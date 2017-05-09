Exxon > Chevron

Photo credit

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), like the other oil majors, was absolutely hammered in the past couple of years as oil and other commodities tanked. But CVX and its competitors have bounced back in a huge way, piling up very nice Q1 reports, including CVX' recent effort. The stock is basically flat against when the report came out despite a huge beat of Q1 estimates, however; because investors know that despite the turnaround, CVX is far from out of the woods. An expensive valuation as well as cash flow problems that just won't go away make CVX the weakest oil major out there right now.

Earnings were quite good against last year's Q1; there's no denying that. Revenue was up a whopping 42% as CVX has come off the bottom very nicely, but before you get too excited, just remember that CVX was indeed at the bottom. All of the oil majors were in the midst of absolutely horrendous periods during last year's Q1, so a healthy rebound is necessary and expected. That's not to take anything away from a 42% boost in revenue but it should be taken with a proverbial grain of salt nonetheless. The problem, like CVX' other metrics, is that there is no catalyst for this sort of growth to continue. As I said, this number was a bounce off of the very bottom; where does growth come from now?

To its credit, CVX saw enormous upswings in earnings from all of its major segments with the exception of International Downstream, which was roughly flat. Average prices and lower expenses contributed to the impressive moves up in earnings from Chevron's segment earnings but as nice as those moves were, again, they were fully expected. I'll once again point out that while Q1 earnings were nice, where does Chevron go from here? After all, prices aren't going to make another move in the same sort of magnitude ($20s to $40s) as they did in Q1 and there is only so much Chevron can cut.

Earnings were fine but the real story with Chevron is its FCF. Like the other oil majors, Chevron's value to shareholders is largely tied to its capital returns. And like most other oil majors, Chevron has been in a bit of a cash flow crisis for the past couple of years. That crisis has abated some via higher earnings but at the same time, Chevron is far from out of the woods.

Chevron reports cash from operations with and without changes in working capital. These changes aren't necessarily indicative of actual cash being produced or used by the business as they signify moves in things like short-term assets and liabilities. Thus, excluding them gives us a better idea of actual performance in terms of cash creation. They are still part of cash from operations so one needn't exclude working capital changes, but Chevron chooses to report that way so I'll go with it for this exercise.

Cash from operations, excluding working capital changes, was just $4.8B in Q1. That's up a bunch from last year but if you consider Chevron's capex needs as well as the cost of the dividend, it is still in a lot of trouble. Capex was $4.4B in Q1, although you can remove $939M from that if you like from a non-cash expenditure related to affiliates. Even if we're generous and we assume the number was actually $3.5B, that means there's just $1.3B left over after the rosiest of FCF calculations. Chevron's dividend is roughly $2B per quarter, meaning that Q1's enormous rebound in earnings wasn't enough to get Chevron back to even in terms of paying for its dividend, let alone allowing for anything else including share buybacks or acquisitions. This is a dire situation for Chevron's dividend as it is going to be borrowing indefinitely to pay for it, but shareholders don't seem to care.

In addition, Chevron, since the crisis in oil prices began, has been deferring capex to the extent that it could. That means that even if it does somehow manage to get FCF back to the point where it can actually pay for its dividend (imagine that!), it will have to contend with the capex it has deferred for the past two years. What that number looks like is anyone's guess but one thing I'm sure of is that Chevron has been operating on a bare-bones capex budget for two years. That capex - if Chevron is going to be competitive in the future - needs to happen at some point. This muddies the water for Chevron getting back to a point where it can afford its dividend and even though Q1 was nice, it's still not even close. And given the facts that it isn't even close and that growth from here is going to be challenging, I have no idea when it may get back to a point where it can fund its capex properly and pay its enormous dividend.

The thing is that if you want an oil company that pays a 4% yield, you can do much better by simply owning Exxon. That company has infinitely stronger fundamentals than CVX with less reliance on oil prices and oh, by the way, it can actually afford to pay its dividend. Chevron, despite a strong Q1, is still a very long way from being able to fund its dividend via operations and that's a huge problem to my eye. Q1 was a step in the right direction but with the dividend still very much a burden on CVX' cash situation, you're much better off with Exxon instead.

