Caterpillar - The Insanity Continues

When you stand back and look at how Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares have traded over the past five years, it seems evident that the irrationality could easily continue going forward. Individual companies can behave in an irrational manner for quite some time before the party ends. Caterpillar stock remains elevated around the $100 level, and I would caution bears looking to get short here.

In an ideal world (what we see with non-cyclical stocks), opportunities arise when either top- or bottom-line growth slows down or enters negative territory. This usually makes Wall Street doubt a company's trajectory (at least temporarily), especially if the company in question is a growth stock. If the long-term financials of the stock are good, then the stalled growth rate could re-accelerate as long as the underlying reason for the slowdown in growth is a temporary one.

With Caterpillar, however, it is much more difficult to gauge stock price movement because the Street prices in earnings growth way before the growth actually shows up on the income statement. On Jan. 15, 2016, Caterpillar bottomed out at under $60 a share just before crude oil prices bottomed out. The bear market bottom in commodities caused many energy stocks, mining stocks and construction stocks to rally aggressively. Yet we have seen robust earnings growth in many stocks that are commodity-driven, and many including Caterpillar are now trading at valuations that haven't been seen in over a decade.

In fact, the cause of the recent post-earnings rally in Caterpillar was the guidance increase for 2017 and the $1.28 earnings per share (which came in more than double of what analysts were expecting) print for the first quarter. However, when you really dig into the numbers, the earnings report tells a different story. In fact, the actual GAAP EPS number was only $0.32, which was $0.14 lower than the corresponding quarter of 12 months prior. Now, if we convert these numbers to net income, we can see that Caterpillar brought in $192 million in the first quarter of this year, which was $79 million short of the net income tally of 12 months prior. Not very encouraging, is it?

Also, the cash flow statement illustrates that $452 million was paid out in dividends in the first quarter, which meant there was a $260 million shortfall just to cover the dividend. Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer to look at what comes in and what goes out. Caterpillar continues to spend more than it earns and restructuring charges continue to adversely affect the bottom line. My advice would be to focus on the numbers and ignore popular soundbites, such as "streamlining"and "restructuring." The numbers never lie, which is why Caterpillar certainly is not an attractive dividend stock at present.

Furthermore, despite the cyclical nature of this company, its 10 financials are nothing to get excited about. In fact, Caterpillar's free cash flow, revenues, profit margins over the past decade and performance in the Great Recession all leave a lot to be desired. Therefore, when you add up the company's poor long-term fundamentals, along with a current sales multiple of 1.5, it would appear as if a potential investor is not getting value or balance sheet strength at present. That's certainly not a recipe for long-term gains here.

Debt To Equity Ratio 1.74 & Declining - Pass Free Cash Flow $2.68 billion (10-Year Trend Is Down) - Fail Revenues $38.54 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Fail Profit Margins 1.3% - (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Fail Price History of the stock Up 35% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $31.97 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Iconic Image

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales, Earnings & Share Price fell aggressively during the recession of 2008 - Fail

However, the insanity can definitely continue for a while yet. Crude oil might have bottomed or is near a bottom, which would result in Caterpillar rallying from here. Furthermore, we still do not have all the buyers on the same side of the fence in the stock market -- although the ROBO ratio is dropping. Therefore, I believe that the combination of a firm bottom in oil soon enough, along with a rising stock market, will be a nice tailwind for Caterpillar in 2017. Shorting the stock here remains fraught with risk, in my opinion. The time will come to short, but we are not there just yet.

