InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/8/17: MOS, IFF, SRG

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.
Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);
- Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV);
- Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB);
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), and;
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH);
- United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO);
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
- Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA);
- Msa Safety (NYSE:MSA);
- Mednax (NYSE:MD);
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), and;
- Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Carvana (Pending:CVNA).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Winder Investment Pte
|BO
|Intl Flavors
|IFF
|B
|$11,110,144
|2
|Tiger Global Mgt
|BO
|Apollo Global
|APO
|B
|$7,809,469
|3
|Abrams Bison Partners
|BO
|Carvana
|CVNA
|B
|$6,370,585
|4
|Berkowitz Bruce R
|BO
|Seritage Growth Properties
|SRG
|B
|$5,042,393
|5
|Mackovak Benjamin
|DIR
|United Security Bancshares
|UBFO
|JB*
|$3,197,656
|6
|Kadre Manuel
|DIR
|Mednax
|MD
|B
|$1,210,838
|7
|Lucas Bruce
|CB,CEO
|Heritage Insurance
|HRTG
|JB*
|$1,004,140
|8
|Sun Coal & Coke
|BO
|Suncoke Energy
|SXCP
|AB
|$786,078
|9
|Dunleavy Keith R
|CEO,CB,BO
|Inovalon
|INOV
|B
|$519,084
|10
|Ebel Gregory L
|DIR
|Mosaic
|MOS
|B
|$493,340
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Discovery Capital Mgt Llc Ct
|BO
|Peabody Energy
|BTU
|JS*
|$142,927,104
|2
|Ahrendts Angela J
|VP
|Apple
|AAPL
|AS
|$11,098,732
|3
|Sewell D Bruce
|VP,GC,SEC
|Apple
|AAPL
|S
|$10,041,300
|4
|Burke Richard T
|DIR
|Unitedhealth
|UNH
|S
|$8,226,720
|5
|Shaw L Edward Jr
|DIR
|Msa Safety
|MSA
|S
|$7,703,594
|6
|McDonnell Raymond Karl
|CEO,DIR
|Strayer Education
|STRA
|S
|$3,970,013
|7
|Maloney Matthew M
|CEO,PR,DIR
|Grubhub
|GRUB
|AS
|$3,758,012
|8
|El Naffy Hani
|DIR
|Fresh Del Monte Produce
|FDP
|S
|$3,640,498
|9
|Donahue Kenneth L
|O
|United Security Bancshares
|UBFO
|JS*
|$3,197,656
|10
|Falk Thomas
|DIR,BO
|Trade Desk
|TTD
|AS
|$3,016,000
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.