Amazon.com: AWS - Not The Rivers Of Gold Imagined

Gaining Some Perspective

Buying Today:

On Monday, May 8, the Nasdaq summary for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) shows the share price closed at $949.04, with a market cap of $453.6bn and a P/E ratio of 178.39. That market cap of $453.6bn is 110 times Amazon.com Q1-2017 trailing twelve-month (TTM) EBIT of $4.12bn. AWS contributed ~77.5% of that Q1-2017 TTM EBIT of $4.12bn, making continued high earnings growth for AWS of vital importance to Amazon.com. Investors buying on Monday at $949.04, with the intention of holding for five years and with an expectation of a 10.0% per year average return on investment, will need to sell in five years at $1,528.44 per share. If the expected return on investment is a doubling of the share price, the required exit price in five years will be $1,898.08, a 14.87% per year return. At an expected average 20% per year return, the sell price becomes $2,361.52 per share. Now, if the Price/EBIT (P/EBIT) ratio were to remain at the current 110 and provided outstanding shares remained at 478M, EBIT in five years' time would only need to increase from the present $4.12bn to $6.64bn for the 10% return, $8.24bn for the 14.87% return, and $10.25bn for the 20% per year return on investment. Estimated net income after interest and taxes for FY 2021, under those scenarios, would be in the range of $4bn to $7bn. Now, that level of earnings sounds very achievable for this online behemoth, with 2016 total sales revenue of $136bn. But there are a lot of "ifs" mentioned above, which means a lot of uncertainty, and increased uncertainty equates to increased risk. So, investors in Amazon.com should certainly be looking for returns in the range of at least 10% to 20% and possibly higher. For return expectations below 10%, I am sure there are much safer investment options. Share price gains did average over 33% per year between end of 2011 and end of 2016, with share price increasing from $179.03 to $753.67. From end of 2016 to May 8, 2017, a further increase of 26% has taken the share price to $949.04. I have to ask, is there any quantification of future EBIT growth that would justify these share price increases and how big a role is expected of AWS in contributing to EBIT growth?

The Inevitability Of A Lower P/E Ratio

Whether or not net income grows substantially over the next five years, the P/E ratio can be expected to fall as explained below:

A low EPS base supports a high P/E ratio for now, but a continued low EPS will likely lead to a lower P/E ratio over time - Supporters of Amazon.com hold a viewpoint current profits are suppressed by unquantifiable investments in the future being absorbed now. It is relatively easy to justify a high P/E ratio when the "E", the earnings, is low and growth prospects are considered outstanding. A doubling of Amazon.com's 2016 net income requires only a $2.37bn addback to earnings to adjust for those assumed expenditures for the future, and that would halve the current P/E ratio. At the same time, the "E" cannot remain low forever as that would surely eventually lead to a fall in the share price and, consequently, the P/E ratio. I doubt the current P/E and P/EBIT ratios would remain at their current high levels if net income of $4bn to $7bn was as good as Amazon.com could achieve in five years from now.

The emergence of substantial increases in profitability will also likely lead to a lower P/E ratio over time - If 2016 net income quadrupled to $9.5bn in five years, the share price would also need to quadruple to $3,796.16 to maintain the P/E ratio at current levels. Unlike when the "E" was at a low 2016 base of $2.37bn, it would not be so easy to justify the high P/E by assuming an addback of $9.5bn to double the already quadrupled net income. Reduced P/E and P/EBIT ratios appear inevitable over the next five years.

Selling In Five Years:

Scenario 1 - P/EBIT ratio halves to 55 over five years ending December 2021.

Scenario 2 - P/EBIT ratio reduces to 35 over five years ending December 2021.

Both scenarios have the following three cases, each involving investors seeking investment returns through share price growth over the five years commencing May 8, 2017. The starting share price is actual Amazon.com closing price of $949.04 on May 8, 2017.

Case A - average yearly share price growth - 10.00%

Case B - average yearly share price growth - 14.87% (share price doubles)

Case C - average yearly share price growth - 20.00%

Note: Average yearly percentage return on investment will be the same as share price growth percentages over the five years under the scenarios outlined.

As per TABLE 1 below, in order for the investors to achieve their goals, Amazon.com will need to achieve FY 2021 EBIT as follows:

Scenario 1:

Case A - EBIT increase to $13.284bn (3.2 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT);

Case B - EBIT increase to $16.496bn (4 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT); and

Case C - EBIT increase to $20.524bn (5 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT).

Scenario 2:

Case A - EBIT increase to $20.874bn (5.1 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT);

Case B - EBIT increase to $25.923bn (6.3 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT); and

Case C - EBIT increase to $32.252bn (7.8 times Q1-2017 TTM EBIT).

AWS's Contribution To EBIT - Quantifying Expectations

I will assume other areas take up the slack and AWS has only to contribute 50% (as compared to ~77% historically to date), of the above range of projected required EBIT in five years' time. I will also assume new share issues for share-based compensation will be offset by share buybacks. I have outlined two scenarios, differentiated by P/EBIT ratios of 55 and 35 at end of five years. Within each of those scenarios, I have three cases for 10%, 14.87%, and 20% investor returns as reflected in TABLE 1 below.

TABLE 1

Non-AWS Projected Contribution To EBIT

Before proceeding further, I should clarify I am not attempting, in this article, to justify whether the other segments of Amazon.com are likely to be able to generate the other 50% of projected EBIT under either of the two scenarios. The 3% EBIT/Sales margin shown in TABLE 1 is arbitrary and included for completeness. The assumed EBIT/Sales margin of 3% for other is more than triple the 2016 actual other EBIT/Sales margin of 0.87%. Even so, other sales would need to grow from 2016 level of $123.8bn to a range from $221.4bn to $537.5bn for other to achieve its required 50% contribution to EBIT under the two scenarios.

AWS Projected Contribution To EBIT

This article is about AWS and the likelihood of it generating 50% of total projected FY 2021 EBIT under the two scenarios. The assumed 24.00% EBIT/Sales margin for AWS is based on the actual Q1-2017 TTM margin shown in TABLE 1. It is assumed any potential increase in margin due to increasing economies of scale will be offset by ongoing price cuts to promote volume and to meet competition (see here and here).

It can be seen from TABLE 1, AWS needs to grow sales to between $27.67bn and $67.19bn under the various cases in Scenarios 1 and 2. This is obviously a challenge as these sales levels compare to the Q1-2017 TTM AWS sales of $13.31bn per TABLE 1. I need to find a way of assessing and monitoring AWS's sales growth at each quarter-end that is reliable and does not suffer from seasonality and/or lumpiness inherent in quarter-on-quarter comparisons. This is best done by comparing TTM to TTM at end of each quarter as per TABLE 2 below.

TABLE 2

It can be seen from TABLE 2, the percentage sales growth rate, on a quarterly TTM versus immediately previous quarterly TTM basis, has been decelerating. It has fallen from 15.32% growth in sales for the September 2015 quarter TTM to 8.96% for the March 2017 quarter TTM. Deceleration in the growth rate for the December 2016 quarter was 11.51% and 12.14% for the March 2017 quarter, on a TTM basis. TABLE 2 above shows projected sales of $23.924bn for FY 2021 if the deceleration in AWS TTM sales growth rate stabilizes and continues at minus 12% per quarter through end of 2021. That is well short of the $27.674bn sales required to meet the "lowest" case scenario in TABLE 1 (Scenario1 - Case A 10% return, P/EBIT ratio 55). What is particularly worrying is the incremental growth in absolute terms is falling, with Q1-2017 increment of $1.095bn down from $1.146bn incremental growth for Q3-2016. In TABLE 3 below, I have reduced the projected quarterly deceleration to a level that would achieve Scenario 1 - Case A sales target of $27.67bn for FY 2021.

TABLE 3

If Scenario 1, Case A is your target, then you need to monitor at the end of future quarters to see if the quarter-on-quarter deceleration in AWS TTM sales is improving from the current 12% deceleration to around 9% deceleration. This can be your early warning system. I provide one more table, TABLE 4, to show the change in growth rate required to meet the "highest" case scenario sales of $67.191bn per TABLE 1, Scenario 2 - Case C.

TABLE 4

As can be seen from TABLE 4, for AWS to achieve the "highest" case, quarter-over-quarter TTM sales, quarterly TTM growth rates need to remain around the 8.96% for the December 2016 quarter TTM. This translates into projected required year-over-year sales increases of 40% to 41% per year for all five years 2017 to 2021. AWS's FY2015 and FY2016 sales did increase by 69.68% and 55.06%, respectively, but that was off low bases. A cumulative yearly growth rate of ~41% for five years would require quarterly sales increases to rise from the $1.095bn for the March 2017 quarter to $5.453bn increase for the December 2021 quarter. And, FY 2021 AWS's sales would need to increase by $19.314bn over FY 2020, as shown in TABLE 4 above. For the balance of the scenario cases, I have run the numbers and summarized the results in TABLE 5 below.

TABLE 5

Summary and Conclusions

The above analysis addresses AWS potential contribution to growing Amazon.com's EBIT. The higher the targeted rate of return and the lower the projected P/EBIT ratio, the more heroic the AWS sales growth targets need to be. Considering the incremental AWS quarterly TTM dollar sales growth has been declining over the last three quarters, a significant change in direction would be required to meet any of the targets. All of the six cases in TABLE 5 would require a significant flattening out of the decline in quarter-over-quarter AWS sales growth rates from the current ~12% decline in AWS quarterly sales growth rates.

Conclusion: I am seeing considerable difficulties for AWS to achieve what is required under the various scenarios/cases provided. Investors should regularly monitor progress, preferably using KPIs at each quarter-end.

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for AWS

Amazon.com is certainly an interesting enterprise to analyze. I propose to provide an update at the end of each quarter, with an emphasis on the following KPIs for AWS:

EBIT/Sales Margin - Currently ~24%;

Incremental dollar sales growth - current quarter TTM versus prior quarter TTM - Currently ~$1.1bn and declining;

Acceleration/deceleration of percentage growth rate for current quarter TTM versus prior quarter TTM sales - Currently declining at ~12% per quarter. This decline needs to be arrested to a decline of ~9% per quarter for even the lowest case scenario 1A above to be achieved. For the highest case scenario 2C to be achieved, there needs to be no further decline in quarterly TTM growth rate for the next five years - a huge ask.

P/EBIT and P/E ratios - if these ratios show little or no reduction as earnings grow, the rewards for existing shareholders will be that much improved, compared to the P/EBIT ratios of 55.00 and 35.00 assumed in Scenarios 1 and 2 above. At the same time, the risk for new investors would be increased.

Other Amazon.com Sales And EBIT Contribution

Having completed this analysis for the prospects of AWS contributing 50% of EBIT in 2021, under various scenarios, I feel it is incumbent on me to complete a further article providing a similar analysis in regard to the prospects for the other 50% of EBIT being achieved (together with additional relevant KPIs). Readers may wish to watch out for that. I should also mention my interest in Amazon.com arose through my dual series articles on the top companies in the S&P 500 ("Excessive Loans For Share Buybacks" series and the "Hold or Fold" series). The situation for Amazon.com is far more dynamic and fluid than for most of these top companies, hence my interest in returning to review progress following the release of the Q1-2017 earnings reports. Should you wish to receive prompt notification of newly published articles, please press the "Follow" button.

