Atlas Copco's Excellence Reflected In The Performance

Justifying Atlas Copco's valuation is getting harder and harder; a high-quality company that is leading many of its peers in growth deserves a premium, but the upside seems more limited.

Underlying market trends seem to be pointing in very healthy directions for Atlas, with Vacuum leading, but no business having much to apologize for.

Splitting up such a successful company has some risks attached, but the mining and construction businesses could do better on their own with more freedom to deploy capital.

Sweden's Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) is a case in point as to some of the limitations of modeling and model-based valuation. This is an excellent industrial conglomerate by almost any standard and one that is well-respected and generally well-liked. When I last wrote about the company in September of 2016, I liked the company quite a bit but thought that the valuation was already very healthy. Since then, not only have the company's underlying markets come back faster and stronger than expected but so too has investor enthusiasm - pushing these shares up by a third, in line with other strong Swedish plays like SKF (OTCPK:SKFRY) and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) but well ahead of strong U.S. industrial conglomerates like Fortive (NYSE:FTV) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

It's hard to connect the dots on the valuation today, unless you think long-term revenue growth will reach the high single-digits, FCF margins will move into the 20%s, and/or you're willing to accept a total return closer to the mid-single digits. I've learned over the years not to bet against Atlas Copco (or at least to do so very carefully), but even the company's announced split and ongoing recoveries in multiple markets can only do so much for a stock that already enjoys quite a bit of esteem.

Let's Play Two?

One of the biggest changes in Atlas Copco's outlook, apart from the end-market recoveries that I'll talk about in a moment, is the company's decision earlier this year to split into two. Atlas Copco will continue on as the Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, and Industrial Technique units, along with the Portable Energy and Specialty Rental businesses. The Newco will consist of the company's Mining and Rock Excavation Technique and Construction and Construction Technique units, with the latter now a smaller, more focused business after the sale of the Dynapac road equipment business.

Why do this?

Management has said that it believes the split will lead to better capital allocation decisions and improved long-term growth potential for both businesses, and that's likely true to some extent. It's also true that they're very different businesses, and I think those differences have led to some issues with sentiment. There's very little overlap in terms of customers between the proposed Atlas Copco and Newco businesses, and the cycles of the end-markets are quite a bit different.

I'm not sure I'd say that the mining business has been starved of capital, but I certainly believe that Atlas Copco management saw better potential returns in directing M&A capital towards acquisitions in Compressor and Vacuum. Likewise, the Construction business has long been sub-scale, with management showing little inclination in investing for expansion.

On its own, the mining business of Newco will be a very focused company that is very strong in its chosen areas. The trough margins for Atlas Copco's mining business of roughly 17% were nearly better than Joy Global (now part of Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY)) peak margins in the low 20%s, and that reflects the company's focus on high-value areas like drilling equipment.

Looking ahead past the separation, I think there will be more M&A potential for the mining business. Atlas Copco has said before it doesn't really want to buy more equipment businesses and is instead more interested in consumables and/or automation. That may still be the case, but I wouldn't be shocked if it kicked the tires on FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) or Weir's (WEIR) mining business (which has a strong position in pumps and a strong aftermarket business). As far as automation goes, most of the leadership in automation has come from, well, the leaders in automation - companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Rockwell (NYSE:ROK), and so on. Nevertheless, I wonder about the possible value of companies like Maptek (surveying and modeling), Becker Mining Systems (communication and mining automation), and Bentley (software) to Atlas's mining business, particularly given that Bentley's broader expertise in infrastructure could help the construction business as well.

A Recovery With Ongoing Opportunity

For the time being, Atlas Copco is seeing strong market recoveries across its business units. Orders were up 18% in the last quarter, after rising 7% in the fourth and third quarters of 2016. The Vacuum business is leading the way with strong orders (up 33%) from the semiconductor sector, while mining (up 28%) is benefiting from weaker comps. With Industrial Tech, Construction, and Compressor up 16%, 10%, and 9%, respectively, though, I think it's reasonable to say that Atlas is also seeing the benefits of overall end-market recoveries in the industrial, construction, and process industries that it serves.

How good (or how much better) such a recovery can get is certainly a valid question. I'm not convinced that companies/industries under-invested in compressors to the extent that they may have in other types of equipment, and despite the consolidation in the semiconductor space, the market for semiconductor production equipment is still going to be cyclical (in my opinion, at least). With respect to the Industrial segment, tool demand in the auto space has been strong (as seen at Dover (NYSE:DOV), Illinois Tool Works, and Fortive to varying degrees), but this could slow as auto build rates shift down.

On a more positive note, though, I still see growth opportunities across this landscape.

In Compressor, I think it's worth remembering that Atlas Copco has largely focused on the rotary screw compressor market, with less exposure to piston, rotary scroll, centrifugal, and tooth. Now, I think Atlas has focused on areas where it sees the best combined potential for growth and margins, but I wouldn't dismiss the notion that there are still worthwhile niches/sub-segments outside of rotary screw compressors that Atlas can still target.

The Vacuum business has a different set of drivers. First, this business has a much lower service component (around 25%) than is the norm for Atlas, and management will work to build that up over time. It's also noteworthy that the company's market share is quite strong in semiconductors and R&D (well ahead of Ebara and Busch/Pfeiffer), but not as strong in process/industrial/rough, which leads me to think that there are organic growth and M&A possibilities still to pursue. Lastly, it's worth remembering that Atlas is a partner with ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and leveraged to the adoption of EUV lithography - how far that market can/will go is still an open question, but it does leave some long-range upside for this business.

Turning to Industrial, it's a smorgasbord of options for Atlas. This business is pretty heavily weighted to the auto/auto service segment, but there are specialty industrial power tools for more industry segments than I could ever follow and a lot of opportunities here for M&A dollars. I could also see the company looking to acquire assets in pumps, whether as part of Industrial or a stand-alone segment.

The Opportunity

Atlas Copco's split likely won't happen until mid-2018, but there is plenty of near-term potential for the company to leverage the underlying industrial market recoveries and flex its balance sheet muscle for additive M&A. Keep in mind, this is a company that posted core growth of 11% in the first quarter, a time when 5% to 6% growth was considered pretty darn good, and the worst-performing business (Compressor) did better (up 6%) than most of the best-performing U.S./North American industrials. Likewise, Construction may be Atlas Copco's "problem child", but it still manages a segment margin in the mid-teens - on par with Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on roughly one-tenth the revenue base.

Mining is recovering, and though this isn't likely to be a V-shaped recovery, Atlas Copco's focus on essential value-driving products with high consumables flow-through (like drills) in markets like gold should support a healthy, albeit stretched out, recovery. As industrial markets (and especially those related to oil/gas) recover, Compressor should do quite well.

I'm looking for long-term revenue growth in the range of 6%, with better growth in the next few years than I'd previously expected. I also expected a little more margin leverage, but I still think Atlas Copco will be hard-pressed to generate FCF margins in the 20%s on a sustained basis (as is; the upcoming post-split Atlas Copco will possibly be a different story). Even so, the improvements I do expect support FCF growth of around 7% to 8%.

The Bottom Line

What to do with this stock is a tough question to answer. I really like Atlas Copco, and I've learned over the years not to underestimate this company, whether it's going into a downturn or a recovery. Still, the shares are up more than 60% over the past year and very near an all-time high. Factor in the implied expectations (roughly double-digit long-term FCF growth and/or a total expected return in the mid-single-digits) and it's hard for me to pound the table. That said, if something were to rattle the markets in a significant way, this would be a name I'd quickly revisit.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.