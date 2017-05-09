Weekly Fund Wrap: Tax Plan Muni Impact, Oil And The VIX

The MLP sector underperformed this week on the oil sell-off. We think the sector is currently attractive and look at what our screen tells us.

Notable weaknesses are in subprime auto and high-yield retail; however, we do not think they are a major concern yet.

The administration introduced a new tax plan which we think is overall supportive of municipals.

This week we introduce a weekly wrap-up piece for closed-end (and other) fund investors where we briefly discuss the key events of the week and market-moving news, as well as review the price action in the CEF space. Please let us know what you think of the format and content in the comments.

News

The key significant event in the policy area for Muni CEF investors is the administration's new tax plan. The good news there is that it seems overall positive for municipals as there is no threat to the tax-exemption status. In addition, the cut in the itemized deductions may very well drive demand for the bonds, particularly in high-tax areas.

On the negative side, the current proposal to lower business taxes to 15% is, on the face of it, a negative for munis; however, we think it is too soon to tell as historically there has not been a strong correlation between tax rates and municipal bond yields.

For fixed-income CEF funds, another piece of good news was in the Treasury Advisory Committee's failure to endorse Secretary Mnuchin's idea of very long-dated Treasury bond issuance. Initially, long-dated rates sold-off and the curve steepened when the idea of 50-year bonds was floated; however, this has since reversed. Increased long-dated supply is bearish for fixed-income closed-end funds as these are often invested in the longer-end of the curve as a way to boost yield (though many funds hedge with swaps).

Markets

There are two key themes in the markets today: the secular risk-on environment overall in risky assets and the short-term risk-off period in commodities and oil in particular.

The strong overall risk appetite is possibly best viewed in the VIX index which fell below 10 last week, a rare occurrence. The latest boost to risk appetite was the market-friendly outcome of French elections which put an EU-friendly pro-market reformer in power.

The notable weakness in oil is partly a follow-on from broader weakness in metals but also driven by technicals and positioning, particularly from option contracts. Another key driver is a rebalancing of the market due to pressure of additional US shale supply that responds strongly above the $50/barrel price level.

Macro

The macro picture remains fairly strong with the economy at full employment with decent wage growth. House prices are showing strong growth with vacancy rates below historical average. Payrolls and jobless claims are echoing an overall strong picture. Sentiment, as measured by small business, consumer and CEO readings is running near record high with hard data somewhat behind but still good.

One indication that sentiment has gotten extended is the fall in the Economic Surprise Index which indicates that recent economic data is not quite matching up to expectations.

The two notable weaknesses are in subprime auto and high-yield retail. The silver lining in the auto space is that delinquencies are due to lower underwriting standards rather than anything fundamental in the economy. Retail has been under pressure for some time due to falling foot traffic and increase in online channels. We do not think that the retail sector is the next 2016 energy crash as the overall segment is a much smaller component of the market.

Funds

Not surprisingly, the two key market themes mentioned above are reflected in the current pricing of the closed-end fund market.

The energy weakness theme we highlight below in the negative returns of the Commodity, MLP and Energy CEF sectors.

The risk-on theme is reflected in the high 1Y returns across the majority of sectors in the table.

At these levels, we think the MLP sector looks attractive as oil prices are likely to trade higher from current levels. Demand should remain strong and inventory rebalancing will eventually clear through the markets.

We perform a screen of the MLP sector which is an equally-weighted score of the table headings below.

The top 5 MLP funds at the top of our screen are:

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund (NYSEMKT:NML)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (NYSE:KMF)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR)

ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CBA)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment (NYSE:KYN)

