Ubiquity Networks: Taking On Corporate And Consumer Markets

But both these markets have different requirements so it won't be plain sailing and they are incurring significant startup cost.

Given the successful history of the previous market conquests, we wouldn't bet against Ubiquity, even if there are many that do.

After entering the service provider and small business market, Ubiquity is now gearing up for taking on the enterprise and consumer markets.

Ubiquity Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) the network gear company that does things differently has many doubters, considering the high short ratio (33% of the float, which itself is reduced as CEO Robert Pera owns 70% of the outstanding shares or so).

In a previous article, we looked at some of the arguments that skeptics have put forward and we came away not terribly impressed at least with one version of the short thesis, but perhaps there are more.

That short thesis did get a little more currency with the publication of the Q2 figures early February, as there was an earnings miss ($0.72 where $0.77 was expected) and gross margins slumped from 48.8% to 44.6%.

As discussed in the previous article, the company argued that the earnings miss and margin decline were mostly the result of temporary factors and we argued that even in case they were not, 44.6% gross margin is still really top considering the sectors they operate in.

Well, now we have the third quarter figures, and there was actually an earnings beat ($0.78, 4 cents above expectations) and gross margin recovered somewhat to 45.4%. During the Q3CC, founder Robert Pera also argued that:

when we went public, we had margin in the low 40%s, and then over time it went up to the high 40%s to almost 50%.

What the company has done is rather impressive. They started off by introducing products that are much cheaper than what the competition whilst not sacrificing much in terms of functionality and performance.

They don't spend anything on marketing, simply letting the product speak for itself. They have established a Ubiquity Community that does most of the marketing for them, basically by word of mouth from users and professionals.

Despite the shorts, it is difficult to argue that this hasn't worked. They're growing revenues faster than most other companies in the space and enjoy higher margins. They started off selling to server providers, then moved to businesses, and they have now opened a third segment, the consumer segment with their mesh network products, the AmpliFy.

The formula is still the same, enter a new market with a product that's much cheaper than the competition and achieve scale which drives growth and margins. Here is Pera again on the Q3CC:

We should have - margins definitely should go up as you see all these new products get out and mature in their life cycles.

But now they are not only competing on price, but also increasingly on quality, performance and features. Take for instance the AmpliFi:

the margins are not as good in AmpliFi because we wanted to make a super high-end product at an affordable price

And the company is setting the bar quite high, Pera again:

UniFi was something like $20 million its first year and then went to $50 million, and then went to something like $100 million, and within close to five, six years it's been a $0.5 billion business. I expect the same from AmpliFi.

This remains to be seen. The UniFi story is quite illustrative of how Ubiquity managed to get a foothold and expand. Industry leaders like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Aruba (NASDAQ:ARUN) sold equipment that basically had the same $50 consumer version, added some software and sold it for $1000 to enterprise customers.

They managed to get away with it because this was how it was done, businesses buy from enterprise vendors, with all their support staff and sales reps. In came Ubiquity and offered a $20 basic access point.

Sales were rampant in the small business sector, obviously it didn't sell with enterprise clients. But they kept improving the product, according to Para:

It's become more than just a Wi-Fi system. We've added switches. We've added gateways. Our controller is incredible. The latest AP performance were showing outperforms anyone in the industry including the vendors I just mentioned. And even - and we still don't have a sales and marketing team.

And now enterprise is getting interested as witnessed by activity on third party communities like Spiceworks. ASPs are still only 10% of the likes of Cisco and there are no licensing or subscription charges. This is opening up a huge opportunity, according to Para:

So if we can continue to execute on R&D, which I have confidence we will, not only will we expand ASPs in Wi-Fi segment and adjacent areas like switching and routing, but it opens up everything. If you look at Cisco, 5% of Cisco's business is wireless, but 30% of their business is switching. But wireless is the key to leveraging their other markets.

Their new product, the UniFi AC HD access point which came to market in February is geared for the enterprise market. During the Q2CC in February Para already argued that it was their most important product to date and would launch at $349 (Amazon already sells it at $310), a fifth of the competition.

This is supposed to shift client perception from a value leader to a performance leader, enabling to increase ASPs by adding features. They will have to, because enterprise customers need 24/7 service and support. But management has thought about that:

Along with a higher ASP strategy, we also are in beta of what we call UniFi Elite. UniFi Elite is a paid hosting and increased support solution, and the idea is we host networks for people. Instead of running their local controller, we run it in our cloud. We had dedicated, high-end technical phone support, life-time warranty, advanced RMA, everything customers in the higher markets need for peace of mind. And maybe before these customers hesitate in buying Ubiquiti or UniFi because we lack professional support, now we're going to offer it and of course we're going to charge for it and that's going to be the start of our service rep. So, that's UniFi.

New products and sales channels

The company has introduced a host of new products recently like the UniFi AC HD,

And more are coming, per Q3CC:

We're launching Fiber to a lot of acclaim this quarter. We've had our own ASIC development, which many people, I don't think, understand the significance of. We're going to LTU which is airFiber multipoint. That's for a higher-end, higher performance market. And so I think those things just in the Operator alone is going to re-accelerate growth.

They are also opening up new sales channels, like Best Buy and a few others like Sam's Club and Games Club. This is a logical step after their move into the consumer space. Guidance

From the Q3 earnings PR:

Revenues of $215-$225 million;

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.69-$0.74 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70-$0.75;

Gross margins are expected to remain consistent on a sequential basis;

This is actually a tad below expectations ($0.76).

Growth

While the company started with the ISP sector, it quickly moved into providing small businesses and made a huge success of this. That segment is now larger than the ISP segment, and growing at 60% in the quarter.

They are now moving into the corporate sector and the consumer sector. We see reasons for optimism about their move into the corporate sector, as they are able to disrupt existing business models that rely on lots of sales reps and support.

Ubiquity might have gotten some word of mouth though these online forums and the value proposition should be compelling. However, this is not without risks as the company will also have to be ready with a 24/7 support service and that will need quite a bit of manpower.

We see less scope for disruption in the consumer sector, apart from performance. That space is already competitive and there seems less scope for undercutting competitor's business models. Ubiquity doesn't do marketing, which does give them a cost edge, they need to deliver on performance.

The signs are promising though, given the sales ranks on Amazon. A quick view to Amazon's list of best selling access points shows Ubiquity products dominating the top with six out of the 10 best selling products.

There have been previous periods where revenue stagnated, until now that has been a period of gearing up for the next growth. We guess that this will be the battle in the stock now. The doubters, of which there seem to be a good many given the short count, apparently expect the margin compression to be accompanied by stagnant (or even declining) sales like in the past.

However, sales keep on growing, at least up until now. If sales re-accelerates, margins will receive tailwinds that could compensate the higher R&D, service and inventory expense.

Valuation

With an EPS expected at roughly $3, the shares change for less than 16x this year's earnings. Since the fiscal year ends in June, 2018 EPS is expected to come in at $3.22, reducing the multiple to 14.5. That isn't expensive for one of the fastest growing network gear company with the highest margins.

On the other hand, analyst expect revenues to grow only 10% fiscal year 2018, which would be a notable slowdown. The valuation is comparable of that of Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR), which grows much slower at least until now, although it has to be said that Netgear has nearly $11 in cash per share on the balance sheet.

While the company doesn't

Risks

R&D

Execution

We're not sure to call this a risk, but the Q3 PR contained the following:

Research and Development costs are expected to range between 9% and 10% of revenue during the fourth quarter, reflecting non-recurring engineering milestone payments as well as increased R&D staffing

Management has argued previously that it was policy to increase R&D expenditures somewhat, as part of a rebranding from value to performance player. Considering the amount of new products they are introducing that isn't surprising, and at least part of the uptick here comes from non-recurring items.

Critics could also point out to some issues with their supply chain and inventory management. That isn't yet a smooth working machine as their prime focus has been on R&D the past quarters to get new and better products out. We would say that these are teething problems and to be expected as a result of so many new product introductions.

Then there are the increased inventories and the extended 24/7 service, the latter is part of the enterprise push.

In fact, in a way it's surprising margins are not lower. The company has its eye firmly on the long-term, they are still very much in the market conquering stage where R&D and establishing positions in new markets are the most dominant preoccupations, and this usually comes at the expense of margins (Pera even referred to Amazon with respect to this).

Products don't always arrive trouble free, like their EdgeSwitch products (from The Register):

Being fair, those were the only two real bugs on the UI config tests I ran. Everything else seemed to do what was required and responded to basic testing just fine. I suspect that if Ubiquiti decides to resolve the firmware issues, these could be truly great switches. Given the feature set and the price, operational versions of these switches could easily become crowd favorites for the next several years.

But on the other hand, what other vendors are always entirely problem free with their new products either.

Conclusion

Given the high short count, there are significant doubts about the company. This seems odd, as they are growing faster than much of the competition and are also significantly more profitable. There is also no doubt that their products, which until now only sold online and via Amazon, have met enthusiastic customers.

Remaining doubt is probably centered on the question whether the company can keep growth and margins up. That picture is muddied, as the company has accelerated the introduction of new products and is expanding service and inventories. It is to be expected that this chips away at performance, at least initially:

Sales have to scale before margins expand, especially given their market strategy of penetration at much lower prices.

It introduces considerably more logistical complexity, which in itself can easily be a source of reduced performance.

So where one investor might see the beginning of the expected unraveling of the business model, another sees it as the necessary tooling up for new market conquests. Given their past success, we think the second view is considerably more likely.

There is an additional argument to support that view; the level of disturbance on performance issues really is rather benign. In Q2 they had some temporary issues causing a 4pt drop in gross margins and a 6.5% earnings miss, but much of these were one-off issues.

In Q3 and Q4, they're spending more on R&D, 24/7 service and gearing up some inventory as they open new products and sales channels. It doesn't look like the beginning of the end to us.

Still, Ubiquity is an outlier in terms of business model. Investor views are polarized and given the not insubstantial valuation, we probably need more confirmation for growth to re-accelerate for the shares to move significantly higher. The third quarter doesn't seem to have allayed fears.

We do think that starting to nibble a bit at these levels will pay off in the longer run. Analyst growth expectations could be too low.

For the stock to move significantly lower we need something to unravel. While that is always a possibility, given their track record we wouldn't bet on that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.