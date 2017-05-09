Pandora: Expecting A Sugar Rush

A combination of strong early metrics on Pandora Premium, the potential for a sale, and a possible short squeeze in the near term make me more optimistic about the stock.

The highlight of the evening was hardly the financial results, but how the company is positioning itself for the next couple of years.

In after-hours trading, Pandora (NYSE:P) is worth just about the same $10.70/share that it was at the end of trading this past Friday. It doesn't even look like, between then and now, the company has released one of its most eventful earnings report of the past quarters.

Credit: MarketWatch

The earnings beat (-$0.24 vs. consensus -$0.34) and slight revenue miss ($316 million vs. consensus $318 million) in 1Q17 does not quite tell the full story. Neither does the guidance for 2Q17: $367.5 million at the mid-point of the range, missing estimates of $391 million by a good chunk and pointing to full year revenue estimates of $1.58 billion at the mid-point of the range that is down from previous guidance.

Instead, the most important events of the evening included (1) a capital injection of $150 million by private equity firm KKR, (2) a board of directors shake-up that is in part intended to facilitate a potential sale of the company, and (3) initial metrics released on Pandora's recently-launched but perhaps most important product offering, Pandora Premium.

On capital injection

The additional equity investment, made into preferred stocks that carry a yield of 7.5% and convert to common shares at $13.50, came in to boost Pandora's dwindling cash reserves. It is worth pointing out that cash flow generated from operations in 1Q17 worsened by $23 million YOY on the back of record-low earnings. Gross cash and equivalents have deteriorated from $481 million in 1Q15 (including long-term investments) to $203 million two years later, with substantial increase in debt to $347 million.

I believe the liquidity injection comes at a good time when Pandora tries to feed its Premium pipeline and enter a new phase of subscriber and revenue growth, which could have been suppressed without the proper resources. Pandora has secured the right to raise another $100 million from KKR or other partners in the future, if it chooses to do so.

On BoD changes

Along with earnings results, Pandora announced a 2-for-1 change in the board of directors. Two current members will step down and give way to KKR's Richard Sarnoff. A newly-formed independent committee will advise Pandora on new BoD appointees, while the company will propose an annual shareholder vote for board members.

The multiple governance changes seem to have been orchestrated ahead of a potential sale of the company. It has been long speculated that Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) could be a buyer, while I have argued that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) might benefit from an acquisition that would make the Cupertino company the leader in music streaming and internet radio. It looks like CEO Tim Westergren's plans to keep Pandora off the sales rack and pursue profitability in 2017 have been tossed rather quickly.

What I find particularly interesting is the time frame presented on the press release: Pandora will "evaluate any potential strategic alternatives, including a sale, in the 30 days before the [$150 million] financing is set to close". Considering the KKR deal could close as early as June 8th, it looks like Pandora's executive team and M&A advisors Morgan Stanley and Centerview Partners might be getting their show on the road before the start of the summer.

On Pandora Premium

Regarding Pandora Premium, I was positively surprised to see half a million users sign up for trial over a short period of only 8 weeks. Consider that only a limited number of users were invited into the service in the early weeks following the soft launch (i.e. mid-March), and that in-app billing issues delayed the start of what management has identified as the "vast majority of the trials in Premium" until the past 3 weeks.

It is certainly true that not all users trying Pandora Premium today will stay as paying subscribers, and that the Premium ramp-up will more than likely result in some level of canibalization of the company's Plus (mid-tier) service. But considering that the end-goal of reaching 11 million Premium subscribers is still 15 quarters away, I believe the early numbers have been pretty encouraging. Those initial 500,000 new Premium subscribers, if fully retained as paying customers, would be enough to drive $15 million in extra revenues per quarter, the equivalent of 5% in top-line growth over 1Q17 levels (revenue growth in 1Q17 was only 6% YOY).

Due to free trial periods, Pandora Premium will not start to generate revenues until 3Q17 at best. But once it does, the company may start to see a significant pick-up in sales growth later this year. With opex representing two-thirds of (modest) revenues in 1Q17, which I estimate to be comprised primarily of fixed costs, Pandora could cross an important inflection point, drive improved per-user ROI, and start to project EBITDA profitability for the early part of 2018.

My takeaways

Pandora's 1Q17 results and guidance for the upcoming quarter have been mediocre, to put it nicely. But the evening was hardly about financial results, and more about how the company has been positioning itself for the next couple of years.

On that front, I was impressed with the initial numbers shared on early adoption of Pandora's newest and most important paid service. I also believe that the KKR investment and participation on the board will be a positive for the Oakland company.

In the near term, speculation around the potential sale of the business may provide support for the stock, currently trading near all-time lows. In addition, increased levels of short selling over the past three months (see last graph below) may lead to a short squeeze, particularly if last night's news are well received by the Street on Tuesday.

P EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

I expect this combination to result in a "sugar rush": near-term support for the stock, regardless of whether the company will be able to achieve its goals in the longer term. Like a sugar rush, however, an eventual spike in share prices could be short lived. Sustained upside is only likely to come with a confirmed sale of the business or improved financial results in the back end of 2017.

I am more optimistic about the stock following Monday's earnings release. My views come with reservations, however, as the risks associated with investing in this company in the midst of a tough turnaround continue to be quite high.

This article is not intended to provide investment advice, and instead represents the author's thoughts and opinions on the proposed subject.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in P over the next 72 hours.