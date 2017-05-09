Sturm, Ruger: The Meaning Behind The 1st Quarter Numbers

In my previous article I noted that, along with American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC), Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) was a highly profitable, no-debt, and high yield firearms play with a potential to offer value in a market that still viewed the firearms industry with considerable pessimism, despite strong March background check data from the FBI. Well, April's numbers rolled in and though the year-over-year and month-over-month declines caused stocks to take an initial hit, they quickly rebounded when the market realized that the industry had recorded its second strongest April in history. In fact, background checks declines have leveled off considerably: after being down nearly 20% in January and 14% in February, they were down only 4% and 4.7% in March and April. Considering these improving trends, today's earnings release from RGR should have finally put to rest fears of a dooms-day scenario in which RGR would experience a sustained dramatic post-election drop-off in sales. Its post election sell-off has been rendered overblown and the way has been cleared for the stock to return to its fair value in the $65-$70 range.

Though revenue was down 3.3% year-over-year and unit sell-through declined 7%, investors should actually view this metric as a positive sign for the company's competitiveness since it implies the company gained market share when compared to the 11% decline in background checks during the quarter. New products (including the Mark IV pistols, the LCP II pistol, and the Precision Rifle) paved the way for sustaining strong sales and profitability despite market headwinds, representing 25% of sales. Additionally, the company cut costs during the quarter - helping to avoid any drop in year-over-year earnings per share. These numbers should make investors feel very good about the staying power of RGR's competitive advantages and ability to sustain high levels of profitability in a tough environment.

In addition to business fundamentals pointing to the sustainability of RGR's long-term profitability, the company's management has also been busy at work effectively allocating shareholder's capital and appear primed to continue to do so. During the first quarter, the company returned $61.2 million to shareholders (nearly 6% of today's closing market cap) through a healthy dividend payment and buying back over 1 million shares (about 6% of the company's shares outstanding) at an incredibly cheap average of $49.73 per share.

Moving forward, the company has expanded its repurchase authorization to $100 million and also raised the dividend by over 9%. The company remains debt free, with a large cash pile of $35.1 million and a stellar current ratio of 2.2. Though analysts were expecting a steep 15% decline in earnings per share this year, those estimates no longer seem reasonable given the company's strong earnings and its massive buyback program. This, combined with the rising dividend, should cause the share price to rise considerably in the coming days. Unless prices rise into the upper $70s, I advise long-term investors to avoid the temptation to collect profits after a potential short term bump in price and hold onto this great company for the long-term while continuing to reinvest dividends. RGR's profitability, competitiveness, balance sheet strength, and capital allocation strategy execution are too strong to sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RGR, AOBC.

