SEMAFO Is An Absolute Bargain

The company was off in terms of estimated grade in the current section of the Siou deposit being mined.

In the last 3-6 months, I have become significantly more interested in the stock.

In 2012, SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) made a very high-grade discovery (known as the Siou deposit) at its flagship Mana mine in Burkina Faso. At the time, though, the HUI was just entering its bear market, and the index proceeded to decline by 60% from late 2012 to mid-2013. SEMFF wasn't spared during that rout.

However, the company was on the verge of seeing a massive turnaround in costs as it was about to bring the Siou deposit into production. Gold output in 2013 was 158,000 ounces at an AISC of $1,242. Once Siou was online and fully ramped up, output was expected to increase to over 250,000 ounces at an AISC of $500-600 per ounce.

There was a major catalyst in place, yet the market was ignoring it. This was a company I was buying at the time as it was deeply undervalued and I knew that a re-rating was bound to happen. You can't have that drastic of an improvement in production and cash costs and not have the shares react.

Over the next year, SEMFF surged by over 200% while the HUI languished around the flat line.

SEMFF data by YCharts

I booked profits on the stock during its big run (a bit too early, though) and lost interest in the shares over the next few years as I felt the idea had played out and the valuation wasn't nearly as compelling as it was before.

In the last 3-6 months, I have become significantly more interested in the stock as, once again, it has been pounded down during this correction in the HUI, but SEMAFO has a major catalyst in place that will result in a doubling of production over the next 1-2 years and a sharp drop in AISC.

It's a little bit different this time as the HUI isn't in a bear market like it was in 2013. Rather, it has been consolidating the enormous gains that have been accumulated in the sector since the January 2016 lows.

It still hasn't stopped SEMAFO's stock from getting crushed, and recent news on the Mana mine has resulted in a further plunge in the shares over the last few weeks. SEMFF is now at levels not seen since 2015 when gold was near $1,000 and the HUI was near 100.

SEMAFO's current market cap is only US$679 million. Investors have taken this stock down way too far, and I believe that a sharp rebound will occur over the next 6-12 months.

Reduced Guidance and Issues With Geological Interpretation At Mana Hit The Stock

Before I get into the near-term catalyst for SEMAFO, I want to discuss the latest news that created the waterfall decline over the last few weeks.

In late April, the company reduced its 2017 production guidance and increased the expected AISC for the year. However, it wasn't so much the reduction in guidance that hit the shares, rather it's the reason why output was lowered. I will get into more specifics, but first, let me just describe SEMAFO's current operation in more detail.

The company's Mana mine in Burkina Faso is the only operation in production. As I stated above, this mine took on a whole new look when the high-grade Siou deposit was discovered several years ago. This is a satellite open-pit operation that contains 689,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 4.29 g/t. The company still has over 900,000 ounces of gold at its Wona open pit, but the grade isn't as robust as Siou. Still, SEMAFO is blending the ore at these two deposits, which results in a strong overall head grade being sent to the mill. For 2017, a small amount of production is coming from Fofina as well.

The Siou deposit is very important to the Mana mine given it is high-grade. The market has reacted negatively to the stock because SEMAFO is stating that the mined grade at Siou in 2017 isn't holding up according to the previous geological interpretation.

To better understand what's going on, the company provided a cross-section of the current mining location in the ore body. There are several zones of mineralization that are being mined at the moment. The upper portion is more complex as it's a junction of three different zones: 9, 55, and 56 (Zone 56 doesn't appear on the map). As it turns out, the original interpretation of the orientation of these zones wasn't correct. This resulted in the company being off in terms of estimated mined grade in this section of the deposit. The good news is that the veins become simpler and more predictable at depth, and as you can see in this cross-section, the company is almost through this complex stock work. Sometime later this month, it should be in the deeper part of the deposit where Zone 9 shows good continuity.

My only concern when looking at this diagram is while SEMAFO included some drill holes for the lower part of this mineralization, there aren't enough to give me great confidence that Zones 9 and 55 are in the exact spots as depicted. It has drilled this deposit at 25-meter spacing, but there are still only a handful of drill holes in this section. Given the complexity of the same veins just above, one has to question what if it's happening below as well.

Having said that, the company seems confident that the current interpretation of the lower portion of this mining area is correct. So, I will give it the benefit of the doubt, especially considering its track record of consistently delivering on expected results.

Perhaps more drilling in this portion of the ore body would help to alleviate some concerns. Either way, we will find out in the next quarter or two whether the company's assumptions are correct.

But this re-interpretation of the upper portion of the current mining area opens up a whole new can of worms, as now there could be a concern that the entire reserve base and grade at Siou might not hold up. As I mentioned above, Siou is key for the Mana mine; if SEMAFO somehow overstated the grade of this deposit, then that would crush the stock even further. The second concern is how far along strike does this more complex upper portion continue on for?

The company held a conference call the day this news was released. In the call, it stated that it remains confident in its reserve figures and there is no change to the ounces or grade contained at Siou. I will also say that the company has been mining this deposit for several years and hasn't made an announcement like this before (where the geological interpretation wasn't holding up).

Over the next quarter or two, though, SEMAFO might be in the penalty box as investors will probably want to make sure that this was in fact just a one-off event.

As for the new guidance, the company expects production in Q2 to be approximately 45,000 ounces of gold given that grade is going to miss expectations. Production in Q1 was 55,400 ounces. For the year, output is now estimated to be 190,000-205,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of $920-960 per ounce. One of the advantages that SEMAFO has is on this cost side. This year, it is somewhat losing that advantage.

Mana 2017 Prior Guidance 2017 Revised Guidance Gold production ('000 oz) 215 - 235 190 - 205 Total cash cost ($/oz) 585 - 615 685 - 715 All-in sustaining cost($/oz) 795 - 835 920 - 960

The Catalyst

SEMAFO's Natougou project in Burkina Faso is currently under construction and is expected to start producing gold in the second half of 2018.

Natougou makes up 42% of SEMAFO's 3.0 million ounce reserve base. This open-pit deposit contains almost 1.3 million ounces of gold at a grade of 4.15 g/t. That's an even stronger average grade than its high-grade Mana mine, which consists mostly of the Wona (2.3 g/t) and Siou (4.3 g/t) reserves.

Natougou is a very shallow deposit that extends almost 2 km in length. It's so shallow that the average drill hole is only 85 meters in total depth, and there has been over 115,000 meters of drilling done on the deposit.

The mineralization at Natougou is contained within a flat-lying shear zone, and a significant quantity of the gold occurs as visible gold.

To give you a better idea of the orientation of the deposit, I pulled some cross-section maps from the technical report. The deposit will be mined from three pits, which will range from approximately 580 meters to 1,800 meters long, 300 m to 500 m wide, and 50 m to 80 m deep.

The West pit is shown below, and you can see how the mineralization is somewhat flat. There is some waste that needs to be cleared above it, but again, these are such shallow deposits that we are talking 50-80 meters of waste material at max.

Here is another cross-section of the West pit. In this area of the deposit, the grade is quite high. Again, there is minimal waste as you hit this flat shear zone just ~50 meters below surface.

The South East pit is even shallower as its mineralization starts almost at surface. Obviously, these zones aren't completely flat, rather they gently dip downward.

When Natougou is in production, it will result in SEMAFO doubling its annual gold output. ASIC on a company-wide basis will see a substantial drop to just over $600 per ounce (the graph below is from a presentation released before the lowered 2017 guidance was announced).

The highlights of the Natougou project include the following:

Mining: Open pit

Processing: 4,000 tpd/CIP plant

Mine life: +7 years

Capital expenditures: $219 million

During the first three years: Average production of +226,000 oz, average total cash cost of $283/oz, average all-in sustaining cost of $374/oz, average head grade of 5.72 g/t

Total production of some 1.2 million ounces at LOM all-in sustaining cost of $518/oz, including capitalized stripping and sustaining capital expenditures

The initial capex is modest for a mine of this size, and the project is fully funded as SEMAFO has a very strong balance sheet, plus access to additional financing if needed.

As mentioned above in the highlights, the first three years are going to be exceptionally strong:

Below is the detailed mine schedule from the technical report. Even though production drops off in years 4-7, the AISC during that time is still extremely low on average. The net cash flow is over $330 million during this seven-year mine life, and that is using a gold price of just $1,100 per ounce.

The after-tax NPV (5%) is US$410 million and the after-tax IRR is 68% using a gold price assumption of $1,300 per ounce. It will take SEMAFO just 1.1 years to recoup the capex on the mine at current gold prices.

If Natougou was in production today, the stock would probably be 50-100% higher. As long as the company hits its construction and ramp-up targets and the Mana mine gets back on track, then the shares should eventually be re-rated higher.

Upside To The Mine Plan

The only issue with Natougou is the relatively short mine life. The goal is to expand reserves, and there is plenty of potential for that to occur.

Prior to SEMAFO acquiring the project a few years ago, Natougou had seen little near-pit or regional exploration. In the last year or so, the focus has turned to exploration drilling in and around the deposit.

This has resulted in the discovery of over 750,000 ounces of inferred resources in an area that is adjacent to the planned open pits. This area, known as the West Flank, is being drilled more aggressively this year. The goal to boost these ounces to the indicated category. The only issue I see is this West Flank area is where the current West Waste dump is going to be located. SEMAFO will have to potentially move this if it plans to mine here. However, it is talking about mining the West Flank via an underground operation, in which case it might be able to proceed without altering the site layout.

You can see why it is exploring an underground option, as the cross-section below shows that this mineralization is a little deeper than it is in the adjacent pits (as this shear zone slopes gently downward towards the West Flank). Notice on the right of the diagram is one of the reserve pits. It can basically gain underground access to this West Flank mineralization via the bottom of that pit shell. This will save on stripping costs, and again, the waste dump can probably stay in place.

The Natougou mineralized system remains open in all directions and at depth, giving SEMAFO plenty of upside potential for this mine. There are additional targets around Natougou that could greatly increase the mine life of the project as well. $5 million of exploration is planned in 2017 on both proximal and contiguous permits to the Natougou deposit. That doesn't include drilling on the West Flank, which has been allotted $8.5 million.

Compared To Roxgold, SEMAFO Is A Bargain

Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF) has attracted a lot of attention over the last 1-2 years as its high-grade Yaramoko gold deposit in Burkina Faso was being developed. The mine entered production in Q2 2016.

SEMAFO is already an established producer in the region, as its Mana mine has been in operation since 2008.

Below is a map that shows the location of these mines, as well as other mines and projects in the region. The Mana mine is just north of Yaramoko.

The current market cap of Roxgold is $285 million. As stated earlier, SEMAFO's market cap is $679 million. While SEMAFO is the larger company by valuation, it's still trading at an enormous discount to ROGFF when looking at future production, cash flow, as well as net tangible asset value. Other factors also give SEMFF the edge, such as its track record and experience with building and operating mines.

Roxgold's Yaramoko mine is expected to produce 100,000 ounces of gold per year for 7.4 years. The average AISC over the life of mine is also quite low at just $590 per ounce. The company is talking about bringing online a small satellite deposit over the next 1-2 years, but that will only boost production by about 30,000 ounces annually. It has no other projects in the works.

SEMAFO is producing over 200,000 ounces of gold. By 2019, output will be over 400,000 ounces of gold annually at an AISC of just over $600 per ounce. That's more than 4x Roxgold's current production and almost 4x Roxgold's future production.

SEMAFO will also likely generate 4x the operating cash flow as its AISC are expected to be similar to Roxgold's. Yet, SEMFF only trades at 2.38x ROGFF's current valuation.

The reason why Yaramoko has such a short mine life is because of the lack of reserves and resources. Before the project entered production, there were only 759,000 ounces of gold reserves and 1.088 million ounces of resources (which includes reserves). There is plenty of exploration upside, and Roxgold announced a 220,000 ounce maiden mineral resource for the QV1 gold deposit at Yaramoko. However, as of today, the resource base still remains relatively small.

SEMAFO, on the other hand, has 3 million ounces of gold reserves and 8.6 million total ounces of reserves and resources. When you look at the reserve and resource base between the two companies, this valuation discount in SEMFF's stock becomes more extreme. I should mention these are high-grade ounces as well for SEMAFO.

Below is a look at Roxgold's balance sheet as of Q4 2016. Cash at the end of December totaled US$68.9 million. It has about US$70 million of debt outstanding as well. Net tangible asset value is US$112.7 million.

SEMAFO had US$255.2 million in cash at the end of Q1 and only US$57 million of debt. Net tangible asset value was about US$732.5 million. Overall, SEMFF has a much stronger balance sheet compared to Roxgold and is trading at a discount to its NTAV. Some of SEMFF's cash will go to fund construction of Natougou, but the cash flow from its Mana mine will still be refilling the coffers.

A Deep Value Play But Still Risky

When looking at all of the metrics discussed above, SEMFF is trading at a far more compelling valuation right now compared to ROGFF. SEMAFO's stock would need to increase 70% to get in line with Roxgold.

Mana had some issues last quarter, but I don't believe that SEMFF deserves to be trading at this big of a discount as a result of the news. The value of Natougou (including the 750,000 ounces of gold discovered adjacent to the planned open pits), the cash on the balance sheet, and the other projects it owns, are worth the current market cap of the company. Even if we assume zero cash flow from Mana going forward, SEMAFO would still have ~$40 million of cash left once this project is built.

As for the risk:

I wouldn't want a significant amount of exposure to Burkina Faso. It's stable and pro-mining, and there are several other big players who have operations and projects in the country. However, it's still not a high-ranked mining jurisdiction. More prudent sized positions are warranted when dealing with companies that mine exclusively in this region. I also want to see what the next quarter or two at Mana looks like, as it's important to make sure there are no further geological misinterpretations of the Siou ore body. If there are additional issues, then that would be a highly negative event. Investors should be paying close attention to future news releases that contain information on production at Mana. I'm not convinced yet that a bigger issue is festering under the surface, as Siou has been in production for many years, and this is the first occurrence we have seen. Having said that, if there is something wrong, I believe it's not so much a question of if this continues at depth, rather I'm wondering about this specific section of the deposit and how far along strike this swarm of veins extends. This could be more of a lateral issue rather than vertical. That wouldn't be good as I believe it would have a greater impact. There are still several years of high-grade ore left at Mana, but the company needs to discover additional sources to keep the story going. This isn't a 2-3 year issue, but looking further out, it's imperative for SEMFF to find more material that's similar in grade to what's currently being mined.

I don't consider the construction and ramp-up at Natougou as a risk, as SEMAFO is a proven mine builder and operator. The reason its balance sheet is so strong is because it has been highly profitable over the last several years.

The more this stock declines, the less risk I see. Investors are most likely over-reacting to the situation. The low valuation also makes this a potential acquisition target by someone like B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) or IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG).

I'm buying, and my 6-12 month price target is 70% above current levels. That's not assuming a rising gold price either. Rather, this will be a simple re-rating due to the current extremely depressed valuation, as Mana should be back to normal and Natougou will be on the verge of production.

If you would like more in-depth coverage of the gold sector, you can subscribe to The Gold Edge - my service here on Seeking Alpha.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.