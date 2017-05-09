Why I Bought Tanger Factory Outlet

As many readers are aware, I have been looking at retail REITs recently, specifically mall REITs (CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) here, Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) here). Many have wondered whether I am a glutton for punishment, a catcher of falling knives or a delusional value investor. I like to think of myself as a rational investor who prefers to look past the sensational "next big short" headlines and try to find companies/sectors that have been battered and yet retain the ability to generate cash flow.

Recently, I purchased shares in Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) (yes, above where they are currently trading by about $2). Tanger Outlets currently operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers and one additional center currently under construction. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.1 million square feet, leased to over 3,100 stores, which are operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

I believe that Tanger is trading below its rational valuation and should be afforded a higher NAV, cap rate and multiple as it is more of a premium retail center than its price currently reflects. The REIT has a moderate balance sheet profile (debt should be reduced by half a turn on an EBITDA basis to help mitigate risk) and the ability to continue to have positive FFO growth and maintain their dividend.

On May 1, Tanger Factory Outlets announced first quarter 2017 earnings. As seen in many of the retail REITs recently, the result were okay, but growth was below rates seen over the last few years and forward growth is also expected to be weaker. In their release, Tanger gave the following forward guidance:

The result of the guidance being reduced was swift:

The recent drop eliminated any share price gains over the last five years (admittedly, the shares have seen their ups and downs):

Tanger isn't as simple as "the stock got hammered, buy the dip" like we often see in various premium REITs. If only things were that simple.

As stated earlier, Tanger has locations in 22 states, predominately in the Eastern US.

Lease expirations are generally evenly distributed, but 2018 is a relatively heavy year:

One of the first things we hear with retail focused REITs is the occupancy rate. As the chart below shows, Tanger's vacancy rate is somewhat elevated versus recent years, but at the current rate of 3.8% (occupancy is therefore 96.2%), it is still low:

That said, a high occupancy rate does not guarantee success and does not always imply smooth sailing. Evidence of this is the following chart, which shows retail sales per square foot:

Sales per square foot peaked about a year ago and have been steadily declining since. Like the share price, sales per square foot is now at the lowest point in five years.

Funds from operations have also started to fall recently, but I expect it to flatten out and then begin to increase as outlet re-merchandising (Lancaster, PA) and development projects (Fort Worth, TX) are completed or near completion:

The following chart (taken from the Q1 presentation) shows that NOI has also slowed appreciably:

As we learned in 2007-2009, REITs can - and will - be differentiated by the quality of their balance sheet. During difficult periods of any cycle or secular change, a company must have the financial flexibility and wherewithal to survive. Companies cannot adapt to changes if they are spread too thin to survive (the number of bankrupt oil companies in 2016 is evidence of this). The following table shows the capital structure for the first quarter (left) versus year-end (right)

No real change in the capital structure during the first quarter.

The following chart shows Tanger's debt to capitalization over the last ten years. As stated above, the REIT retrenched during the crisis and has since increased their debt.

Similarly, on a debt to EBITDA basis, Tanger has re-levered the REIT since the crisis and is currently at a higher multiple than pre-crisis:

Debt is well distributed, however, and does not have significant maturities that pose a threat on a refinancing basis.

Recall earlier I showed Tanger's FFO per share. Tanger has flexibility in meeting obligations and expectations with their FFO due to how much of it they retain. The following chart shows their AFFO payout:

As the REIT pays out less than 60% of their AFFO, it has the ability to maintain (and increase) the dividend, even during the difficult times. That is evidenced in the following chart, which shows the dividend per share:

And longer term (from the earnings presentation):

The dividend is, in my opinion, safe due to the payout ratio and the forward guidance. As Tanger said on the earnings call:

We expect our FFO to once again exceed our dividends by more than $100 million in 2017 with an expected payout ratio in the mid-50% range.

As I believe that the dividend is not at risk of being cut, the yield currently available on Tanger's stock is the highest since the GFC.

As many readers know, I like to look at the credit markets for signs of stress in a company - especially when the market is saying that the end is nigh.

As the chart above shows, the risk premium on Tanger's debt has increased recently due to the pressure on the sector, and, to a lesser extent, Tanger specific issues (I note the sector specific as the spread widening occurred prior to the earnings release). Specifically, the following has occurred since Tanger hit its lows in early March 2017:

Despite the spread widening, the bond market is not reflecting serious stress on the credit due to its strong balance sheet, financial flexibility strong position within the retail space.

Keep in mind that Tanger has the following covenants in their debt that serve to mitigate the risk of them getting over-levered:

Valuation

Tanger is grouped with the mall sector, and, as a result, should be viewed relative to the mall sector. The following table shows a snapshot of Tanger versus the mall sector:

As the table above shows, compared to the "premium" malls, Tanger has a lower FFO multiple, a higher yield, a lower EBITDA multiple - with the exception of Simon Property (SPG) - and a higher short interest.

The following shows the group on a price to FFO basis. The disparity between the premium malls ("A" malls) and non-premium malls ("B/C" malls):

Up until approximately two years ago, Tanger traded at a similar multiple to the premium malls. Since then, it has traded at a discount to the premium malls with the exception of Pennsylvania Real Estate Trust (PEI) (most do not consider PREIT to be a premium REIT, and I intend to write a note on it soon as to why I believe it is on the cusp of premium):

Taubman Centers (TCO) has traded down sharply on a multiple basis due to concerns over management and an activist shareholder shaking the tree.

Since the last peak, July 2016, the following changes have taken place with the sector's multiples:

Interestingly, Tanger has been less affected than the group. This is possibly due to the fact that it peaked at a lower multiple.

As the following chart shows, the "multiple differential" between Tanger and the premium mall sector has narrowed as the premium malls have fallen. Note again the collapse between SKT and TCO due to the reasons mentioned above.

The takeaway from the above chart is that the premium malls are converging at a lower multiple, which could also mean that the group will have to fall relative to SKT for this convergence - or SKT will have to increase. Either way, in my opinion, investors will be better served in SKT than the other players in the premium mall group.

Recall the sales per square foot chart for SKT earlier, the trend for SKT was worse than its premium mall peers, one of the reasons it should trade at a discount to those peers.

In case you are wondering "non-premium" mall sales/sqft:

Note PREIT, whose sales per square foot is more indicative of the premium group.

Tanger's dividend yield has gone from the lowest of the group to the highest of the group over the last year:

In order to help determine value within the sector, I have created the following table showing the sector's NAVs. I have highlighted the implied cap rate (the cap rate where the NAV is approximately equal to the current share price) and the NAV at a more appropriate capitalization rate (in bold) and the premium or discount between the two:

The table above shows that Tanger is the only premium mall REIT that trades at a discount to NAV. All of the non-premium mall REITs trade at sizable discounts to NAV (please note that I am long all the non-premium).

Graphically:

The following are price charts of Tanger (first two, different periodicity) and the sector:

Bottom Line: I believe that Tanger Factory Outlets is undervalued at current prices despite the weak retail outlook (and the "big short" sound bites and trading strategies). While the realization of the value in the REIT may take longer than many traders would like, investors with patience should realize the value in the intermediate term and collect a decent (and secure) dividend while they wait.