Mitsubishi UFJ: The Quintessential Megabank At A Good Price... For Now

Consequently, the sale of downside short term volatility at Mitsubishi UFJ in the context of a diversified portfolio could be a lucrative strategy for a prudent banks investor.

The slightly optimistic outlook in Japan combined with short term stability in Asia and bullish perspectives in the US should keep stock price at current levels during most of 2017.

Mitsubishi UFJ is the biggest Japanese retail and corporate bank with an important international corporate banking organization particularly strong in East Asia and the US.

Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MTU) is, with $2.45tn assets and around 110,000 employees, the largest megabank in Japan and the sixth largest in the world, being classified as a SIFI (Systematically important financial institution) by the Basel Committee.

The Japanese financial titan has a familiar business structure: strong corporate and capital market capabilities backed by an extensive retail network in Japan and a global offering of corporate services for Japanese multinationals, particularly in the US.

Mitsubishi UFJ was created in 2005 with the merger of Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi and UFJ, against the backdrop of the restructuring of Japanese banks following the bust of the gigantic real estate and financial bubble of the 90s. Nevertheless the components of these two lenders are older, some of them dating back to the late XIXth century.

In 1880 Yokohama Mitsubishi Bank was founded by the former Samurai Itaro Iwasaki; 20 years later Mitsubishi Bank was the financier of the Mitsubishi Zaibatsu or companies, known today as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

UFJ's origins were less glamorous, being the outcome of the merger between Toyo Trust & Banking Corp in 2001, a troubled subsidiary of Toyota, Sanwa Bank and Asahi Bank during the Japanese asset price bubble collapse; at that time this combination of Japanese lenders became the third bank in the world by assets, behind Deutsche Bank and Mizuho Financial Corporation.

In 2005 Bank of Mitsubishi-Tokyo took over UFJ to create the current Mitsubishi UFJ organization.

Finally, in September 2008, in the context of the global financial crisis, MUFG acquired 20% of bulge bracket Morgan Stanley through a convertible preferred stock issue subscription; preferred securities were converted in common stock later in the decade.

Key businesses of the financial giant

As outlined above, Mitsubishi UFJ is the biggest Japanese retail and corporate bank with an important international organization designed to serve Japanese multinationals around the world.

By business segments, Japanese retail banking (17% of net profits) and Japanese Corporate banking (27% of net profits) added up to 44% of MUFJ net profits in 2016.

This national based powerhouse is complemented by international transactional services to Japanese companies (25% of net profits) and a wide Global Markets offering (27%). Finally, the asset management segment, operating mainly in Japan, added 4% to net profits in 2016.

In terms of Retail Banking in Japan, MUFJ has 665 branches nationwide providing retail banking, trust services (Mitsubishi Trust and Banking Corporation), retail securities services (UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities) and consumer credit (Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS).

The Japanese Corporate business of MUFJ follows similar patterns to competing banks Sumitomo Mitsui Trust or Mizuho - though in the last case the business model looks more innovative -: a strong basis of SME & corporate lending and Advisory in Japan, combined with asset management capabilities for institutional clients. The design is permeated by a business consulting approach aimed at searching, finding, developing and giving advice to SMEs and major corporations across their whole lifecycle.

The Global Banking division includes the international commercial banking, transactional banking and securities services offered by MUFJ subsidiaries around the world, with a particular emphasis on the US through MUFJ Union Bank. The long term strategy of the unit is rooted in 1) becoming the first "Call bank" around the world for institutional clients willing to invest in Asia and 2) enhancing the fee based part of the P&L.

Finally, the Global Markets division, adding ¥638.8 billion profits in 2016, or 15% of the overall amount, is based in Japan, Hong Kong, New York and London. Its task is to provide sophisticated capital market services to Japanese institutional clients around the world.

Headed by Naoto Hirota the unit has experienced an important transformation in 2015 and 2016, with the partial integration of trading floors and ancillary infrastructure of MUFJ subsidiaries Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and MUSHD.

Global Markets has set several key goals to be reached over the midterm: 1) Secure the global presence of the division in terms of brand awareness and market share 2) Optimize global markets business integrating further sales and trading infrastructure from different subsidiaries in Japan and overseas and 3) optimize foreign currencies balance sheet funding management, particularly important in the context of an appreciating US dollar.

MUFJ has a strong presence in the US through MUFJ Union Bank, initiated long ago in California and complemented by corporate and capital markets services on the East Coast, mainly in New York, after a reorganization in October 2015. Mitsubishi is an important player in the US in project finance (Number 1 arranger) and syndicated loans (Number 6 bookrunner).

At the end of 2016 the American subsidiary of MUFJ contributed 25% of the global profits of the Japanese lender.

The US subsidiary is important for the whole group and will be more important in the future because it 1) gives MUFJ exposure to the world economic powerhouse - the US - 2) enhances the credibility of the bank in the eyes of Japanese multinationals operating in America and seeking sophisticated corporate and capital markets services there and 3) is a source of dollar based deposits key to finance the asset side of its balance sheet in that currency.

Therefore, strong growth plans have been drawn up for MUFJ Union Bank, with the final aim of becoming the 10th US bank in the medium term.

Finally, the approach of MUFJ to East Asia expansion may be defined as that of careful growth in the long term, and dates from the opening of a representation office in Beijing by Yokohama Specie Bank in 1893. Over the years MUFJ has defined East Asia as the second "Home Market" for retail and corporate banking expansion through purchases (Krungsri Bank in Thailand), joint ventures (20% a Security Bank in the Philippines) and alliances.

Gross profit in the East Asia areas of expansion - the Great China triangle between China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and the ASEAN countries - was at the end of 2016 ¥217bn; the loan book deployed in the area amounted to ¥16.5 trillion.

In terms of consolidated P&L, gross profits have shown a slightly negative trend since 2015 (Bloomberg, Datastream); key drivers for this performance have been lower Net Interest Income fueled by the negative interest rate environment in Japan and the slight fall in Fees and Commissions. The improvement of the expenses line and the low level of loan impairments has not been enough to increase the Net Profits line; the key element that fine-tuned the accounts in 2015 and 2016 are profits for investment in affiliates, a volatile item per se.

If we look at the P&L account across a longer time span, things are no better, with revenue growth stagnating during the period 2005 - 2015 at close to 0 levels and a compounded increase in net profits of 1.32% YoY over the last 10 years.

Broadly speaking, MUFJ's financial statements main characteristic over the last 10 years has been stagnation; but in this case stagnation means stability too.

China, the US and MUFJ stock price

Mitsubishi UFJ shows financial ratios slightly below its top performing Japanese competitors. MUFJ posted a return on equity of 5.9% and ROA (Return on Assets) of 0.29%, compared with 7.9% ROA and 0.32% return on assets for Mizuho (NYSE:MFG) or, among the local Japanese operators, 10.6% ROE and 0.38% ROA for Resona Holdings, 7% and 0.6% for Shinsei (OTCPK:SKLKY) Bank and 10.9% and 0.9% for Aozora Bank (OTCPK:AOZOY).

In terms of price earnings, Mitsubishi, as the rest of Japanese banks, is reasonably priced compared with US lenders at 10.9 times PE and 0.65 times price book value.

MUFJ stock price followed the general trends of banking stock worldwide over the last two years: from a maximum of ¥921 in May 2015, Mitsubishi stock price fell with the rest of world banking indexes over the panic of early 2016, to a minimum of ¥428.7, creating a very interesting investment opportunity. From that level, stock price increased to around the ¥750 level, reaching ¥702.3 in a short term negative reaction last week.

Current MUFJ stock price includes, in our view, the uncertainty premium of 1) the future evolution of the Japanese economy in terms of growth and negative interest rates 2) the complex macroeconomic situation in East Asia and 3) the still low level of knowledge of Japanese stocks outside Japan, even in the case of big financiers such as MUFJ.

On interest rate uncertainty, paradoxically enough, the overall impact should be positive in the near future, for several reasons: long term interest rates in Japan are increasing; even if the Bank of Japan has committed to keep the current interest yield curve, pressure from CPI and US interest rates should increase interest rates in Japan, at least long term ones despite Bank of Japan's monetary easing. Increases in long term interest rates will have a limited impact on MUFJ earnings, but should increase valuations of Japanese banks, as has happened historically.

On regional macro concerns the East Asian economy, driven to a large extent by China, is in a dangerous situation. We have extensively analyzed regional macro economic imbalances in our article "The Banks bull market has created many short opportunities in Asia".

An important public and private debt build up in China, financed by banking credit and public deficit has kept GDP growing at an official rate of around 6% in 2015 and 2016; the trend should continue at least until the end of the year but, beyond that, it is difficult to forecast how political, financial economic and trade issues will play together. In any case during most of 2017 the macro situation in Asia ex Japan should not be a concern for MUFJ operations.

This state of affairs - stability and slightly increasing interest rates in Japan plus short term macro imbalances control in Est Asia - should give comfort to MUFJ investors, at least in the short term.

The last variable likely to have an impact on MUFJ stock price is the predictable outperformance of US operations at MUFJ Union Bank, which contributes to 25% of global revenues of the Japanese lender. Much expected US increases in interest rates will have a significant impact on MUFJ Union EPS bottom line; together with a potential lowering of tax brackets by the Trump Administration, MUFJ Union could be another bottom line boost for the Japanese bank.

Overall given this short term moderately optimistic panorama and the reasonable pricing of MUFJ stock, it does not look likely that the lender's price will crash from current levels during 2017; it could moderately increase instead.

Consequently, the sale of downside short term volatility at Mitsubishi UFJ with the appropriate degree of leverage and mixed in a diversified portfolio should give an interesting extra yield to a prudent banks investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.