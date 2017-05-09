4 Companies With Recent Dividend Increases: Review Using Dividend Safety And Growth Model - May 2017, Part-1

As usual, we will use our Dividend Safety & Growth model to present safety rating for each company for an unbiased comparison.

For each company, we will provide the growth trends on the dividend, cash flow, and earnings.

This article is part of our series covering up to 3 or 4 companies that have had recent dividend increases.

Every week there are dozens of companies that increase their dividend payout. For this series, we select companies that are relatively large and stable (market cap greater than $10 Billion) and have at least 7-10 years (preferably more) of dividend history. We exclude the companies that are structured as either REITs (Real Estate Investment Trust), mREITs (Mortgage REIT), or BDCs (Business Development Co).

For a dividend investor, it is important to look at the company's ability to pay and continually increase their dividends year after year. That is why we use our "Dividend Safety & Growth model" to derive a dividend safety score providing us a relative comparison. Our model tries to combine dividend safety and continuity of dividend growth into one score.

As we select companies that raised their dividends recently during the last couple of weeks, it is more than likely that they will be from different sectors/industries. So we are not aiming for an apple-to-apple comparison. Nonetheless, we attempt to compare the reliability and safety of their current dividends and their ability to grow the dividend in the future. We will also provide their general growth trends on EPS, Revenue, and Free Cash Flow. For this week, we will compare the following well-known companies that raised their dividends recently.

Symbol New Annual Dividend Previous Annual Dividend Increase % Forward Yield GWW 5.12 4.88 4.92% 2.71% IBM 6.00 5.60 7.14% 3.87% JNJ 3.36 3.20 5.00% 2.72% XOM 3.08 3.00 2.67% 3.76%

W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW)

W. W. Grainger, Inc. is a Fortune 500 industrial supply company founded in 1927 in Chicago. The Company is a business-to-business distributor of products used to maintain, repair and operate facilities. Approximately 3 million businesses and institutions worldwide rely on Grainger for a variety of industrial products, along with services like inventory management and technical support. These customers represent a broad collection of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, government and hospitality. More than 4,800 key manufacturers supply Grainger with 1.5 million products stocked in Grainger's distribution centers and branches.

The company currently has operations in the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Japan, China and multiple locations in Europe. Grainger established a presence in Japan by acquiring a majority share of Japanese industrial supplier Monotaro in 2009. In September 2015, Grainger acquired Cromwell, the largest independent MRO distributor in the United Kingdom.

GWW has a long history of paying and raising dividends. It has raised dividends for the last 46 years, that's why it is a member of Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions. The dividend growth has been pretty impressive at 14.11% during the last 5 years.

GWW is a slow growing company. During the last five years, GWW's revenue growth has been in low single digit at 4.42%, whereas the EPS (earnings per share) growth has been at 3.01% per year on average. The operating cash flow (OCF) and the free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) have been decent at 5.98% and 4.02%.

GWW's total returns over the five years have been very disappointing. GWW stock has lost roughly 25% of its value since February this year. This is in response to a realization of the growing challenge and pricing pressures that GWW faces from e-commerce, particularly from Amazon Business. GWW is likely to face long-term growth headwinds and possibly much lower returns on the invested capital, compared to the past decade. A $10,000 investment in April 2012 would have turned into $9,816 at the end of April 2017 (including dividends), providing a negative CAGR of -0.37%. For comparison, S&P500 returned a CAGR of 13.17% during the same period.

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM)

IBM is a global technology company headquartered in New York, United States, with operations in over 170 countries. The company originated in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (NYSE:CTR) and was renamed "International Business Machines" in 1924.

IBM manufactures and markets computer hardware, middleware, and software, and offers consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most patents generated by a business for 24 consecutive years. Inventions by IBM include the automated teller machine (ATM), the PC, the floppy disk, the hard disk drive, the magnetic stripe card, the relational database, the SQL programming language, the UPC barcode, and dynamic random-access memory (NASDAQ:DRAM). Nicknamed Big Blue, IBM is one of the world's largest employers, with nearly 380,000 employees.

When it comes to dividends, IBM has paid dividends for more than 100 years since the year 1916. The company has raised them every year for the last 22 years. The dividend growth in the last 5 years has been good at 14%.

For the last few years, IBM has been shedding low growth and less profitable business divisions. The new growth areas, however, have not been able to compensate for the loss of revenue and profits and that's why revenue and EPS growth have been negative at -6.10% and -1.98% during the last 5 years. Both the operating cash flow and the free cash flow have been negative as well at -3.49 and -3.74% as well. However, IBM has been able to reduce its share count substantially, and that reflects in FCF per share growth of 4.09% during the last five years.

IBM as a company has been struggling in the last few years, and so was its stock. It provided a negative CAGR of -2.53% during the last 5 years, compared to a positive CAGR of 13.17% from S&P500 during the same period.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is an American multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer founded in 1886. Johnson & Johnson is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The corporation includes some 250 subsidiary companies with operations in 60 countries and products sold in over 175 countries.

JNJ's brands include numerous household names of medications and first aid supplies. Among its well-known consumer products are the Band-Aid Brand line of bandages, Tylenol medications, Johnson's baby products, Neutrogena skin and beauty products, Clean & Clear facial wash and Acuvue contact lenses.

JNJ is a dividend stalwart and is a favorite of dividend-oriented investors. It is included in the list of Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions. It has grown the dividends every year for the last 55 years. During the past 5 years, the dividend growth has been nearly 7.00%.

The revenue growth in the last 5 years has been in low single digits at 1.92%, but EPS grew at an impressive annual rate of 11.70%. The operating cash flow and free cash flow have grown at a decent pace as well, 6.16% and 6.88% respectively in the same period.

In terms of total returns, if you had invested $10,000 as of April 2012 in JNJ, it would be worth $21,709 giving a CAGR of 16.47%, which is over 3 percentage points better than S&P500 over the same period.

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation is an American multinational oil and gas corporation headquartered in Irving, Texas. The present day ExxonMobil was formed on November 30, 1999, by the merger of Exxon (formerly Standard Oil Company of New Jersey) and Mobil (formerly the Standard Oil Company of New York).

ExxonMobil is the largest of the world's Big Oil companies, or supermajors, with daily production of 3.921 million BOE (barrels of oil equivalent); but significantly smaller than a number of national companies. With 37 oil refineries in 21 countries constituting a combined daily refining capacity of 6.3 million barrels, ExxonMobil is the largest refiner in the world.

XOM, like other companies in the Oil & Gas sector, has been going thru the rough patch since the year 2015. When it comes to dividends, XOM is a shareholder friendly company. XOM has paid dividends for more than 100 years and raised them every year for the last 35 years. The dividend growth in the last 5 years has been decent at 9.93% in spite of challenging times in the Oil industry.

Except for the dividend, on every other metric, XOM has shown negative growth. The revenue and EPS growth in the last 5 years were negative at -14.87% and -25.36%. The same was the story with operating cash flow and the free cash flow growth, both being negative big time at -16.80% and -27.20%

Since the year 2015, XOM's stock price has struggled. On the total returns, XOM has provided a CAGR of 1.84% over 5 year period. For comparison, S&P500 returned a CAGR of 13.17% turning $10,000 into $18,560.

Key Metrics:

In the below table, we will present some key metrics and use our Dividend Safety model to derive a Dividend Safety Rating for each of the companies.

Dividend Safety Rating:

As DGI investors, our priorities are high-enough (current) dividend yield, good prospects for a dividend growth at least exceeding the inflation rate, safety (or long-term viability) of the dividend and lastly the growth prospects and the total returns.

This series of articles attempts to bring to attention the safety or long-term viability of the dividend. We want to ensure that there is no foreseeable risk of a dividend cut in short to medium term. When a company cuts the dividend, more than likely its share price will nosedive resulting in a significant capital loss. Luckily for investors, most of the times there are indicators that start showing red-flags much before a company runs into a cash-flow crunch and is no longer able to support the dividends.

We will consider the following factors that play a major role towards dividend safety:

1.Total number of years of dividend history.

2.Number of years of dividends raised on a continual basis.

3.Payout Ratio.

4.Current dividend yield

5.Dividend growth for last five years.

6.Cash flow growth for last five years.

7.Debt to Equity and Debt to Asset ratios.

We want to pay special attention to the operating cash-flow and free-cash-flow that the company generates every year. The FCF is the operating-cash-flow that the company makes from its operations minus the capital expenditure.

FCF = (Operating Cash Flow) - (Capital Expenditure)

We want to see the cash-flow grow most years for the company to be able to increase the dividends. We also want to see the cash-flow exceeding the total dividend paid by a fair margin.

By taking into account the above seven factors, we will derive a Safety Rating that would indicate to us how safe (or unsafe) a company's dividend may be going forward. Note that this rating is derived using the past data, so it can only provide a general trend but no guarantees for the future. Nevertheless, it does provide an unbiased and comparative analysis at a high level.

Important Caveat: Please note that this Safety Rating is not based on any proven scientific theory. Nor this rating has been back-tested, as that may be very time-consuming. As noted before, most of the factors that go into driving this rating are from past data and may not reflect if a company faces any major competitive threats in its business or extraneous factors that may impact its long-term profitability and hence the dividends going into the future.

Dividend Safety Formula:

We will calculate the Dividend Safety Rating as per the following formula.

Dividend Safety & Growth Rating - Calculation Table:

