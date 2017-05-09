InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 5/8/17: MOS, IFF, SRG

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/8/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:

Insider filing volumes are starting to ramp up again, as more companies release March-quarter earnings and trading windows are opened again to their insiders. Filing volumes will continue increasing over coming weeks, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG);

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS), and;

Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Suncoke Energy (NYSE:SXCP);

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV);

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB);

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), and;

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Unitedhealth (NYSE:UNH);

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO);

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);

Strayer Education (NASDAQ:STRA);

Msa Safety (NYSE:MSA);

Mednax (NYSE:MD);

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU), and;

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Carvana (Pending:CVNA).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $11,110,144 2 Tiger Global Mgt BO Apollo Global APO B $7,809,469 3 Abrams Bison Partners BO Carvana CVNA B $6,370,585 4 Berkowitz Bruce R BO Seritage Growth Properties SRG B $5,042,393 5 Mackovak Benjamin DIR United Security Bancshares UBFO JB* $3,197,656 6 Kadre Manuel DIR Mednax MD B $1,210,838 7 Lucas Bruce CB,CEO Heritage Insurance HRTG JB* $1,004,140 8 Sun Coal & Coke BO Suncoke Energy SXCP AB $786,078 9 Dunleavy Keith R CEO,CB,BO Inovalon INOV B $519,084 10 Ebel Gregory L DIR Mosaic MOS B $493,340

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

