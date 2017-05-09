Valuing JA Solar Is As Easy As 1-2-3

Long-term shareholders know the pain of holding on to JA Solar (NASDAQ:JASO) as it declines even though fundamentals were screaming to buy. Now that it is up almost 50% in the past two months, is this a good opportunity for investors to exit, or should they continue to hold? Are shares really worth the $9.69 private buyout offer by Chairman and CEO Mr. Baofang Jin?

Company Overview

JA Solar is a vertically integrated manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, whose principal products consist of both mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline solar modules and solar cells in a variety of standards and specialties. It began commercial production of solar cells in April 2006 and have since grown rapidly to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of solar power products. As of December 31, 2016, solar cell manufacturing capacity came in at 5,500 MW per annum, the fourth largest producer in the world (PV-Tech 2016). The company focuses on high-quality solar modules with average conversion efficiency rates of mainstream mono-crystalline and multi-crystalline solar cells at 21.0% and 18.6%, respectively.

The module types offered by the company fulfill a variety of requirements, from on-grid systems to off-grid systems, from commercial use to industrial use, and from residential to public utility use - even customized module products according to customers' and end-users' specifications. As of December 31, 2016, manufacturing capacities for silicon wafers, solar cells, and solar modules were 2500MW, 5500MW, and 5500MW per annum, respectively.

Over the past years, JASO continues to diversify its customer base in over 90 countries, with the three largest customers for the three years ended December 31, 2014, 2015, and 2016 accounting for 39.1%, 23.3%, and 14.6% of its total revenue, respectively - with 48.6% generated outside of China in 2016.

In 2014, 2015 and 2016, it sold 3.06 GW, 3.94 GW and 4.92 GW of solar power products, respectively. Total revenues increased from RMB11.3 billion in 2014 to RMB13.5 billion in 2015 and to RMB15.7 billion (US$2.3 billion) in 2016 as a result of improved worldwide solar market condition, increased shipment, and increased proportion of module sales.

Unfortunately, the average selling price per watt of PV modules continues to decline from RMB3.9 in 2014 to RMB3.5 in 2015 and to RMB3.2 (US$0.5) in 2016. The average selling price per watt of PV cells decreased from RMB2.3 in 2014 to RMB1.9 in 2015 and to RMB1.8 (US$0.3) in 2016. The company expects costs to continue to improve through reduced manufacturing costs from improving technology and economies of scale, and industry pursuit to grid cost parity with traditional forms of electricity.

Priced for negative growth

When a security is priced at such a huge discount, it is usually due to one of two reasons: either the company is projected to undergo negative revenue growth, or the market got something seriously wrong. The saying goes, "The Market is Always Right", but in this case, is it? Let's take a look at a couple of facts.

One: We know that despite operating margins declining from 17.0% in 2015 to 14.6% in 2016 due to a decrease of the ASP from intense competition, JASO was still able to increase total revenues from RMB13.5B in 2015 to RMB15.7B (US$2.3B) in 2016 thanks to huge increases in sales volume. Even though ASPs and operating margins (OPM) are one of the most widely talked about points in every earnings call, declining numbers are far from the entire truth. In fact, if we were to look at this rationally, the lower ASPs hide the true growth in terms of volume sales. This is not very different from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) spending massive amounts of capex to expand their empire and grow their subscriber base. Yet, JASO is trading at a 3.3 P/E ratio to NFLX's 205 and AMZN's 174. Granted, they are stocks from different sectors, but conventional financial theory tells us that a stock price should be worth the total present value of future cash flows.

Two: The Price to Book Ratio is currently at 0.24. The significance of this number is quite easily lost in a marketplace where P/B ratios of 21 and 19 are common place. What this figure means is that anyone can buy out the entire company, liquidate all its assets, and instantly make a 400% return on his/her investment even after debt has been paid off. Practically, while this is a strategy employed by hedge funds, it is that simple of course. I will not be going in depth about it because it isn't the point of this article.

Three: Demand for clean sustainable energy is surging, especially in China, which is poised to become the leader on climate change. As demand continues to grow, the solar industry as a whole will benefit despite the decreasing ASP and OPM. In fact, companies like JASO with a long history of generating profit and robust operational efficiencies will stand out as winners, while others like SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) struggle to make a profit in the current environment.

If the fundamentals clearly show that the company is worth possibly 4 times its current market value, why hasn't there been more appreciation of the stock price? Many would argue that the Chairman's offer for a private buyout at $9.69 and the lack of transparency regarding the offer places artificial downward pressure. While I agree that is the case, I have reason to believe that the market is dead wrong.

Buyout offer @ $9.69, June 2015

When the letter to the board was first released in 2015, despite the initial surge, every investor knew that it was pretty much daylight robbery. We all knew that the company was worth much more. Thankfully, the deal never went through. Unfortunately, that offer of $9.69 per ADS still haunts the stock price till this day. The market decided that because there weren't any updates on the offer, the Chairman couldn't get the independent directors to approve of taking the company private at $9.69. Therefore, the company isn't worth as much.

The strength of the company's balance sheet and potential going forward in spite of declining ASPs have given me reason to believe that the contrary is true; the board rejected the take private offer because they knew that the company was worth A LOT more. Please allow me to explain myself.

Going back to the analogies on the P/E and P/B ratio: If the price was $9.69, the P/E and P/B ratio would be 4.42 and 0.49, respectively, based on the 2016 20-F. Making the oversimplified assumption that earnings will remain stagnant indefinitely, and that all earnings are paid out as dividends, this investment will pay for itself in 4.42 years. A yearly ROI of roughly 17%. Extrapolating this over 10 years, you will make a total return of 480%. If you are not a patient person, immediately liquidating the company will generate an instant ROI of 100%. While my thought experiment has been simplified and exaggerated, it serves to prove a point. At the end of the day, Mr. Baofang Jin is a business man, and it doesn't take a genius to identify this investment opportunity.

What is it worth?

While I incorporate a bit of behavioral finance into my investment decisions, at the heart of it, I am a fundamental investor. My logical reasoning tells me that while markets can be irrational at times, a stock to me is only worth the total present value of its future cash flows. How future cash flows are determined is up for anyone's interpretation, but unless a company exhibits negative or zero growth, its intrinsic value per share should be no less than its book value. In this case: $19.56.

Risks

That said, I honestly think that the share price will not reach that value anytime soon, maybe ever. While the intrinsic value of a company can be calculated with relative ease, ultimately the price of a security is determined by forces of supply and demand. Demand of this stock is, and might always be, lacking in comparison with a comparable U.S. company.

Additionally, ASP of solar modules have fallen drastically in part due to an increase in competition and oversupply. Should this oversupply continue on, JA Solar's increase in sales might not be able to make up for the decrease in ASP. This decrease in revenue will not bode well, even for a company already so undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JASO.

