The Divergence Between Stocks And Bonds

The disagreement between the bond and equity markets lends us to answer the question, which is right?

The bond market has failed to continue to sell off after the second half of 2016 swoon.

The S&P 500 has resumed its bull-run after pausing for much of the election on the prospect of President Trump promoting pro-growth policies. The S&P ended May 5th at a record high suggesting that investors believe the economy is nearing break-out trajectory. At the same time, the 10-year yield has given up a substantial portion of the increase it has made since the election. The first-quarter GDP release showed continued tepid growth, among a host of other uninspiring data and suggests that the bond market believes the economy is in much more precarious footing.

We have been highlighting how the equity markets and the bond markets are signaling two very different near-term forecasts. The shape of the yield curve continues to flatten as the Fed pushes up short-term rates in order to stay ahead of inflation. However, the long-end of the curve has remained relatively range-bound since mid-December.

Who is right?

Why Stocks Will Move Lower

The rise in the equity market since the election is built on hope that the Trump promises will come to fruition. Pro-growth policies such as the lowering of corporate taxes to 15-20% from 35% would make our rate more competitive and be immediately accretive to corporate earnings per share. Today, it is the highest in the world on a marginal basis. Other policies such as deregulation, infrastructure spending, individual tax reform, and the repeal and replace of Obamacare are all now being embedded into equity prices.

But the chances of accomplishing all of that are very low, at least before the November 2018 midterms. However, as we noted in our January newsletter, the market is baking in a perfect game from the Trump administration.

If the Citigroup Surprise Index (which tracks how economic data are faring relative to expectations) is any benchmark, there is now a wide divergence in macro 'hard data' and the S&P 500.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The ability to even pass a bill that repealed an old bill (Obamacare) has proven to be exceedingly difficult. The main driver of the fall in the Surprise Index has been the 'soft data' rolling over as sentiment starts to realize the reality of the political environment. Meanwhile, 'hard data' remains moribund and has even bled lower since the election.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Just like the last eight years, the data hasn't necessarily been extremely weak. It's just been weak relative to the expectations, especially those that materialized on November 9th.

Other data has remained strong, including jobless claims, housing starts, and ISM surveys. Still, others have remained tepid, including retail sales and GDP growth. To us, it appears that the next few years will look a lot like the preceding few years.

The overly bullish sentiment of the last six months appears unwarranted and is likely to result in a shallow correction or a period of extended consolidation. We are now in traditional 'sell in May, go away' territory, and the market continues to hit new highs. But we think the S&P could see a weaker summer if our bond market assessment plays out.

Why Treasury Bonds Will Sell Off?

The march to higher interest rates began well before the November election. Just after Brexit, in late June, interest rates hit all-time lows. In August, rates began moving higher and accelerated some in September and October. The 10-year peaked in mid-December at 2.63%, a level it attempted to break through two times.

Since the second attempt, rates have meandered lower in a roller-coaster fashion.

Given the sentiment towards higher rates, so many investors and hedge funds were short treasuries to hedge their credit portfolios. After the recent move lower in prices, many of these shorts covered their positions and took the gains - a bullish action. With much of the short covering from positions initiated last year being closed, there will likely be a tendency for yields to move higher.

Another factor to consider is the tightness of credit spreads, which supports the idea that the bond market may simply be in a temporary consolidation phase (short covering). Credit spreads would, in most cases, be widening significantly if we were experiencing slowing in the macro-economy and a deterioration of fundamentals. We have yet to see spreads increase much at all despite the lower oil prices, or slowing macro picture.

If the 10-year slowly inches back towards that 2.63% high and eventually breaks it, we could see a swoon in stocks and possibly the first correction since early 2016. Eventually, rising interest rates will have a significant effect on our corporate balance sheets, which are more levered today than any time in U.S. history.

The fiscal budget is likely to see an increasing hole as entitlement spending ramps up. This was going to occur before President Trump indicated he wanted to increase defense spending and cut taxes. While the tax cut proposal is just a blueprint (and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is quoted as wanting it to be revenue-neutral), the deficit could increase substantially if congress wants to keep some or all of the current tax breaks in the system.

At nearly $20 trillion and the deficit slated to rise significantly in the coming years, along with an unwillingness by congress or the President to tackle the problem, the natural tendency would be for yields on our debt to rise.

(Source: Peter G Peterson Foundation)

Lastly, inflation is expected to pick up although has weakened in the last two months. Since the start of the year, YoY inflation has average 2.54%. Despite our view that inflation will remain capped, a 2.54% inflation rate versus a 2.37% 10-year treasury note equates to a negative real yield. (Source: Inflation.eu)

Concluding Thoughts

The common thought is that both 'risk' markets cannot be right. However, there are a host of other factors that we think could be distorting historical norms and causing both the equity markets and bond markets to rally simultaneously. For one, we think pension funds and other institutional investors have been shifting their allocations more towards fixed income in order to prevent funding shortfalls should the equity markets fall. Cash on the sidelines coming into the markets is another driver. These have been primarily retail investors who, partially for ideological reasons, have sat out many of the preceding few years.

There could also be a derivative effect whereby lower interest rates - as a discounting mechanism - drive up the prices of stocks further.

Our inclination is that the bond market will slowly and orderly sell off as technicals and other supportive factors wane. In addition, with the Fed in more aggressive tightening mode and three hikes slated this year, short rates are going to reach 1.25-1.50% by year-end. With inflation now at 2.38%, it will be hard for investors to hold treasuries at these ultra-low rates for extended periods of time.

In other words, both markets appear to be wrong.

Note: To get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just click on the "follow" button next to my profile and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

Marketplace Service For Those Hunting For Yield

In April 2016, we launched our marketplace service Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Investing dedicated to yield/income investors who wish to avoid the froth associated with most of the equity market. We encourage investors to utilize the free two-week trial in order to benefit from our yield opportunities within closed-end funds, business development companies, and other niche areas. Our goal is to construct a "low-maintenance portfolio" with a yield in excess of 8% on a tax-equivalent basis with capital gain optionality. The core portfolio is now up 24.6% over the trailing year through the end of April and generates a high-single-digit yield, while taking approximately half the risk of the S&P 500 on price and one-third on NAV. For safe and reliable income streams, check out our unique marketplace service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The commentary does not constitute individualized investment advice. The opinions offered herein are not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or hold securities. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. The strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to purchase or sell, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective. The information provided is not intended to be a complete analysis of every material fact respecting any strategy. The examples presented do not take into consideration commissions, tax implications or other transactions costs, which may significantly affect the economic consequences of a given strategy. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding the funds or any security in particular.