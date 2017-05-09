Coach Becomes A Multi-Brand Luxury Powerhouse With Kate Spade Acquisition

Following a 50% return over the past 18 months I am in no rush to join the momentum bandwagon, being a very patient buyer on dips.

If Coach rebuilds this brand as well, while it continues to improve margins at the core business, I see better days ahead.

Coach (COH) is the luxury company which ended up buying Kate Spade (KATE) in a much rumored deal. This deal comes little over two years after the company acquired Stuart Weitzman, as that deals appears to have worked out reasonably well. Under Coach wings, Stuart has grown its sales significantly over the past two years.

I must say that I like the strategic move of Coach to become a collection of premium brands, like its European counterparts have done in a successful manner. The deal to acquire Kate Spade furthermore takes place at reasonable multiples as Coach has a viable strategy in place and can finance the deal largely with existing cash holdings on which it receives no significant interest in this rate environment.

The market is welcoming the deal as well, and has already priced in quite a bit of good news over the past eighteen months as Coach is finally delivering on modest growth again, accompanied by modest improvements in margins. To justify a further run-up, Coach has a lot of work to be done, but remains on track to deliver on better days for its investors.

Adding Kate Spade

Coach ended up paying $18.50 per share for Kate Spade. The company claims that this represents a 27% premium to the unaffected share price from late December of 2016. While this looks to be a decent premium, note that shares traded as high as $24 in recent months on the back of M&A speculation. Shares of Spade even surpassed the $40 mark back in 2014 as the company delivered on a spectacular multi-year turnaround.

Coach´s CEO Victor Luis rationalizes the $2.4 billion deal by pointing to the strong positioning of the brand, as well as strong awareness among millennials. Luis furthermore acknowledges that Kate Spade needs to be reorganized as it is overextended in a move which hurts margins of the business. Following a reorganization, Coach aims to leave Kate Spade as a separate brand. Coach itself aims to re-create the business model of becoming a holding company which owns multiple luxury brands, as has been successfully implemented by its European peers.

This deal comes after what has been a relatively decent year for Kate Spade, at least in some respects. The company posted healthy sales growth and generated $1.38 billion in sales last year, with operating profits amounting to $184 million. Coach furthermore anticipates to realize some $50 million in synergies some three years from now, on the back of greater scale, better inventory management and supply chain efficiencies.

Based on the $2.4 billion deal tag, Coach is paying a 1.7 times sales multiple and a 13 times operating earnings multiple. This operating earnings multiple will drop to 10 times if anticipated synergies are taken into account. The reality is that these earnings numbers are expected to fall in the short to medium term, as Coach will reorganize Kate Spade, just like Coach has done with its own namesake brand.

Coach aims to reduce the wholesale business and flash sales of Kate Spade, decisions which will hurt short term sales but should boost the long term strength of the brand. The impact of these sales reductions should over time be offset by the anticipated synergies. The company anticipates that the deal will be accretive to 2018 earnings, but has not quantified the impact on earnings, as 2019 earnings per share should improve by double-digit percentages.

One thing is certain, Coach will benefit from its strong cash position in funding this deal, as it can forfeit existing cash holdings on which it is earnings little to no returns. Another benefit is that Coach can immediately use Kate´s net operating losses with a value of $475 million.

A Big Move

With this move, Coach is making big progress in diversifying its business away from the namesake brand. Coach now runs three separate brands, but continues to rely heavily on its namesake brand, its handbags and related accessories.

Coach itself reports $4.1 billion in sales generated from its store base of 955 locations. Stuart Weitzman contributes $370 million in sales from 82 stores, as Kate Spade will contribute $1.4 billion in sales from 271 stores. The strategic direction of the business is clearly one of becoming a multi-brand design house, becoming the first NY-based house to adopt such a business model which has been envisioned by its European peers.

The deal comes just a week after Coach posted solid third quarter results. The company ended the quarter with $1.3 billion in net cash, as the company will now operate with a pro-forma net debt load of $1.1 billion. Coach itself has 283 million shares outstanding which at $45 values equity at $12.7 billion, or close to $11.4 billion net of cash held before we take into account the purchase of Kate Spade.

This values the core business at 2.5 times sales, while its operating margins come in around 15% of sales. In that light the 1.7 times sales multiple for Kate Spade looks appealing. While Kate has work to do on its margins, its operating margins of 13% trail those of Coach by merely 2 points.

The company will grow its pro-forma sales from $4.5 billion to $5.9 billion overnight. The questions is what future margins can look like. Coach posted margins which comfortably exceeded 30% of sales until 2013, at a point in which competition was kicking in too much and brand erosion has taken place as a result of overextension to outlets, among others. Peak sales of $5 billion that year have come down towards $4.5 billion at the moment, as the company ¨re-set¨ the brand. It should be said that without the Stuart Weitzman deal, sales would have come in much closer to $4 billion, as operating margins have fallen towards 15%.

I have no illusion that we are going to see 30% margins again anytime soon, but a careful and well-executed plan makes that margins should at least be able to stabilize around current levels, and perhaps over time return towards 20-25% again. The purchase of Kate Spade will be dilutive to margins at first, certainly as the brand will be ¨re-set¨ in a similar way which happened with the Coach brand.

A 15% company-wide margin target yields operating earnings of $900 million with pro-forma revenues approaching $6 billion. With net debt of little over a billion potentially resulting in $50 million in interest costs, and using a 30% tax rate, pro-forma earnings might come in at $600 million, equivalent to $2.11 per share. This compares to current trailing earnings of $1.82 per share which implies that the deal could boost earnings by double digit percentages. The issue is that earnings of $2.11 per share are not readily attainable, as Kate´s margins and sales will come under pressure as a result of the strategic choices to revitalize the brand.

That being said, the real question is how much further margins can recover. A $2.11 earnings per share number translates into an earnings multiple in the low twenties at $45 per share, as leverage ratio based on net debt stands at just around 1 times EBITDA.

Each point in margins exceeding 15% of sales in the long term has a huge impact, equivalent to $60 million on a pre-tax basis. That means that each point in operating margins exceeding the current 15% mark add some $0.15 to earnings per share. A reversal/recovery in margins towards 20% could therefore already push up earnings towards the $3 mark. If such earnings are within reach in a year or two, current levels still look rather appealing.

Final Thought, Right Moves Are Partially Price In

Coach´s troubles started before most of its peers ran into troubles. The company made a right strategic decision years ago to cut distribution and its margins, having had a huge detrimental impact on earnings. This painful trajectory resulted in shares having fallen from $75 in 2012 to just $30 in early 2016, as investors were waiting and hoping for signs of stabilization and improvement. On the back of sequential improvements in both sales and margins, the stock has rebounded a bit, and currently trades at $45 per share.

Investors like the deal as Coach has long been shrinking while it operated with plenty of cash to engage in dealmaking. As the deal of Stuart Weitzman has gone right, management was essentially given the green light to pursue inorganic growth. Shares of Coach jumped 5% in response to the deal with Kate Spade, adding some $600 million in shareholder value on the back of a $2.4 billion deal. This value creation is reflective of the strategic nature of the deal, Coach´s clear plans for the brand, and the fairly sizable discount in terms of sales multiple which the company paid for the company.

While I am upbeat about the prospects for the deal as well, Coach has a lot of work to be done to revitalize Kate Spade and deliver upon improvements in its own core business, while the market has already recognized the green shoots in terms of a rising share price. While the valuation seems reasonable, specially if the company can deliver on margin expansion again, quite some good news has been priced in already. While shares have already rebounded 50% from the 2016 lows, other players in the industry continue to trade near their lows, although they are much later in their recovery process.

I like the prospects for Coach, this deal and the strategic direction, but I am in no rush to chase he shares at these higher levels, making me a very patient buyer going forwards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.