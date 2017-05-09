Should Walgreens Leave Rite Aid At The Merger Altar?

The world has dramatically changed since the original October 2015 deal was struck. There are way too many physical brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S., including pharmacies.

At the low-end of the revised deal range ($13.2 billion enterprise value), RAD's $675 million in FY16 cash flow from operations (before changes in working capital) isn't attractive.

Today's piece is a bit provocative, as I am suggesting that Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) should pay the $325 million breakup fee and leave Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) at the merger altar. Nearly every day, we read that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will take over the world and how physical retail shopping will experience an Eastman Kodakesque secular decline (steady annual sales declines for years). Although I don't believe the hysteria, I do agree we are very over-retailed, and this collective amount of square footage needs to shrink. However, interestingly, the financial media has been slow to work out that there are way too many physical drug stores in the United States.

Moreover, Rite Aid has always been a dog with fleas and a distant third place competitor, so I never understood what Walgreens saw in Rite Aid (I know, that sentence sounds like the late Joan Rivers) nor did/do I understand the merger synergies and thought process behind the deal. What if, under the bright sunlight, Walgreens secretly isn't that into Rite Aid and has cold feet? Given the tremendous amount of time and research that has gone into this deal and despite the sunk cost, the market is telling Walgreens that it is better to pay the $325 million breakup fee and move on.

A brief history

Back in October 2015, Walgreens Boots Alliance announced its buyout offer for Rite Aid for $9 per share in cash and the assumptions of RAD's debt. Total deal consideration was then estimated at $17.2 billion. Since then, driven by FTC regulatory delays and concerns, Walgreens has reduced its offer from $9 per share to a range of $6.50 to $7 per share.

Source: WalgreensBootsAlliance.com

In fact, on January 30, 2017, Walgreens and Rite Aid announced a reduced deal value from $9 per share to a range of $6.50 (if up to 1,200 stores need to be divested) to $7 per share (if up to 1,000 stores need to be divested) based on the ultimate FTC requirements for number of store divestitures. This is assuming that FTC can be acquiesced with store divestitures and be inclined to approve the merger. The "drop dead date" for the deal has been set for July 31, 2017.

Source: WalgreensBootsAlliance.com

Let's look at Rite Aid's financials. Besides the weak to non-existent net income, look at RAD's high annual interest expense.

Here is a closer look at RAD's long-term debt. Yikes, that is a lot of debt, and we haven't even considered operating lease exposure.

If you include operating leases, then RAD's leverage looks much worse, and I would argue that given how over-retailed we are in the United States, Rite Aid may have to close a number of underperforming stores in its 4,536 network.

Let's look Rite Aid's cash flow statement. Again, there is nothing to write home about here. If you look at cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, we are looking at $675 million (which is only a 5.1% yield based on a $13.2 billion enterprise value based on the $6.50 per share based on of the revised January 30, 2017, deal terms)

Quite simply, there are way too many retail pharmacy stores.

Per CVS's FY16 10-K, CVS has 7,998 stores located in the United States (page 24). This figure doesn't include the 1,674 CVS pharmacies in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Per Walgreens Boots Alliance's latest 10-K, WBA has over 8,000 stores located in the United States (page 26). It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that the super high prices charged by pharmacies are vulnerable in an Amazon world.

Takeaway

I have no idea what will ultimately happen with the Walgreens and Rite Aid merger. As of this point and time, the market appears to be very skeptical of the deal. Since October 2015, the world has dramatically changed, and there are way too many physical retail store/pharmacies. Moreover, look at how CVS's deal with Target was a better way to expand its empire. This type of deal is win-win for both parties as Target has way too long retail square footage and CVS saves the time and money associated with new store buildouts, capital expenditures, and operating leases associated with building new free standing stores.

If I were a member of Walgreens' C-Suite, I would argue it is wiser to simply pay the $325 million breakup fees and move on. Even at $6.50 per share, RAD would sport a roughly $13.2 billion enterprise value for a business that only generated $675 million in cash flow from operations (before changes in working capital) in FY16. Given Rite Aid's historically weak operating performance, the amount of maintenance capital needed to refresh Rite Aid's existing store and the rapidly changing physical brick-and-mortar landscape, Walgreens should leave Rite Aid at the altar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.