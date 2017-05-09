Showtime For Nektar Therapeutics

I have written several SA articles about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). The last article, published July 29, 2016, was titled "Nektar: Does It Finally Have the Midas Touch?" The the term "Midas" is an open-ended designation. However, in my opinion, the term is applicable to Nektar's YTD stock price action.

When the market closed at the end of 2016, we saw the stock trading at $12.27. On March 17, 2017, the stock closed at $15.50, where over the weekend Nektar announced very positive data for their Phase III clinical trial for their NKTR-181 program. On Monday, March 20, 2017, the stock opened with a massive upswing in volume (15 million for the day) and over the next few days the stock moved as high as $24.88 on March 29, 2017. With this catalyst event and subsequent trading the stock increased by 102%.

I wrote this article during May 5 to May 6, 2017, and the stock has retraced back to the current price of $18.44, or 26% from the recent high. It's normal to see some profit taking after a move of the magnitude seen in Nektar's stock since the March binary event. The current YTD price is still up by 50%, representing a nice capital gain for investors. With this article, I would like to discuss the March event and outline what I see for future events that could give us the next major move upwards for the stock.

NKTR-181: Phase 3 Summit-07 Study in Chronic Pain (March 20, 2017)

In a nutshell, the Phase 3 data has shown significant and meaningful reduction in pain for patients suffering with chronic low back pain. The trial results clearly showed primary and secondary endpoints were achieved in the 600+ patients involved in this twice-daily dosing of NKTR-181 when compared to a placebo group. The primary efficacy endpoint achieved (P=0.0019).

Pain is one of the most prevalent cause for individuals seeking medical treatment. Current data shows that approximately 149 million work days are lost each year due to patients suffering from low back pain. This condition results in total costs associated with this condition approaches $100 to $200 billion a year (of which two-thirds is due to lost wages and lower productivity). Based on 2014 estimates the American Pain Society published a report reflecting 19% of US citizens, or 39 million people, suffer from persistent pain.

With this massive number of patients, the current and long-term method of treatment has come from prescribing opioids. And therein lies the problem: We have become a nation of opioid abusers. The result is that the side effects can cause serious issues — addiction, abuse, and misuse. As late as 2014, reports indicated about 2 million US citizens either abused or were dependent on opioid prescriptions. In 2015, nearly 22,000 deaths were traced to opioids, where in certain areas, this issue has reached crisis levels. One in five Americans have said they have a family member who became addicted to such prescription painkillers.

What makes NKTR-181 unique in addressing the abuse associated with opioids is predicated on the drug not being another "me-too" opioid. Nektar presents it as being a first-in-class opioid that is designed to provide potent pain relief without the increased high levels of euphoria that often leads to abuse and addiction with standard opioids.

The currently approved opioid based drugs have a strategy for their abuse protocol merely relying on their method of formulating the standard opioid drug. All the abuser needs to do is degrade the formulation and you are left with the pure opioid that causes the euphoria that leads to addiction. Nektar's drug has no special add-on characteristic to deter the euphoria, the drug is formulated to first address the patient's pain and then due to the design of the drug it will reduce the normal rapid rate of entry into the brain compared to the current standard mu opioids.

Whether a piece of apple pie, chocolate candy, scrumptious meal, sexual activity, or even a psychoactive drug, the human brain registers the pleasure being experienced in the same manner. This pleasurable and even euphoric experiences is cause by the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the nucleus accumbens located among a grouping of nerve cells found beneath the cerebral cortex. Then the hippocampus creates the memory of this rapid pleasure source. Finally, the amygdala creates the conditioned response to the stimuli source. Due to this specificity of human pleasure originating from this region of the brain we often refer to this region as being the brain's pleasure center.

As it relates to opioids, they cause a noticeable powerful surge of dopamine in the nucleus accumbens. The use of such drugs leading to addiction is enhanced directly by the speed and intensity in which it promotes the release of dopamine. Nektar's approach is by designing NKTR-181 to cross the blood-brain barrier much slower than the current opioid drugs. As mentioned prior, Nektar is promoting their drug as a first-in-class opioid analgesic based on it being a new chemical entity that provides needed pain relief without the high levels of euphoria associated with abuse and addiction with standard opioids.

Nektar has not, to my knowledge, given any information detailing exactly what the basis for this new chemical entity might be based upon. However, due to the expertise that Nektar has shown with their highly advanced PEGylation technology, many assume they are using this technology to turn oxycodone into a large molecule where it will cross the blood-brain barrier at a much slower rate of entry. Normally, oxycodone will cross the barrier within minutes, thus creating the euphoria by the rapid and massive release of dopamine. The data for NKTR-181 clearly indicates that it crosses the barrier where concentration is gauged in hours. Furthermore, Nektar has stated efforts to degrade the drug results in destroying the entire molecule and its ability to address pain and create the addictive euphoria associated with drug addiction. This issue was addressed in this clinical article published in the March, 2017, of the American Academy of Pain Medicine's journal of Pain Medicine.

Conclusions on NKTR-181:

Based on Phase III data, it appears that Nektar has the potential of delivering a drug that could alter in a positive way, the current worldwide epidemic we have with individuals abusing opioids. More shocking is the fact that individuals here in the United States of America are the greatest abusers. Just over the period that I've written this report (May 5-6, 2017) we have seen the Governor of Florida announcing that his state is suffering from a massive drug abuse epidemic, resulting in him seeking federal funds to create treatment centers.

There are numerous estimates indicating that world-wide prescriptions will incur total cost exceeding the $10 billion mark. At this stage of Nektar's development efforts they have indicated they will seek a marketing partner to handle the marketing of NKTR-181. One of the major side-effects for opioid use is the user will suffer from constipation. For those of us who have followed Nektar, we know that current Nektar has an FDA-approved drug that addresses this issue. The drug is Movantik, and is jointly marketed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Daiichi-Sanyo (OTCPK:DSKYF). National TV shows are running massive ad campaigns promoting the drug.

My initial thinking was it would be a natural for Nektar cutting a deal with AstraZeneca and Daiichi-Sanyo where they could do dual marketing with the same prescribers being able write prescriptions for Movantik. However, due to the massive potential for NKTR-181, I think it prudent for them to explore with any potential partner to see their commitment for the best upfront payment, milestone payments, the largest royalty rate and ultimately the one who has the best marketing structure package for Nektar.

I would like to think the announcement of signing a partnership, we could see Nektar's stock reclaim the $24.48 price we saw with the announcement of the Phase III results, back in March 2017. Just reaching this level, investors would see a 30+% increase in the stock's valuation. Going forward, just based on the potential with NKTR-181, investors should see some exciting things unfold for this potential block-buster drug. The need and justification for a drug with the reported characteristics certain has the potential for the blockbuster classification!

Nektar's Oncology Platform of Drugs

On April 20, 2017, Nektar announced they would be holding a special analysts and investor forum during the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference being held in Chicago during the first week of June. This is the largest and most anticipated oncology conference where historically drug companies have the opportunity for highlighting all-important clinical data for their oncology programs. What I find unusual is the fact Nektar announced the forum nearly two months before the Chicago event. One can hope they haven't started a new precedence of announcing events this far in advance, and then only deliver bad news for their investors.

NKTR-214

The drug is in Phase 1/2 collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) where Nektar-214 will be tested in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in five tumors and eight potential indications. NKTR-214, is based on stimulating the patient's own immune system to fight their cancer. In the case of NKTR-214, it's designed to target the CD122 specific receptors located on these immune cells.

Opdivo is FDA approved and has been a very successful drug in the marketplace. On August 5 th, 2016, Bristol announced to great surprise, Opdivo, had not slowed the progression of advanced lung cancer in the clinical trial, when comparing it with conventional chemotherapy. Therefore, it appears that Bristol thinks the early stage development data has given them the opinion that NKTR-214 can expand the usage of Opdivo, considering they signed the collaboration with Nektar in September 2016. The clinical development for NKTR-214, is being led by a team of doctors working with the M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas.

The original clinical trials completed enrollment for a host of specific cancers in 2016. I expect we will see more detailed information based on the current evaluation of data from this original group of trial patients.

Currently, NKTR-214, has plans for their PROPEL Phase 1/2 program where it will be combined with Tecentriq (atezolizummab). On October 18, 2016, FDA approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq, Genentech Oncology) for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease progressed during or following platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving atezolizumab. Nektar is implementing this study independently from Genentech, with plans to start the trial mid-year, 2017. The study will involve about 30 patients with second-line small cell lung cancer and second-line urothelial carcinoma.

Onzeald

And finally, Nektar has Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol). The drug has a licensing agreement with Daiichi Sanyo in Europe -EEA, Switzerland, and Turkey. Nektar still maintains control of the drug in all other parts of the world. This agreement was reached with Daiichi after the completion of a Phase 3 trial conducted by Nektar. Ironically, the Phase 3 trial data came close to meeting the trial's primary objectives, it still didn't achieve the desired primary goal for treating breast cancer. However, the analysis of the full data showed there was a discernible and major positive result for those patients in the trial where the cancer had spread to their brain. In this subgroup of patients (67 Patients) where the cancer had metastasized into the brain, Onzeald being use as a single-agent, it showed a clear improvement of median overall survival of 5.2 months when compared a single-agent chemotherapy treatment of choice by the attending physician- (10 months vs. 4.8 months, P<0.01). As for the overall primary analysis, the study showed overall patient group, Onzeald median overall survival was 2.2 months longer than the physician's choice for the comparator drug that gave a choice of-ixabepilone, vinorelbine, gemcitabine, eribulin or a taxane based drug. The results for Onzeald showed (12.4 vs 10.3 months' survival, P=0.08)

Based on the small margin for missing the primary results and then the major benefit showed in the subset of patients, Nektar opted to continue the pursuit for getting the drug approved. In the United States, there are approximately 250,000 newly-diagnosed cases of breast cancer. In European nations, this number jumps to about 470,000 yearly new cases. It is estimated that from just these two groups of patients between 10-30 % of them with advanced breast cancer, the disease will spread to the brain. Therefore, if additional trials can show the same results of the Phase III trial, Nektar and Daiichi-Sanyo hope they can obtain approval through the European Medicines Agency-AMA. An approval for using Onzeald in the treatment of patients with advanced cancer and brain metastases.

On May 26, 2016, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) granted an accelerated assessment procedure for the drug. Based on the pending results from the ensuing confirmation trials in Europe, Nektar has projected that the results should become available around mid-year, 2017. If these European trial results confirm the earlier Phase III results, Nektar plans to use the data for a potential United States NDA filing for Onzeald.

Nektar received an upfront payment from Daiichi Sanyo in the amount of $20 million, but keep in mind this was just for the rights in Europe. If the pending EMA decision is favorable, Nektar is eligible for an additional $60 million in milestone payments, plus double-digit royalties on net sales in Europe.

My Conclusions About Onzeald

My clear and often stated mantra about the issues related to investing in biotechs remains the same. Until a drug is cleared for approval and launched into the marketplace, a host of events can derail the drug's progress and ultimate success. Things are no different with Onzeald. The drug came close in Phase 3 trials, here in the United States. In the world of drug development, close isn't necessarily good enough, even for results that show a clear benefit for a large subset group of patients. The jury is still out for Onzeald, though the answer should be forthcoming by mid-year. The above stated (P<0.01) is impressive, however, keep in mind the small number of subset patients this is based upon. The pending trial is based on 350 patients, so we need another (P<0.01) before women might have a drug that will bring a benefit to their medical needs.

If forced to make a prediction---I would say only a 40/60 chance for the same results in the current test. I still hold out hope that we will see a discernible positive benefit from the drug.

Update on Other Drugs in Nektar's Portfolio

Movantik

Based on the massive TV advertising for the drug it appears that AstraZeneca has the belief the drug has the potential for become a successful drug in their portfolio. Looking back to the 4 th Q, 2016, AstraZeneca reflects they sold $26 million of the drug. Looking at their recent 1stQ, 2017 results, their financial data shows they sold $30 million-an impressive 15.3% increase. This indicates the TV ads are showing very positive results and eventually this will enhance Nektar's revenues due to the generous royalty income from sales of Movantik.

Adynovate

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) purchased Baxalta in mid-year, 2016. Therefore, Shire now owns Adynovate, the major player in the hemophilia market. Nektar gets a nice royalty payment from all sales of this drug, as their PEGylated factor has enhanced the efficacy for this drug. In the recent 1 st quarter, 2017 report, Shire indicated for their hematology products they saw 1 st Q sales growth of 12%. Their hemophilia products generated $341 million in US sales and $309 million in International sales. The combined total represents a nice $650 million in sales, generating an impressive royalty amount due for Nektar. One can only hope the impressive growth rate will continue well into the future.

Previously Mentioned Platforms

In earlier articles, I mentioned Ophthotech's (NASDAQ:OPHT) ophthalmology drug and the Baxter alliance for their Cipro drugs using Nektar's PEGylated formulation. At this point we know the OphtoTech drug failed miserably in their Phase 3 trials. Therefore, I think we can eliminate this drug from the quay for potential revenue streams coming to Nektar. At this point I'm placing little value in the non-cystic fibrosis and Gram-negative pneumonia efforts.

Article Conclusions

Nektar releases Q1 2017 results on May 9. Investors should pay close attention to revenues and the cash burn rate so they can see the potential for the full-year results.

Nektar concluded 2016 with the following financial positions:

Cash, CE, Investment Income = $389,102,00

$389,102,00 2016 Revenues = $165,436,000

$165,436,000 Total Operating Expenses = $278,291,000

Based on currently approved drugs and their revenue flowing into Nektar's coffers, we are seeing Nektar getting closer and closer to being a net cash flow positive biotech corporation. Merely assuming we are on the cusp of NKTR-181 generating a tidy upfront payment, subsequent milestones and a healthy royalty income from a partnership deal this will take us even closer to being in a positive cash flow status. Then with a realistic approach for how the oncology drugs will unfold in the near-term future, assume there are some successes and subsequent revenues occurring from these drugs, we should be over the threshold for a positive cash flow position. If not over, we should be in a shouting position.

On May 3, 2017, Nektar announced the selection of Brian Kotzin, M.D., to head up their Immunology Program. Dr. Kotzin brings a very impressive resume to his position for leading the clinical development for Nektar-358, a first- in- class regulatory T-cell stimulator, designed to address immune and inflammatory disorders. As investors, we have much to anticipate as this development platform has potential to show positive clinical data for this major-medical needs area.

It is strictly my opinion, but I suggest it will be hard to find many other biotechs with so many promising drug candidates over such a wide spectrum of critical medical needs. Always remember my ultimate caveat, until a drug obtains FDA approval and the drug is launched into the market place, bad things can happen. Merely look at Opthotech's Fovista candidate for validation of what can go wrong.

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.