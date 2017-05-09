U.S. Energy Making Progress, But Needs To Do More

U.S. Energy is a small oil and gas company that like so many other exploration and production companies needs higher oil prices to thrive and ultimately survive.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) is a small oil and gas company that has struggled during the downturn in oil and natural gas prices. Seeking Alpha contributor Long Player wrote an article about this name a few months ago, titled "Will U.S. Energy Make The Most Of Its Second Chance?" After the recent release of the company's 10-K report, it appears progress has been made.

The first item of progress that caught my eye from the recently released 10-K was the section on current liabilities on the balance sheet. The column below on the right is 2015 and the column on the left is 2016:

Notice that current liabilities decreased from $16.6 million in 2015 to $10.9 million in 2016. This unexpected decrease occurred despite the entire $6 million balance on the Wells Fargo line of credit remaining in current liabilities both years. The main drivers of the decrease was a reduction in contingent ownership interests and a reduction in the payable to the Major Operator.

U.S. Energy was paid more for its share of certain wells drilled with Statoil (NYSE:STO) than it should have been creating the payable to the Major Operator. Statoil is withholding profits from all joint wells to reduce the liability. There have been some counter-claims from U.S. Energy related to over-billing of expenses for some of these wells from Statoil. The 10-K states that "the balance of the overpayment was $2.7 million, and based on the oil and gas prices used in our reserve report for December 31, 2016, this liability is expected to be settled in late 2017." Should this occur, it would help further strengthen the balance sheet at year-end 2017.

Current liabilities decreased by $5.7 million in 2016 from 2015, yet current assets decreased by only $2 million. The company's working capital deficit fell from $9.8 million in 2015 to $6.1 million in 2016. Again, this includes the Wells Fargo loan. The company's only long-term liabilities are asset retirement obligations and warrant liabilities. The reduction in liabilities came without selling any of the corporation's main assets.

The Wells Fargo line of credit that was to mature this June is the Elephant in the Room for U.S. Energy. The company must find a way to refinance this obligation over the long-term to remain a going concern. Wells Fargo has sold this loan to APEG Energy II, L.P. APEG has extended the maturity to July 30, 2017, in exchange for U.S. Energy accepting a higher rate of interest rate of 8.75%. APEG might work with the company and extend the maturity further. But they are not legally obligated to do so, and they could pull the plug on the company at the end of July and foreclose on all of U.S. Energy's assets.

What U.S. Energy has going in its favor is Wells Fargo (now APEG Energy II) had a first lien on all of the company's assets -- including cash, real estate, and oil and gas assets. No other entity has a lien on the assets. The company is able to offer a first lien to a lender willing to take out APEG Energy II. If it is unable to find a lender for most of the APEG loan, then the company may be forced to sell off its major assets at fire sale prices to avoid foreclosure.

The second item of unexpected progress was the sharp reduction in production costs per barrel in 2016 from 2015. According to the 10-K, production expenses per BOE dropped from $23.42 in 2015 to $12.87 in 2016. The significance of this drop is best illustrated by this portion of the income statement:

As can be seen above, revenues dropped from $10.3 million in 2015 to $5.7 million in 2016. The cause is from a combination of lower production, partially due to shut-in wells, and lower prices received. But production costs dropped from $7.3 million in 2015 to only $2.7 million in 2016. U.S. Energy actually had $72,000 more in net cash flow from total production in 2016 than it had in 2015, even though there was a large drop in revenue.

So far in 2017, oil and natural gas prices have been higher than they were in 2016. And U.S. Energy as a Bakken producer could get enhanced prices on its oil soon from the Dakota Access pipeline. Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) is the operator of the Dakota Access pipeline and they have announced a May 14, 2017, date for oil to start flowing across state lines.

U.S. Energy has made progress in turning the company around. But management must find a way to come up with long-term financing to replace the $6 million loan now held by APEG Energy II, L.P.. All of the company's oil assets in North Dakota are operated by experienced companies and are held by production. Its natural gas leases with PetroQuest (NYSE:PQ) are held by production. Its primary leases in South Texas are operated by Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF), and are also held by production. More information on its oil and gas assets can be found here. It owns 27 acres and a 30,000 square foot office building in Riverton, Wyo. The company also has $2.5 million in cash on the balance sheet.

These are the assets the company has to satisfy the $6 million loan from APEG Energy II. U.S. Energy is highly speculative and risky investment. Management has made a lot of progress in 2016. However, more still needs to be accomplished even if they are able to refinance the $6 million loan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USEG.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.