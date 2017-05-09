Steer Clear Of CarMax

We think that CarMax shares are not deserving of the premium they trade at and could sink lower.

Underwhelming consumer spending, rising interest rates, and the rapid depreciation of used car prices are quickly becoming big concerns for CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and its shareholders. Is the largest used car dealership in the United States able to weather the storm or should investors steer clear?

American consumers were given a bout of confidence when Donald Trump took office. His promises of making America great again excited the population and restored faith in the economy. However, more than 100 days after being sworn into office, the president is finding out just how difficult it is to get legislation through congress. As such, he is having a tough time fulfilling his election promises. This appears to be causing consumers to be wary of their spending, which is becoming somewhat of a headache for a president semi-reliant on consumer spending to spur economic growth.

According to a report published by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Americans are feeling more optimistic about the economy, but they're just not behaving as though that is the case. As a result, spending has increased marginally in the first quarter of 2017 by 0.7%, whereas economists expected a much greater increase under the new administration. We believe that as people appear to have mixed feelings about the economy's direction, committing to a car purchase is likely to be less attractive for many consumers that can afford to do so.

Which is a real shame for CarMax as, in our opinion, it desperately needs some quality car loans to de-risk its loan book. A rise in risky loans has been touted as a big risk for CarMax and we completely agree.

Furthermore, the possibility of higher interest rates could be damaging for CarMax. After all, finance options helped to deliver 44% of their unit sales in the last fiscal year. So far we've had one rate hike in 2017 and have a 43.6% chance of a further two rate hikes by the end of this year. Interest rate rises already appear to have been a turn off for car-buying consumers, so as rates normalize we are concerned that car purchases could fall further.

A potential double-edged sword is on the horizon as well for CarMax in the sudden and sharp decline in used car prices. As a result of a supply glut, General Motors (NYSE:GM) recently warned that the prices of used cars in its leasing portfolio would decline by around 7% in 2017. This could only be the beginning according to experts in the industry who predict that used car prices could fall sharply for the next few years. This will certainly make it a buyer's market

Whilst CarMax might see demand for used cars increase, we are concerned about the level of profit each sale will produce. In the last 24 quarters CarMax has achieved an impressive average of $2,100 to $2,200 profit per vehicle sold despite fluctuations in used vehicle prices. However, we feel this record could be under threat in the future if car prices do fall as significantly as predicted. This could mean higher unit sales, but lower overall profits. Which is not something investors want to see when its shares trade at a significant premium to its peers, as shown below.

Whilst we do think earnings may rise slightly next year due to new store openings, we don't believe earnings growth will be as strong as the market currently expects. Due to the impact of rising interest rates and lower profit per vehicle sold, we expect earnings per share to come in at $3.32, up around 2% year-on-year.

In our opinion this level of growth should mean a lower multiple of around 15x earnings for its shares. Based on this multiple and our earnings per share forecast, we have a 12-month price target of $49.80 on its shares. As its shares are trading above $60 at present, we'll obviously be sitting this one out.

Should its shares fall down to the $45 mark we would consider an investment, but until then we think its shares exhibit more downside risk than upside potential.

