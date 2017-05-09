Realty Income And Bank Of America: Own The Odd Couple

Macro news has been favoring banks over REITs, and even the great Realty Income has seen a pullback from $62 to $55.68. Banks pulled back earlier than REITs, consolidating the breakneck gains from the election driven run and digesting a fairly subdued US economy in Q1 (while of course delivering encouraging Q1 P&L data in most cases).

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are key focus stocks in the reflation debate. While rising rates are taken to be "good" for BAC and "bad" for O, there are good arguments for adding to positions in both stocks here.

I wrote recently that Bank of America's results are being driven primarily by growth in interest earning assets. There's some evidence of improvement in its interest spreads of course, but it is so far relatively minor. What you have is volume growth. Here's a reminder of this in the all important Consumer division at BAC, with the grey area showing steady growth in interest earning assets in line with revenue growth.

Company data

Recent Fed data gives optimism that 2Q is going to see some healthy volume data on the asset side for US banks. Generally, deposit growth was decent enough in 1Q17, however, not all banks got to place this into an optimal asset mix as loan growth was patchy and overall flat for the system in the quarter. Now, it's picking up. We've had two weeks of perky loan growth that suggest there is a little catch up taking place. Here's the system loan growth data to 26 April:

Federal Reserve Data

If we take the line of least resistance and agree that the FOMC's optimism about 2Q growth is reasonable, then banks should be enjoying stronger loan growth in 2Q and this will on balance improve net interest margins and to some extent help fee lines as well. The margin effect will tie in with a likely rate increase at the June FOMC meeting.

With the market friendly candidate, Emmanuel Macron, winning the French election, the main international risks to a Fed hike in June are commodity price action and - the real wild card - structural risks in China around local government finance and a regulatory clampdown on activity by quasi lending vehicles.

It seems to me that much bearish commentary on the market relates to subdued volatility measures and the punchy PE multiple of the S&P 500 mixed in with overall levels of indebtedness in the US. These are all reasonable concerns, however to my mind it's more likely that the reflation/growth theme would be threatened by an external shock in the near term, as has generally been the case since the recovery started.

Domestically, U.S. economic conditions remain bank friendly. For all the focus on interest rates, it's really notable that these large volume categories in banks' balance sheets have progressed according to their own drivers whatever the gyrations of market rates over the last five years.

Do you BAC or O here?

Both. With O yielding 4.55% it's a very high quality hedge against anything nasty in the currently improving global growth and inflation picture occurring. Many will feel that ~$50 is a better level (~5% yield). We may get there. But you need a better analyst than me to guarantee the inflation and rates picture to the level that the current yield in O is definitely unattractive given the quality in the business. After all, current economic conditions are good for O as it slowly diversifies away from its core tenant base.

With BAC having enjoyed a breather though and the core backdrop in the US economy looking more conducive to bank love in 2Q, BAC can start to look at 10-20% run into year-end. 10.8x EPS 2018 is too low a PE for BAC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.