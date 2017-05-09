Top 3 Specialty REIT Picks Of May 2017

My top three picks among Specialty REITs are focused on 3 different sectors: one on farmland ownership, another on sustainable energy financing and lastly the ownership of communication assets.

The valuations in the sector appear compelling and this may be due to the lack of significant track record and relatively small size of many of these newly created REITs.

I believe that Specialty REITs may provide strong diversification benefits to a commercial real estate investor and help increase the risk-adjusted returns of your portfolio.

I continue my series of "Top 3 REIT" articles with the "specialty" property sector. In case you are new to this series, I have already covered the net lease, healthcare, hotel, retail, office, industrial, self-storage and residential sectors in previous articles. As a reminder, through this series, I aim to identify the top 3 REITs that have the best overall risk-to-reward ratios within each property sector. In this sense, I look for REITs that are undervalued relative to their peer set and that have good chances of outperforming their sector average going forward. Today, as a final article to this series, I cover my top 3 specialty REIT picks.

In the recent years, there has been an emergence of many new "Specialty" REITs targeting less common property types including farmland, timberland, energy, infrastructure and other. REITs are typically more focused on the ownership of traditional commercial real estate properties and these new entities are hence bringing new opportunities for REIT investors.

I have looked at many of these REITs including Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR), American Tower (NYSE:AMT), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), to name just a few. The first thing I note is that the risk profile of these varying specialty property types can vary very greatly. As an example, GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is an owner of private prisons and is very highly dependent on the decision of the government to continue to support or not private prisons. If Hillary, who is against private prisons, would have won the election, the shareholders would have probably continued to suffer. But since Trump won, the stock has more than doubled in the last 6 months. I consider this speculation, and would not be of much interest to me.

On the other hand, then you can also find REITs such as CatchMark Timber (NYSE:CTT) that specialize in the ownership of timberland. I would consider this asset class significantly safer than private prisons.

So, there is really a great variety of different REITs in this segment. Some own casinos (NASDAQ:GLPI), for others it is billboards (NYSE:OUT), and finally some infrastructure (NYSE:CCI).

I consider my picks within this space to be rather conservative compared to more speculative property types including prisons or casinos. My top 3 picks include one sustainable energy finance REIT, one farmland REIT and finally one network infrastructure REIT.

Without further ado, here is a quick summary of the buy theses of my 3 favorite specialty REIT picks as of April 2017:

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI): Sustainable Energy Finance Opportunity / 15.8x Core Earnings / 6.2% Yield

When you think of the energy sector, the first names that come to your mind are probably Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) or even BP (NYSE:BP). You certainly would not think of REITs to gain exposure to this sector. Yet, my favorite energy stock is a REIT named Hannon Armstrong. It is an energy finance REIT that specializes in the financing of sustainable energy projects.

HASI is in the business of earning spreads: it raises equity and debt to then make loans and hopefully earn excess return over its weighted average cost of capital. In this sense, the REIT structure of the firm is a large competitive advantage over any potential rival. It allows HASI to access capital at below average cost and earn higher than usual spreads.

By following this strategy, HASI has managed to grow its core earnings (recurring) per share at a rate of 13% since 2014. Core EPS grew by 15% in 2016 and HASI is expecting to grow its core earnings by another 10% this year. Dividends were also increased by another 10% in Q4 2016, suggesting that the management remains confident in the long run growth story of its business model.

The growth potential remains very significant given that the REIT has a current deal pipeline of over $2.5 billion for new loan and equity investments for the next 12 months alone. With a current market cap of approximately $1 billion, the pipeline makes a strong case for continued above average growth as the REIT does not seem to be missing demand for its product by any means.

The REIT uses modest leverage at 1.9x relative to most traditional banks, BCDs, and other mortgage REITs. The portfolio has a high credit quality and is well diversified with many different borrowers operating in different industries. The "preferred nature" of its returns (loans, preferred equity) greatly minimizes commodity risk involved in the energy sector.

HASI is today selling for about 15.8 times its forward core earnings and pays a 6.2% dividend yield, despite growing at a double-digit rate. If the REIT manages to grow at 10% this year as it anticipates, this will result in a 16.2% total return assuming that the valuation multiple remains constant.

Conclusion: HASI provides a great combination of growth and stability at a surprisingly high yield and low valuation. Trading at a 6.2% dividend yield, investors do not need much growth to get close to double-digit returns assuming constant valuation multiples. Yet, HASI has a track record of double-digit growth and the large deal flow indicates continued and sustainable high growth potential for years to come.

Note: I use core earnings instead of FFO or net income because as a finance REIT, it is the most appropriate measure of recurrent cash flow in my opinion.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI): Farmland Opportunity / 19x FFO / 4.5% Yield

Farmland has historically outperformed the broad equity markets with 10-13% total returns and lower volatility over the past 20 years. The largest internally managed REIT specializing in this sector is Farmland Partners.

The projected demand for global grain is expected to increase by 45% by 2050; while the supply of global cropland is expected to increase by only 4% during the same period. The market imbalance is expected to keep on growing; resulting in increased property values in the long run.

The REIT owns today approximately $1 billion in farmland assets with a market cap of about $400 million. The portfolio is well diversified by region and crops; reducing the risk of weather damage and crop pricing. About 75% of the portfolio is allocated to permanent crop and 25% to specialty crop.

The firm says that its goal is to achieve ~10% unlevered returns with about half paid in dividends and little risk of principal loss. While this sounds very optimistic, it is below the historical average and FPI has great growth potential as it operates in a very fragmented industry. Since 2014, the REIT has grown its FFO per share from $0.12 per share to $0.58 in 2016.

FPI has a low cost of capital which will allow it to continue to consolidate the farmland market and grow its cash flow further. The management is very experienced in what they are doing and owns today 6% of the equity. Their interest is hence well aligned with the shareholders. The amount of owned acres has grown at a 48% compounded average annual rate since 2014.

The market is relatively pessimistic today given the low commodity prices. FPI is not however a farmer, it is a landlord. Most of its cash flow comes from cash rents and property values have not experienced any significant decline as many other factors (other than commodity prices) may influence values.

The 4.5% current dividend yield is covered by AFFO and is expected to keep increasing as the REIT acquires new properties.

Conclusion: investing in farmland can reduce the risk profile of a portfolio and may increase its long-term expected returns. The asset class has historically been uncorrelated to stocks and bonds and adding some to your portfolio may hence be a good idea. Buying shares of Farmland Partners is in my view the single best approach to gain exposure to this asset class as it provides instant diversification, scale and professional management.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT): Communication Infrastructure Opportunity / 10x FFO / 9% Yield

Uniti Group is a REIT that specializes in communication infrastructure investments. It is internally managed and currently owns 4.2 million fiber strand miles, 468 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

This is still a very new niche of the REIT sector, and it is yet to gain the attention from the broad investment community. Yet, the asset class possesses many advantages including consistent cash flow, very low capex requirement and low management intensity.

The management sees substantial growth opportunities from M&A opportunities in the future.

UNIT's peers have experienced large appreciation in the recent years, but because UNIT is a new REIT with a concentrated portfolio, the share price has stayed at opportunistic levels so far. The REIT currently trades at about 10x FFO which compared favorably to its peer group.

The long-term growth prospects look very compelling considering that the REIT is already yielding over 9%. As such, there is not much growth needed to achieve very respectable total returns.

Conclusion: UNIT is still at its very beginning. It has a solid strategic plan to grow its asset and cash flow by targeting properties with high expected returns. Many of its long-term leases have built-in rent escalators that will result in some growth on top of the already close to double-digit dividend yield.

Your Takeaway

The specialty REIT segment of the market has a lot to offer. It includes a very wide variety of different asset classes, and I expect it to keep attracting more and more capital going forward. I see many of these REITs as great additions to traditional portfolios for diversification and risk mitigation purposes.

I am today LONG FPI and HASI and looking to allocate more capital into this segment of the REIT market.

