Universal Logistics Holdings has been down all year, currently at -17 percent. Covenant Transportation (NASDAQ:CVTI) was up as much as 13 percent in early-February. Today, the stock is down at -8 percent; a 21-percentage point swing.

J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) was up as much as 5 percent in mid-February. Today, the stock is down at -9.5 percent; a 14.5-percentage point change. Ryder System (NYSE:R) was up 5 percent in mid-February. Today, the stock is down at -9 percent; a 14-percentage point change.

Of the 16 trucking peers, only Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) and Knight Transportation have witnessed positive performance as of May 8th; at 3.4 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Fourteen of the 16 companies were negative, and half were down close to 10 percent or worse.

For LTL peer pure-plays, the divergence between unionized labor dependent carriers, including ArcBest and YRC Worldwide, has been extreme. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL), Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), and Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) all witnessed solid earnings results during the first quarter, namely increasing volumes, revenues, and profits.

This led to increased stock prices in late-April. However, as ArcBest and YRC Worldwide have more recently reported, poor results have reversed the entire group's performance. It has become clear that both ArcBest and YRC Worldwide will likely always perform with lower margins against non-union peers.

Similar to truckload peers, LTL carriers have not witnessed strong stock price performance, with the exception being Forward Air's 8.6 percent results to-date. Combining truckload and LTL carriers, only three out of 21 companies have performed positively for the year, with 18 being flat or negative.

At this point, it is worth noting that regardless of how each individual company has performed, there has been a general herd mentality in how both groups have performed. For truckload peers, there is a very tight performance relationship with most companies being marginally off to close to -10 percent. Exceptions have typically been smaller plays and/or companies with direct financial challenges.

For LTL peers, the similar case could be made, even as positive earnings performing companies have lifted up weaker peers in late-April. The same has occurred as the more recent negative earnings performance from weaker peers has weighed on stronger performers.

The results of this type of market activity continue to keep more solid companies discounted. The markets are worried about the soft freight market, which has led to competitive freight rates, which have in turn led to lower revenues and profits. This is a tangible impact right now. But prospects have shown improvement as truckload freight rates have improved in April and remained stable through early-May.

It remains to be seen how impactful the electronic logging device ("ELD") mandate will be as all tractors will need to have these devices instrumented by December 2017. I do not believe there is any clear indication of the impact. During the first quarter, truckload peers were struggling with contract negotiations as shippers kept the pressure on rates. For LTL peers, rate increases were modest in the low single-digits.

For companies like J.B. Hunt and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) with greater exposure to domestic intermodal, a similar competitive pricing market has been weighing on performance. The same concerns are prevalent as reduced contract pricing and spot market rates have led to lower revenues and profits.

Despite these current challenges, I continue to like larger peer names, including J.B. Hunt, Schneider National, Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR), and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). I am taking a wait-and-see approach to the merger between Swift and Knight. Other names which are smaller but remain interesting include Covenant Transportation, Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD), and Marten Transport. For LTL peers, Old Dominion, Saia, and Forward Air are the focus.

Most of the left-over companies either are already facing substantial financial issues and challenges, remain at risk based upon market share and/or capital structure, or have high exposure to unionized labor. These companies may still offer investors opportunities to make money, but the investment opportunity is more speculative and best suited for traders.

The macroeconomic trends still are supportive of an improving freight environment. Other modes, including global container shipping lines, railroads, and air cargo have experienced solid demand through the first four months of the year. Early indications for trucking industry pricing in April also is supportive of improved demand for the market. Despite the current headwinds facing the trucking industry, investors should keep their sights on quality names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DSKE, JBHT, ODFL, SNDR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.