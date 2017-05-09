Pacific Exploration & Production's (PEGFQ) CEO Barry Larson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pacific Exploration & Production Corp. (OTCPK:PEGFQ) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Barry Larson – Chief Executive Officer

Camilo McAllister – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Steck – Mangrove Partners

Operator

Good morning. My name is Scott and I will be your conference call facilitator today. Welcome to the Pacific Exploration & Production First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. All lines are currently on mute to prevent any background noise. This call is scheduled for 60 minutes. I would like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded today and is also being webcast on the company’s website. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors are reminded that any additional questions or concerns can be directed to the company at ir@pacificcorp.energy.

This call contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations are disclosed under the heading Risk Factors and elsewhere in the company’s Annual Information Form dated March 15, 2017. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Barry Larson, Chief Executive Officer of the company. Please go ahead, Mr. Larson.

Barry Larson

Thank you, Scott. Good morning everyone. I’m joined here today by Mr. Camilo McAllister our Chief Financial Officer and selected members of the senior management team. Pacific is off to a great start and is positioned to perform well in 2017, a critical year as the company shifts focus and resources towards sustainable production through development drilling and growth through low risk exploration. We are the largest independent Colombian oil producer with operations focused in Colombia and Peru. Last year, we implemented a strategy to narrow the company’s geographic focus, reduce organizational scale, complexity and cost to focus on capital discipline and value maximization.

In the first quarter this year, cash and cash equivalents increased by $81 million and $470 million improving the liquidity of the company. Our capital program remains intact which will be funded from cash on hand and free cash flow. The company has a reserve base of 171 million Boes from a diversified commodity mix of heavy, light and medium oil and natural gas. Following our efforts to reduce future commitments, we now own interest in 28 blocks in Colombia and two in Peru with our current drilling activity focused mainly in Colombia. Pacific emerged from its recapitalization with a renewed strategic focus, positive cash flow, a strong balance sheet significantly reduced payables and a Board of Directors with the unique skills in experience needed to drive management and drive value creation for all stakeholders. The completion of the restructuring was a critical first step to position the company for future success.

Now that it’s behind us, we’re focusing our efforts on improving the company’s operating and financial performance. Our first quarter 2017 results confirmed we have made significant progress to turn the company around. We will continue these efforts. We still see many optimization and cost reduction opportunities to improve financial performance and maintain operational momentum in Colombia and Peru. We’ve seen great progress in divesting non-core assets with an emphasis on reducing – 15 future exploration commitments. We will continue to focus on these initiatives to realize additional value.

Our first quarter of 2017 is a clear indication that everyone at Pacific is making the necessary adjustments to improve the company’s operational and financial performance. The reactivation of drilling of the company’s heavy oil fields and incremental production from Block 192 in Peru were the main drivers for the increase in production in the quarter. The company’s average sales price per barrel of crude and natural gas was $45.95/boe up from $41.92/boe in the fourth quarter of 2016. Total operating cost were at the lower end of the company’s guidance, decreasing to $25.91 from $27.98 on a per barrel basis, mainly driven by higher production volumes and lower production cost.

Our combined oil and gas operating netback for the first quarter of 2017 was $20.04/boe, 44% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, mainly attributable to higher realized sale prices, higher production volumes and lower operating cost. The total capital expenditures decreased to $38 million in the quarter compared to $64 million in the previous quarter. Net income was $19 million compared to a negative $901 million in the same quarter last year as a result of several improvements in consolidated EBITDA, offset by higher DD&A.

Revenue increased to $317 million from $270 million in the fourth quarter of ‘16 due to higher realized prices and sales volumes. Operating EBITDA and consolidated EBITDA were $92 million and $115 million for the first quarter of 2017 respectively, a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter. G&A cost excluding restructuring and severance expenses decreased to $28 million in the quarter as the company continues to reduce G&A on non-essential spending activities.

I would like to now hand it over to Camilo to discuss the details of our first quarter 2017 results.

Camilo McAllister

Thank you, Barry and good morning everyone. During the first quarter of 2017, net production after royalties and internal consumption totaled 72,524 boe/day compared with 69,432 boe/day in the fourth quarter of 2016, representing an increase of 4% quarter-over-quarter. Heavy oil production from Quifa and other fields increased by 12% in the quarter in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter of 2017, 26 development wells were drilled in the Quifa, CPE-6, Cubiro, Guatiquia, and Orito fields. On January 31, 2017, Block 192 in Peru reactivated operations, allowing a ramp-up of production. We are maintaining a guidance for 2017 with exit production expected to be in the range of 80,000 boe/day to 85,000 boe/day of which approximately 5,000 barrels to 10,000 barrels are attributable to Peru which is contingent on the completion of the repair of the NorPeruano pipeline.

Total operating costs, including production, transportation, and diluent costs were at the lower end of the company’s guidance, decreasing from $27.98/boe in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $25.91/boe in the first quarter of 2017. The reduction was mainly attributable to higher produced volumes and lower production costs, which decreased from $79.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. The Bicentenario pipeline was not operational for 50 days in the quarter. The company was able to source available operational capacity from the OCENSA pipeline at comparable costs per unit. Also, in February, the pipeline decreased its transportation tariff from $8.54/barrel to $7.56/barrel, contributing to the lower transportation cost.

Average crude and gas combined realized price for the three months ended in March 31, 2017 reached $45.95/boe, $4.28/boe higher compared with the same period in 2016. Combined oil and gas operating netback for the first quarter of 2017 was $20.04/boe, 44% higher than the $13.94/boe in the fourth quarter of 2016, mainly due to the higher realized sale prices, higher production volumes, and lower operating costs.

G&A excluding restructuring and severance expenses decreased to $27.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 from $39.6 million and $32.9 million in the fourth and first quarter of 2016, respectively. In the G&A peer comparison charge Pacific’s G&A cost/boe is higher than our peers as reported in the TD preview of first quarter results report. We believe there are still many opportunities to streamline and optimize our corporate structure and we will see further G&A savings as we capitalize on them.

Pacific new management team inherited hundreds of millions of dollars of firm exploration commitments in non-core blocks in Brazil, Peru and Colombia and we have had a great success so far in divesting this. To-date, we have divested $145 million in total exploration commitments and have released $55.5 million in standby letters of credit. We have also received a total of $28.5 million in cash proceeds from these transactions. They are important transactions for the company as we focus on the prospects we believe we’d add reserves and enhance our portfolio.

The goal is to reduce our future exploration commitments for a company of this size and we believe we are close to getting that done. Previously stated, we are also reviewing the broad set of upstream and mix stream assets within the company’s portfolio with an emphasis on value-maximizing initiatives. Discussions are ongoing and we feel they are progressing well, but we don’t have an update to provide on the status of these negotiations at this time. It is our intention to update the market on our progress when we have a meaningful update.

Thank you for all for your participation in today’s conference call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Scott to begin the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello everyone. Thank you so much for the call. Can you please quickly talk a bit about the CapEx guidance for 2017 and mainly there the question would be, you’re right now around $38 million in the quarter, will that increase significantly? Could you give us a bit more color about CapEx in general and then was that related also EBITDA generation for 2017? That will be nice if you can quickly talk about that.

Barry Larson

CapEx was lower in Q1 with a reduced program in Quifa mainly. We’re completing a reservoir simulation study. The study is scheduled to be completed in middle of June. After reviewing the study and refocusing the location selection, we anticipate picking up more rigs there and we’re maintaining our CapEx guidance.

Camilo McAllister

With regards to EBITDA, the guidance remains unchanged between $250 million to $275 million per year. The quarter showed $115 million which is very encouraging and it’s primarily driven by the higher oil prices versus that of our plant.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Steck with Mangrove Partners. Your line is open.

Brian Steck

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question and congratulations on a good start to the year. My question really is a follow on to the first questioner. With regard to CapEx priorities for the remainder of the year, most of the growth in production in Q1 came from heavy oil. Would you expect that that’s something that will continue throughout the year or is it going to be a mix of heavy and light and medium oil?

Barry Larson

No – thanks, Brian. We will be accelerating our expenditures in our light oil and mainly in the Guatiquia Block. We’re currently under testing operations on a well there. We’ll be letting- bringing results out to the market with an operational update later in the quarter.

Brian Steck

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi guys. Congratulations for the very good quarter. I was wondering whether you had any - your cash balance is continuing to sort of increase quite significantly, are you planning any specific actions in terms of M&A along those lines with the cash balance, any thoughts are appreciated.

Camilo McAllister

Hello [indiscernible]. Yes, the cash balance has increased by about $81 million, primarily because of the proceeds from the current sale. Some cash that was reflected from restricted into cash and some Colombian tax reimbursement. In terms of AMD or MD&A at this moment we have no comment. So we are not breaking out on anything that can be material to the company.

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Barry Larson, CEO for some closing remarks. Please go ahead Mr. Larson.

Barry Larson

Thank you, Scott for facilitating today’s call. Our efforts to reduce cost and create value are evidenced in this quarter’s results. I consider this to be a great quarter considering the company’s performance last year. We were able to grow production, reduce per barrel cost and put the company on track to meet its goals of improved margins and higher returns on invested capital. G&A cost has reduced significantly however, we appreciate there is room for continued improvement.

We’re pleased with the success so far in divesting of non-core assets which have led to a significant reduction in exploration commitments and an increase in our cash position. We will continue to focus on high impact development drilling while reviewing the broad set of upstream and midstream assets within the company’s portfolio. This quarter confirms the turnaround for Pacific is possible. Our team will continue to work hard to maintain this momentum throughout 2017. Thank you for participating in today’s call and have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.