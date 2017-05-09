A Bond ETF For Portfolio Diversification And Higher Return

Author Jeff Bishop

The Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) is trading up after showing rather choppy performance for the past 12 months. The leveraged ETF, which tracks the performance of NYSE 20 Year Treasury Bond Index, lost 15 percent of its value in the past 12 months. However, in the past three months, it has shown resilience to post over 8 percent growth.

While the equity market is trading at all time high, TMF offers an interesting way to still make money. The index mimicked by the ETF mainly tracks the returns provided by the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market, which decouples the ETF from the equity market. With this ETF, investors are able to not only diversify their portfolio by indirectly accessing the treasury market, but can also make their portfolio more secure as the US treasury market is generally more stable than the equity market.

Another reason for investing in Direxion Daily 20+ Yr Trsy Bull 3X ETF is to actively participate in the bond market, which is generally characterized by lack of transparency. Bonds require relatively higher capital investment than equity investments. Further, the mechanism of trading in bonds is more geared towards institutional investors than retail investors. Due to these reasons, it makes sense for retail investors to go for Bond ETFs, such as TMF, if they are looking for portfolio diversification.

The treasury market has been quite active lately, owing to interest rate changes. The volatility in bond market is closely related to interest rate determined by the FED. The more the changes in the interest rate, the higher would be the volatility in bond market, which also includes treasuries. The volatility then affects the ETF prices. Increase in interest rate generally leads to lower bond price, in order for them to remain attractive. FED recently increased interest rate in March and is expected to announce yet another hike in June. After a prolonged period of low interest rate, the FED is now moving towards tighter interest rate regime, which is expected to result in a more active bond market.

However, despite the interest rate changes, bond yields are showing downward spiral. Let's keep in mind that interest rate is just one of the factors which affect treasury yields and eventually treasury prices. Geopolitics, oil prices are some of the other important factors that influence bond yields. Like interest rates, bond yield also has inverse relation with bond price. Thus, falling yields are positive indications for ETFs such as TMF. Since the ETF is leveraged, it gives magnified returns vis a vis the change in bond prices. The ETF is triple leveraged which means that it aims to deliver thrice the performance of its benchmark index, NYSE 20 Year Treasury Bond Index.

Apart from the above factor, the long term bonds are also more sensitive to change in interest rates as they have longer exposure period left till their maturity date, which ensures that TMF returns are more sensitive to any change in interest rates or yields. TMF specifically deals in bonds which have 20 years or more left till their maturity date. Its benchmark index consists primarily of bonds with maturity period of 27 to 30 years, which account for nearly 45 percent of the index.

Overall, TMF is designed to let the investors invest their funds in the relatively calmer bond market, but still have higher return by using leverage and trading in long term treasuries.

TMF has seen some turbulent time in the past 12 months. However, its long term performance has remained solid with over 14 percent return in the past 5 years. The ETF is currently trading close to its 52 weeks low and thus provides an excellent entry point for medium to long term growth.

The ETF is expected to see considerable action in the near future as the FED is expected to announce its interest rate change in June. The markets expect two or more such announcement by the end of this year. This ensures the bond market is certain to remain buoyant throughout the year, offering a good investment avenue outside the equity market. However, keep in mind that TMF is a highly leveraged ETF as it endeavors to offer thrice the performance of its benchmark Index. The leverage makes the ETF very lucrative, but (thrice as) risky. Basically, this is a trader's ETF. Thus, the ETF is suitable for investors with a high risk appetite and an active trading regime. If you are looking for passive portfolio management, then it is advisable to stick to non-leveraged ETF and investment instruments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.