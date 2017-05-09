AbbVie: Gross And Operating Margins Have Declined

AbbVie now offers an investor earnings growth potential for the near- and long-term along with value and the company has also been trying to increase margins.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has been a dividend stalwart since it was spun off by Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) a few years ago. Known as the ugly duckling with just one product at the time of the spin off and lots of debt it was destined to meander in stock purgatory. But in the last couple of years the company has made headway to diversify itself from Humira through the acquisition of Pharmacyclics and spending on its internal R&D to develop breakthrough products. Aside from the dividend, AbbVie now offers an investor earnings growth potential for the near- and long-term along with value and the company has also been trying to increase margins.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently compiled a list of stocks that investors should be purchasing because of their prospects of increasing profitability as they anticipate the market to come in a little more. In that list of stocks was AbbVie. The list of stocks included a list which Goldman anticipates will increase sales by 4% in 2017 and 2018 along with increasing margins by at least 50 basis points.

However, from the most recent quarterly report and the table I've provided below we see that gross margins and operating margins have decreased from this time last year. Net margins however did increase. Though revenues increased by 9.7% the cost of goods increased by 18% which caused the gross margins to erode. From an operating margins perspective R&D expenses increased by 20% which caused the operating margins to decline. Overall net margins however increased because the company paid 11% less in taxes compared to this time last year and nearly 96% less in net foreign exchanges losses which is what helped aid the net margins increase.

31-Mar-16 31-Mar-17 Y/Y Gross Margins 77.0% 75.3% -2.3% Operating Margins 38.3% 37.0% -3.3% Net Margins 22.7% 26.2% 15.1%

Source: Company 10-Q Income Statement

If indeed Goldman believes the market will have a pullback then AbbVie is definitely a name I want to continue to be in at the moment with its projected increase in revenues and margins. Although the increase in margins this last quarter may have been a one-time impact in my opinion I'd like to see if management can increase gross and operating margins the next time around.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June of 2016 and have been pretty happy about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares of AbbVie if they get below $61, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $61 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) in favor of AbbVie during the 2016 second-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost some massive gains on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is one of my smaller positions and has done well, as I'm up 13.1% on the name, while it occupies roughly 4.1% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name as a value stock. I own the stock for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now.

I am up 17.4% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 15.4%. For 2017 my portfolio is up 6.9% while the market is up 7.2%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 24.3% 10.5% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 14.5% 4.2% AbbVie Inc. 13.1% 4.1% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 6.1% 3.9% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 1.2% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 1.0% 7.4% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) -3.8% 9.5% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -4.1% 3.5% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -4.6% 5.8% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -9.5% 10.0% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -16.4% 19.0% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -93.0% 0.0% Cash $ 18.5%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.