The Cash Pipeline

On the commodity front opportunity exists. This past week, one of the major story headlines was that crude oil declined below the $46 level, a low not seen since November. The decline was mainly related to an increase in production from Libya and weaker demand from both the United States and China.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) inventory report showed that crude oil stockpiles only declined 930,000 barrels, while expectations were for a 2.3 million barrel decrease. Despite seven straight weeks of oil inventory declines, oil still can not find a base.

This sell-off in oil is exactly what we've been looking for to add some energy names to our portfolio, as we are seeing heavy selling similar to when crude oil was sitting in the $30s. There are a lot of strong companies that we really like Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), Apache (NYSE:APA), and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). These companies represent some best names in energy, and as stockpile declines create opportunity, we have pounced.

Magellan Midstream is America's largest master limited partnership (NYSE:MLP), that primarily transports, stores, and distributes petroleum products. The partnership consists of 9,700 miles of pipelines and 53 storage terminals that are capable of holding 42 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and crude oil.

One of the many reasons we find Magellan Midstream so attractive as oil dips is because MLPs have steady distributable cash flow (DCF) through long term contracts. This means that they are highly insensitive to commodity prices. Also, because 58% of its business is in refined products and 10% is in marine storage (two segments that do well in a low commodity pricing environment) Magellan Midstream's business model offers a strong degree of safety against low commodity prices.

We also like Magellan Midstream because it is a deep moat stock. Building new pipelines can cost billions of dollars and take years to complete. Additionally, each region of the country only has room for so many pipelines, and getting government approval is no easy task, as we saw with the Keystone Pipeline. Magellan Midstream offers the largest network of pipelines in the country, and that will remain true for a long time.

Magellan Midstream also does not have a general partners or any incentive distribution rights (IDRs), so all of the distributions go directly to ordinary unit holders. This helps lower Magellan Midstream's cost of capital because it does not have to pay out a higher proportion of the distributions to a general partner.

Financials and Valuation

Despite recent commodity pricing struggles, Magellan continues to improve its efficiency almost every year. Gross margins are improving, not declining. In 2016 gross margins were about 54%.

Data provided by Morningstar

Return on invested capital (ROIC), is a fundamental method of determining a company's financial performance. It is used to measure how well a company is investing its capital. Magellan Midstream had a ROIC above 16% in 2016, as well as the previous three years.

Data provided by Morningstar

Free cash flow/sales % is a great metric to see what percentage of cash the company has left over after paying for business related expenses. A free cash flow/sales % of over 13% for 2016 shows that Magellan Midstream has an ample amount of cash to either return value back to shareholders, or invest in future growth.

Data provided by Morningstar

Magellan Midstream recently reported a top and bottom line Q1 earnings beat. Total revenue of $642.1 million topped consensus of $554.2 million (up 23% year over year). Earnings per share of $0.96 came in $0.05 better than consensus.

DCF was $227.6 million, slightly below consensus of $230 million, but up 11% year over year. As a result of the slight DCF disappointment and commodity weakness, the stock pulled back slightly and is now yielding over 4.7%.

There are well in excess of $500 million of additional projects and acquisitions lined up for Magellan Midstream, all of which have not been included in forward estimates. These projects should provide additional upside for the company. Some of the projects include a crude and condensate pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi.

Looking at the weekly chart, we see the shares are approaching strong support at the 50 week moving average. We see this as a strong area to initiate a position in one of the highest quality energy plays. We see the stock currently trading below fair value. Our fair value estimates are around $78-80 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.