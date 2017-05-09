Don't Let AstraZeneca's Oncology Program Slip Past Your Watchlist

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) is a $70 billion market cap multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company. Like a lot of big pharmaceutical companies, the ability to manage transitional patent expiries and competitive product pressures determine company growth over time. Emerging markets were reported as approximately 32% of total sales.

In the first quarterly report 2017 the company indicated its progress in its pipeline is expected to be significant, especially in oncology. Important developments already announced included positive data for Lynparza in BRCA mutated ovarian cancer and BRCA mutated metastatic breast cancer in February 2017 and full approvals in lung cancer for Tagrisso (sales estimates up to 3.5 billion dollars by 2022) in December 2016. The company is reportedly trying to expand the use of Lynparza, which should help bolster revenues in the coming quarters.

Impressively, AZN presented 60 abstracts and 7 oral presentations focusing on its oncology progress at AACR in April 2017, focusing on antibody-drug conjugates. Because not as much attention is given to early stage clinical trials, Strong Bio tries to mix some information about them in so fellow scientists can get a feel for the direction(s) science is moving.

It can be seen from the company website that AZN pipeline is certainly robust, with more than 150 agents under review. Several nice articles from seeking alpha authors cover upcoming pipeline prospects outside of the area of oncology. Like a lot of biopharmaceutical companies today, immuno-oncology is a focal point for company growth, with over 150 billion dollar annual markets expected in 2019 for cancer drugs.

AZN has some unique candidates under development, particularly for cancers that evade treatment. According to Susan Galbraith, senior VP and head of Oncology, two key mechanisms that tumors use to resist death are MCL-1 and CDK9 (supporting links are for mechanisms, not the studies; more discussion below). New projects are underway by AZN to evaluate treatment options for these difficult to treat cancers. Another obstacle for science that AZN is trying to tackle are early studies of its TLR 7/8 agonist, a novel mechanism for immunologically-silent tumors.

Finally, the company has a number of antibody-drug conjugate projects ongoing and Strong Bio will attempt to describe what AZN emphasizes as some upcoming major developments below. If one is interested AZN composed a nice newsletter of innovative medicines in 2015 that is well worth a read and not yet obsolesced if one is considering investing.

A lot of work is being done in EGFR-mediated tumor growth areas across the biopharma industry, but AZN is the leader. A great video by AssoEFP to help visualize how tumors develop neovascularly via this mechanism (increasing nutrient delivery for growth) can be seen in the above link. Janus Kinase (JAK)1/2 activation (as well as other tyrosine kinases) and subsequent signal transduction has been shown to be a mediator of tumor escape from EGFR-targeted treatment regimes.

In addition, JAK mutations show similar phenotypic proliferation of malignant cells in nude mice models. Mixed JAK1/2 kinase inhibitors such as ruxolitinib have been approved for treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera). When cancers escape treatment and metastasize, the process of neovascularization then starts anew, enabling cancers to recur.

AZD4205, a selective JAK1 inhibitor, is one pharmacological agent being developed at AZN. JAK1 inhibition has been shown to be associated with increased natural killer cell functions, such as tumor cell lysis and interferon gamma secretion (a cytokine that regulates adaptive immunity).

Another unique JAK1 inhibitor being developed at AZN is blood brain barrier-crossing AZD3759, an EGFR inhibitor that can target central nervous system metastases. JAK1 signal transduction and transcription activation has been shown to play an important role in tumor escape. To give the reader an idea of how hot this new area of oncology may be, AbbVie is also hot on the Janus Kinase trail. AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) JAK1 inhibitor, ABT-494, would be a competitor in this area of tumor escape oncology and is being examined in late stage anti-inflammatory disorders as well.

Another mechanism of action and point of competition with ABBV (if you research one big pharma you've researched them all right?) is in the MCL-1/BCL-2 inhibitor area (BH3 mimetic ABT-737 or navitoclax and VENCLEXTA or venetoclax) used to treat B-cell lymphoid malignancies via apoptosis induction.

The normal mechanism of MCL-1/BCL-2 works to inhibit Bax/Bak, preventing cytochrome c release, inhibiting apoptosis. During cell stress, BH3 proteins inhibit MCL-1/BCL-2, activating Bax/Bak to induce apoptotic events. Because most MCL-1 inhibitors are cysteine-residue binding, AZN is developing lysine residue-targeting covalent binding inhibitors that are shown to exhibit high potency and be reversible.

Preclinical data for AZD5991 in selective MCL-1inhibition demonstrated preclinical anti-tumor apoptotic potential similar to BCL-2 inhibitors (others include AMG176 and S63845. Phase 1 trials have begun. Tolero pharmaceuticals is also hot on the MCL-1 inhibitor trail in phase 2 AML studies with TP-1287.

AZD4205, the JAK1 inhibitor is being tested in combination with Tagrisso for EGFR mutation-positive non small cell lung cancer. Tumor regression for Tagrisso alone was reported at AACR 2017 to be 41%, but increased to 79% for Tagrisso and AZD4205 combination. AZD4205 co-treatment also delayed tumor regrowth after treatment by 7 days, with a reduction in tumor burden. These data indicate that the JAK1/STAT axis utilizing JAK1 inhibitor AZD4205 serves as a very promising clinical strategy in non small cell lung cancer treatment.

Another promising future combinatory therapy is AZN's Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, acalabrutinib, plus the CDK9 inhibitor, AZD5576, in non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

AZN has tremendous focus on identifying and characterizing tumor escape. In small cell lung cancer (SCLC), efforts are ongoing not to simply test drugs in the indication, but to qualify future trials (because they cost money) based on the underlying science. SCLC is a another metastatic, aggressive disease. Initial treatment of choice is chemotherapy, but the disease often relapses within 3 months with an acquired resistance to chemotherapy (patients are chemorefractory).

In an effort to understand the mechanism, DNA from SCLC patient blood samples was analyzed and a CNA-based classifier was developed with 83% prediction success of chemorefractory versus chemosensitive patients. Statistically significant differences in PFS were obtained from populations of chemosensitive and chemorefractory patients. Moreover, genetic bases for initial chemoresistance proved to be different than for acquired chemoresistance from prior chemotherapy. Strong Bio finds this publication to be unique and will watch to see if doing the proper underlying scientific research gives AZN a major advantage in oncology down the line.

Recently, FDA approval of Durvalumab (Imfinzi) in previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer continued the hot streak for AZN. Durvalumab is a monoclonal antibody that blocks programmed cell death ligand PD-L1 from binding with PD-1 and CD80. Patients achieving partial response was measured at 14% and nearly 3% achieved complete response.

Key readouts for MYSTIC phase 3 (expanded) trial in lung cancer is now mid 2017. It was initially designed to assess PFS in patients treated with durvalumab monotherapy and durvalumab and tremelimumab combinatory therapy (a multi billion dollar opportunity) versus standard of care chemotherapy. Now the trial will assess PFS and OS in patients with PD-L1-positive tumors for monotherapy and combination, as well as an open population of patients for the combination versus standard of care chemotherapy.

However, the ARTIC trial for third line lung cancer has been delayed. The key readout was due in early to middle 2017, but now points to November 2017, citing improper observation of clinical events in patients (it is reported that perhaps too small of a number of patients had 2 prior lines of therapy). This trial will focus on PD-L1 negative tumor populations.

The biggest investment risks for AZN seem to be not in fear of positive trial results (a reflection of excellent scientific research underlying clinical trial candidates), but declining revenues as generics and competitors such as Clovis squeeze each marketable space.

Still, with the immuno-oncology and targeted cancer projects bearing so much fruit, Strong Bio regards this company as a strong prospect for growth, even given the relatively high dividend of 6.25% versus other big pharma. There is room for a cut in dividend to insulate any downside pressures as well. Diversification is key, and AZN has many other pipeline treatment fields to exploit besides oncology. AZN looks like a great portfolio position especially on any low volume swings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.