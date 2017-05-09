Valuation Dashboard: Technology And Telecom - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

Communication Equipment is the most attractive IT industry: based on historical averages, it is very close to fair value and above its baseline in quality (measured by ROE). The Hardware industry looks underpriced regarding Price/Earnings, at fair value in Price/Free Cash Flow but overvaalued in Price/Sales. Semiconductors are fairly priced for 2 valuation metrics and overvalued for the 3rd one. Internet and Wireless Telecom Services are overpriced for 2 valuation metrics out of 3. Other industries are less attractive. The Software industry and Integrated Telecom Services look very overpriced. All industries in IT and Telecom are above or close to the historical average in profitability (measured by ROE).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Internet, Communication Equipment, Hardware, Semiconductors and deteriorated in Software, Electronic Equipment, Telecom.

P/S is stable in Communication Equipment, Semiconductors, Telecom and has deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF has improved in Communication Equipment, is stable in IT Services, Electronic Equipment, Semiconductors and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE has improved in Communication Equipment, Hardware, Semiconductors and deteriorated in Integrated Telecom Services.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLK) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 1.5%

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Tech or Telecom stocks are Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX), PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 12.76% in a 17-year simulation. The sector ETF XLK has an annualized return of only 2.83% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

STX Seagate Technology Plc COMPUTER PLUS ePlus Inc ELECTREQUIP SANM Sanmina Corp ELECTREQUIP CRUS Cirrus Logic Inc. SEMIANDEQUIP INTC Intel Corp SEMIANDEQUIP CA CA Inc SOFTW CTXS Citrix Systems Inc. SOFTW CSRA CSRA Inc TECHSVCE NSR NeuStar Inc TECHSVCE SAIC Science Applications International Corp TECHSVCE

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Technology and Telecom on 5/8/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Internet 48.95 38.33 -27.71% 3.94 2.93 -34.47% 32.09 29.72 -7.97% -21.23 -26.83 5.6 IT Services 29.26 23.34 -25.36% 1.58 1.16 -36.21% 21.79 18.68 -16.65% 7.05 2.42 4.63 Software 52.72 33.79 -56.02% 4.14 2.81 -47.33% 37.23 23.95 -55.45% -6.69 -8.17 1.48 Communications Equipt 26.46 28.48 7.09% 1.64 1.61 -1.86% 21.69 24.1 10.00% -1.09 -9.61 8.52 Hardware/Peripherals 18.91 24.67 23.35% 1.62 1.24 -30.65% 22.51 21.68 -3.83% -7.02 -8.33 1.31 Electronic Equipment 27.67 21.26 -30.15% 1.53 1.3 -17.69% 27.35 21.35 -28.10% 2 -1.77 3.77 Semiconductors* 32.66 31.77 -2.80% 3.06 2.41 -26.97% 27.92 28.86 3.26% 3.76 -1.34 5.1 Integrated Telecom Sces 29.42 19.95 -47.47% 1.59 1.2 -32.50% 47.93 23.83 -101.13% -10.62 -11.97 1.35 Wireless Telecom Sces 45.09 27.57 -63.55% 1.45 1.75 17.14% 40.82 31 -31.68% -1.06 -14.25 13.19

* Averages since 2003

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLK with SPY in the last 3 months (chart from freestockcharts.com).

If you want to stay informed of my updates on this topic and other articles, click the "Follow" tab at the top of this article.

Data provided by portfolio123 (this is a partner link giving you an extended period of free trial. I may receive a fee if you buy later a paid subscription, at no additional cost to you).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.