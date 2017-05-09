Adidas: Is It Still A Buy?

Adidas (OTCQX: OTCQX:ADDYY) started off 2017 on the right foot with an impressive earnings report last week. On a currency neutral basis, revenues increased by 16%, led by an 18% increase in Adidas brand sales while Reebok revenues increased by 13%.

The company continued to post impressive numbers in two of its largest markets as North America and China sales jumped 31% and 30%, respectively.

The predictions I outlined in my prior bullish articles on Adidas are beginning to play out as operating margins and top-line growth remain strong. While Adidas shares have finally hit my $100 price target outlined in prior articles on the company, I still remain bullish on the company long-term and believe the company still has room to improve.

Profitability

As I detailed in my earlier articles on the company, Adidas's solid momentum in the US and other markets is allowing its operating margin to improve. This is a significant result for shareholders, as its profitability has historically trailed that of Nike (NYSE: NKE).

Operating margins were 11.1% in Q1 2017, up from 10.3% in Q1 2016. The strong dollar continued to weigh a bit on gross margins, which decreased to 49.2% from 49.4% a year prior. Both EPS and operating profit increased 29% YoY, showing the company's bottom line improvements.

Adidas's bottom-line improvements are partly attributable to its resurgence in the United States. Adidas has traditionally struggled to compete with Nike in the US, which caused its operating margins in the region to lag that of its other markets.

This data was pulled from its 2017 Q1 report and demonstrates how weak Adidas's profitability is in North America compared to the rest of the world. However, its newfound strength in the region should allow for continued margin expansion in North America, as I noted in my last article on the company.

Competition

Here is an industry comparison chart comparing Adidas's valuation to that of its competitors:

Adidas, despite large share price increases over the past year, remains attractive on a fundamental basis when compared to its competitors. It trades at a TTM PE multiple of 33 on expectations of revenue growth in the low teens, and has a lower price-sales ratio than Nike, its primary competitor.

Adidas's higher PE multiple and lower price-sales multiple when compared to Nike can be explained by its relatively weaker profitability. However, operating margins appear to be on an uptrend and I expect the two companies' respective price-sales multiple to continue converging in the long-run, as it has in recent quarters.

I also feel that Under Armour's (NYSE: UAA) sharp slowdown in growth and profitability show that as of now, Nike and Adidas will be able to co-dominate the global sportswear market without Under Armour as a major competitive threat.

I've outlined my bearish perspective on Under Armour in numerous past articles, and believe that its recent underperformance is a good sign for Adidas.

Search Interest

Search interest for Adidas as per Google Trends has remained on a solid uptrend, compared to a relatively flat showing for Nike. This is an encouraging sign for shareholders, as it demonstrates Adidas's increased popularity and brand interest.

This data also correlates roughly with the two companies' share price performance: Nike's share price has stayed relatively flat over the past couple of years while Adidas's has more than doubled over the same time period.

Teen Interest

Piper Jaffray recently released the results of its semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, which demonstrate the progress Adidas is making in the US market. Adidas was the fastest-growing brand in the survey and the number one apparel brand among teenage boys.

This is a direct outcome of Adidas's renewed marketing efforts in the US and collaborative efforts with celebrities and athletes. It has captured interest among the all-important teen demographic through fashionable sneakers such as the Ultra Boost, Stan Smiths, NMD's, and others.

Conclusion

Adidas has managed to maintain its momentum and post impressive top and bottom-line growth rates, despite facing intense competition and overall weakness in the retail sector.

Despite large share price increases over the past year, I remain bullish on the company and believe that continued growth and profitability improvements will allow for future share price appreciation.

I will keep readers updated via articles on this site and am always welcome to any questions or disagreements either in the comments section or via email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADDYY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.