Chevron Corporation: Buy For A DGI Portfolio

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) makes for a good addition to a DGI portfolio. Chevron's 1st quarter profits surged on the back of higher price realizations which in turn tilts the odds in favor of faster dividend growth. Chevron did not slash its dividend payout during the last downturn, signaling that the dividend is of high quality. Chevron's reward-to-risk combination looks good based on the company's commitment to grow its dividend.

Chevron Corporation deserves a lot of credit for managing the downturn the way it did. Chevron slashed costs and cut investment spending in an effort to ride out the bear market, and the company has had decent success doing so. That said, the really important thing is that Chevron did not suspend or cut its dividend during what was arguably the most difficult time for energy companies in recent history.

In fact, Chevron increased its dividend rate, and at quite a healthy clip, too. Chevron used to pay shareholders a dividend of $1.00/share in the 1st quarter 2014. This dividend rate has risen to $1.08/share in the 1st quarter 2017, reflecting an increase of ~8 percent. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) has grown its dividend at an even faster clip than Chevron, largely due to its high free cash flow, but an 8 percent dividend increase during the last energy bear market is nothing to scoff at.

Higher Price Realizations Could Fuel Chevron's Dividend Growth

There is no doubt that the energy price crisis has slowed Chevron's dividend growth. That said, though, the rebound in price realizations is a good development that could point towards faster dividend growth in the next couple of quarters (provided energy prices remain stable or rise).

Chevron has benefited greatly from the recovery of crude oil prices in the 1st quarter, with higher price realizations in the upstream business being the single biggest driver of Chevron's profit growth.

Source: Chevron Corp.

The swing back in profits on the back of higher energy prices has profound implications for dividend investors: Higher realized sales prices have greatly improved Chevron's cash flow picture, which in turn raises the possibility of another dividend raise.

Source: Chevron Corp.

Dividend Continuity Remains Management's Key Priority

Chevron's management has said that its priority is to "maintain and grow" its dividend, which supports the case for adding a couple of Chevron shares to a DGI portfolio in my opinion. There is even a good chance that Chevron's dividend will grow at a faster clip than in the past in an environment of stronger energy prices.

Your Takeaway

Chevron Corp. has a compelling reward-to-risk ratio, partly because management remains committed to the dividend, which has a lot of value for dividend investors. Chevron has slashed costs, cut spending, and sold assets, but it hasn't cut the dividend, which is a big achievement considering how badly the downturn affected the energy sector. As a matter of fact, Chevron raised its dividend throughout the downturn. An investment in Chevron yields 4.1 percent. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.