Is Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Doomed?

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

By Evan Bleker

April 28th, 2017.

Summary

This month, when looking at companies for The Broken Leg Investment Letter, we stumbled upon Sears Hometown (NASDAQ:SHOS), which has seen a massive drop in its stock price. Being investors focused on the highest performing deep value strategies, the drop in price naturally sparked our interests. As John Templeton highlighted throughout his life, it pays to be contrarian.

One of the strategies that we focus on at The Broken Leg we've dubbed "Ultra," and focuses on ultra cheap prices relative to Net Tangible Assets. These sorts of stocks are ugly... very ugly, but the same sorts of stocks that famed investor Walter Schloss advocated investors buy. Buffett also affectionately called these firms cigar butts.

According to Walter Schloss: "… those companies with large book values in relation to market prices offer the stock holder the greatest rewards…" In our experience, these "great rewards" amount to a CAGR north of 25% over the long term, so it makes sense to focus on them. But does Sears fit what we look for in a stock or should investors stay away?

I thought I would dig into this one for your guys so you can get a sense of how we analyze stocks, take a good look at one of the highest performing deep value strategies available for small investors, and maybe employ the strategy for your own investing. Too many small investors are using terrible strategies, such as dividend growth investing which at best amounts to a missed opportunity.

Before we start, keep in mind that you should not look at any one deep value stock as a stand-alone investment. The aim of our deep value strategies is to find a good number of similar companies to package into a diversified portfolio, and then focus on the returns to that portfolio. The question we aim to ask when assessing a company is, "Does this company meet the rigorous standards laid out by our strategy's scorecard?" If so, we'll include it in our portfolio. I can't stress that enough - it's the group average return that counts.

Special Notes: All currency values are reported in American Dollars (USD). Fiscal Year (FY) 2017 ends February 3rd, 2018.

Name: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.

Country: USA

Symbol: NYSE: SHOS

Strategy: Ultra

Market Cap: $76.10 Million

Share Price: $3.35

Net Tangible Assets (NTA) Per Share: $11.85

Price/Net Tangible Assets: 28.3%

Current Discount: 71.7%

Debt To Equity: 9.9%

Current Ratio: 2.09x

Business

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is a national retailer primarily focused on selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware. In addition to merchandise, the Company provides its customers with access to a suite of related services, including home delivery, installation, and extended-service plans.

The company operates in two segments: Sears Hometown and Hardware (Hometown) and Sears Outlet (Outlet). Its Hometown stores are designed to provide its customers with in-store and online access to a selection of national brands of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods.

Its Outlet stores are designed to provide in-store and online access to outlet merchandise across a range of categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, tools, furniture, and other household goods. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.

In FY 2016, Total Revenue was $2.07 Billion, with Hometown Segment Revenue of $1.44 Billion and Outlet Segment Revenue of $630 Million. By type of product, Appliances contributed $1.48 Billion, Lawn and Garden $268 Million, Tools and Paint $168 Million, and Other $153 Million. There were 1200 stores.

Segmentation of Sales (Data Source: 2016 SHOS Annual Report , Graph: Made In-House)

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is located at 5500 Trillium Boulevard, Suite 501, Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60192, in the USA.

Ultra Low Price To NTA Scorecard Core Criteria

The company must pass this set of criteria to even be considered as an investment at The Broken Leg. Failing here means passing on the stock.

No Chinese Operations - Pass

We exclude companies with Chinese operations to avoid the increased possibility of fraud. Chinese Reverse Mergers have become famous for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. Hat tip to Muddy Waters research for their great work on these firms. SHOS is headquartered in Illinois and operates in the US. This company is not associated in any way with China, so passes this criterion.

Not A Resource Exploration Firm - Pass

The reason that we exclude exploration firms is the high possibility of them burning their shareholders' value through exploration expenses. All of our strategies at The Broken Leg have been backtested extensively, and both studies & reason has led us to avoid these firms. The company is a retailer selling home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods, and tools, not a Resource Exploration firm at all!

Average Daily Volume $1000USD Equiv. - Pass

In the Ultra strategy, we seek extremely undervalued firms that most investors have ignored. We like those hidden gems, but we look for a minimum volume that ensures an investor can buy or sell the stock. According to FT.com, the average daily volume of SHOS's stock is 71,870. At a stock price of $3.35, the dollar volume is about $240,000, much larger than the criterion's $1,000 limit, so the company passes.

Low Price To Net Tangible Assets (NTA) - Pass

A price far below Net Tangible Assets (NTA) provides a large "margin of safety." The desired cutoff for The Broken Leg Investment Letter is 60%. By using the data for January 28th, 2017, we find that the company has an NTA per share of $11.85 - for a 71.7% discount to fair value. This is a strong pass.

Low Debt To Equity - Pass

A large debt level relative to Shareholder Equity means that a small change in asset values or increase in debt can have a disproportionately large impact on NTA, destroying the investment's margin of safety. Debt is also dangerous for deep value investors, since firms can struggle to pay interest charges and this can force a firm into chapter 11. We're conservative investors at The Broken Leg - we aim to keep from losing money.

So, we avoid firms with too much debt. In SHOS's case, Shareholder Equity comes in at $271 Million, with Total Debt at $26.8 Million, for a 9.9% Debt to Equity Ratio. The company's debt is under the threshold of 25%, so it passes.

Adequate Past Earnings Or Catalyst - Pass

SHOS has not posted a Net Income Margin higher than 5% in the previous six years. However, two catalysts are on the horizon for stopping the company's downtrend. First, Eddie Lampert, the largest shareholder, is increasing his stake, despite the company's difficulties. By comparing the recently published Proxy Statement of FY 2016 with that of FY 2015, we clearly see his stake increasing from 50.7% to 57.3% over the previous 12 months.

Second, Sears Hometown and Outlet is rebranding its stores as 'American Appliance Experts' and expanding its offerings (also online), while steadily dropping the Sears 'label' and distancing itself from a possible collapse of Sears Holdings. So, the company passes.

Past Price Above NTA - Pass

If a company's stock hasn't reached Net Tangible Assets Value (NTAV) in the previous six years, it may have been (and may remain) underwater for a very good reason. As seen in the graph below, the stock was trading higher than $20 before mid-2014. All that time, NTA per share was no higher than $19 per share. Thus, the stock was certainly trading above NTA - a pass.

SHOS Stock Price, 2013 to 2017 (Source: FT.com)

Existing Operations Or Liquidation - Pass

Sometimes a company can have a very low Price to NTA due to a liquidation situation or after ceasing operations. The Broken Leg seeks quality low NTA stocks, excluding "value traps" or "dead" companies. Sears Hometown and Outlet, with Revenue of more than $2 Billion according to its last Income Statement, is total "alive" and passes.

Buybacks Or Insider Buys - Pass

Buybacks or Insider Buys indicate that insiders consider the firm's future safe. Buybacks below fair value also create value for shareholders. Our studies have shown that deep value firms that buy back stock or have insider buys provide exceptional returns.

Open Market Buys, taken from SEC Form 4 Filings, for the last 12 months come in at 34,900 shares for about $171,500. The amount is small, but leads to a pass.

Number of Insider Shares Traded

Not Selling Shares - Pass

When a company sells its shares, management dilutes shareholders, and when they sell shares below intrinsic value, they destroy shareholder value. Still management may feel forced to sell shares below intrinsic value if the company desperately needs cash. If this is not the case, a stock sale below intrinsic value suggests that management is unconcerned with shareholder value. SHOS has a relatively stable share count, with around 22.7 Million Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding. A pass.

Small Market Capitalization - Pass

The Ultra strategy works best with tiny firms out of reach of most fund managers. It's easy for fund managers to scoop up larger companies but almost impossible for them to scoop up micro or nano-cap companies. Our studies have shown that size has a profound impact on group performance.

The firm has a Market Capitalization of $76 Million. This is smaller than the $100 Million threshold, so the stock gets a pass.

$1 Million USD Equiv. Minimum Market Capitalization - Pass

While we want firms that are out of reach of professional fund managers, we want to make sure that each firm's Market Cap is above $1 Million to reduce the risk of fraud and to ensure a basic level of managerial quality. Luckily, the company satisfies this criterion.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores does not fail on any of The Broken Leg's Core Criteria, passing basic inspection. The company is cheap, has low debt, and insiders are buying stock. Let's see how it fares in terms of our Ranking Criteria.

Ranking Criteria

This criteria shows how the stock compares to alternative investments. Even passing a couple of the following criteria is a strong positive.

Price To NTA Less Than 25% - Fail

This figure was calculated above, providing SHOS with a pass. This Ranking Criterion, however, is much more demanding. Remember Price to NTA stands at just 28.3%. This is close to, but doesn't beat, the 25% limit, so we have to fail the stock.

Market Cap Less Than $50 Mil. USD - Fail

Using similar reasoning as before, a Market Cap under $50 Million is an additional positive. SHOS is over this limit at approximately $76 Million. So, it's a fail.

Insider Ownership - Fail

According to the 2016 Proxy Statement, 14 insiders, Directors and Executive Officers, as a group owned approximately 114,890 shares (a 0.51% stake), including Will Powel, the CEO and President. Insider ownership should not be surprising since we highlighted insider purchases earlier. What is surprising to us is the thin amount of insider ownership. The average ownership is small, less than $30,000 per person. This criterion was adopted to highlight firms that have management whose wealth is clearly at stake due to the success or failure of the firm.

Management with skin in the game are more likely to work hard to turn the firm around and act in ways that are shareholder friendly. The thin insider ownership here, in our view, does not provide much incentive over and above a steady paycheck or stock options. Unfortunately, we decided not to pass the investment on this criterion.

Angry Activist - Pass

In some of the analyses conducted here, we have seen angry investors demanding changes, accelerating the stock's rebound back up to fair value or distributing profits to shareholders. Edward Lampert is well known as an activist investor and was one of the most successful value investors before taking over K-Mart and Sears. His very public failure to revive the two retailers has almost destroyed his reputation as a great investor, but subscribers should keep his exceptional past record in mind. Being the majority shareholder, and due to his history of activism, we're giving the firm a pass on this criterion.

Cyclically Depressed Industry - Pass

SHOS operates in retail, a sector that globally has entered a period of intense competition and margin pressure. In recent months, many "big names" have reported bleak financial results, and many are struggling to survive. It is absolutely a pass.

Buybacks AND Insider Buys - Fail

As discussed before, insiders are buying. Unfortunately, the firm's share count is not decreasing. This criterion demands both conditions be satisfied to demonstrate a very strong conviction in the future of the company. Only one of them is met, so it is one more fail.

Unfortunately, Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores makes a poor showing on The Broken Leg's Ranking Criteria. The investment has managed to nail only 2 of the 6 checks we employ. Remember, though, that meeting any of these criterion is still a strong positive for the stock.

Business Problem Or Reason For Undervaluation

Sears Hometown and Outlet has been affected by the retail crisis, triggered mainly by the internet's fierce competition. The company had already been on a downward trend. From FY 2012 to FY 2016, Net Sales dropped from $2.45 Billion to $2.07 Billion and the number of stores shrank from 1,245 to 1,020, while adjusted EBITDA tumbled from $98.6 Million to -$18.5 Million.

Sales, EBITDA, Number of Stores during the previous 5 years.

(Data Source: 2016 SHOS Annual Report , Graph: Made In-House)

The last Fiscal Year and its last quarter were especially tough. FY 2016 Net Sales decreased 9.5%, reflecting a 4.4% decrease in comparable store sales, while a Net Loss of $131.9 Million was attributable to a higher Operating Loss, store-closing costs, and increased tax expenses.

Furthermore, Sears Holdings (NYSE: SHLD), from which Sears Hometown and Outlet was spun off in 2012, is in even bigger trouble. In its latest Annual Report, SHLD acknowledged that "substantial doubt exists" whether it can survive. Its equity is -$3.82 Billion and its Total Debt is $4.16 Billion. Sears Hometown and Outlet purchased approximately 80% of its merchandise from Sears Holdings.

SHOS admitted in its latest Annual Report that, "We depend on Sears Holdings to provide us with most key products and services for our business. Consequently, if Sears Holdings is unwilling, unable, or otherwise fails to provide these key products and services or if Sears Holdings' brands are impaired, we could be materially and adversely affected."

SHOS Stock Price During the Previous Few Years (Source: FT.com)

These real business risks and the "panic" related to Sears Holdings and the "Sears" brand have severely hit the stock, which has further dropped to $3.35. Note that as recently as 2013, it was trading above $50 a share.

Attempts to Address the Problem

Management understands how critical the situation is. CEO Will Power admitted, "While we were disappointed with our performance in the fourth quarter, we made measurable progress on key strategic initiatives that we believe will improve profitability and strengthen the Company's long-term outlook."

The company is taking steps to make the best use of capital and reduce costs. In FY 2016, it closed 160 stores. Above all, it seem that SHOS is trying to get rid of the "Sears" label and its connection with Sears Holdings. It has started rebranding its stores to "America's Appliance Experts" (AAE), having already converted 482 stores. These stores have outperformed non-AAE stores in comparable store sales by 190 basis points. Furthermore, customers can now apply for a credit card online, while free delivery is being tested.

Finally, it has taken major steps toward achieving operational independence, having the ability to directly pay dealers and franchisers and being able to purchase directly from 56 of its suppliers via electronic data interchange. This is great news for SHOS, seeking to jump off the sinking SHLD ship.

Other Factors

In FY 2016, SHOS reported about $162 Million in Off-Balance Sheet obligations for future payments, mainly Operating Leases. That would reduce the liquidation value of the company in such an event. Our Ultra strategy is not based on liquidation value, however. It's based on Tangible Book Value.

Another concern is the aggressive way that NTA has been decreasing over the past few years. If that trend continues at that pace, NTA could be quickly eliminated, so that the stock would not be a low-NTA stock anymore.

(Data Source: SHOS Annual Reports , Graph: Made In-House)

Finally, major shareholder Eddie Lampert owns 57.3% of the company. This makes him the de facto king, with the ability to appoint directors and initiate significant corporate transactions. It is more worrying that Sears' structure can pose risks for its shareholders, such as a potential consolidation or takeover under unfavourable conditions, masterminded by the largest shareholder. The flip side, however, is that Lampert has had great success with activism before getting involved with Sears and K-Mart. This could extend to SHOS.

Valuation

Sears Hometown and Outlets has a Market Capitalization of $76 Million. This amounts to $3.35 per share, while NTA per share comes in at $11.85, for a massive 71.7% discount to NTA. The stock would have to rise a tremendous 254% before reaching NTA.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Upside Potential (Source: Made In-House)

However, taking a more conservative approach and subtracting $162 Million in Off-Balance Sheet obligations, discounted NTA value shrinks to $107 Million or $4.72 per share. This time, the upside potential is only 41%.

We believe that it's reasonable to take a middle ground between NTA and discounted NTA for our assessment of fair value, namely, $8.28 per share. Thus, the stock would have to rise 147% before reaching fair value. That's great upside potential!

Conclusion

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores is a company hit hard by the retail crisis and growing competition from internet sales. The biggest catalyst for making SHOS viable is its unlinking from SHLD, a scenario that is gaining ground after big stock purchases by Eddie Lampert.

Luckily, debt is very low, and the share count is stable. The biggest advantage of this investment is its cheap price. A 71.7% discount to NTA value offers an unprecedented "margin of safety" and an upside potential of 254%. Even if we subtract Off-Balance Sheet obligations, there is still an upside of 41%. Taking our middle ground compromise, the stock trades at a 59.5% discount and would have to rise 147% before reaching fair value.

A retail turnaround, and becoming independent of SHLD, would make SHOS viable with its new "America's Appliance Experts" stores. In combination with its extreme undervaluation, such a catalyst could cause the stock to skyrocket towards NTA. While there are definitely risks, and the company does not perform admirably on The Broken Leg's Ranking Criteria, the risk-reward payoff is very large at the current valuation.

Thus, despite the concerns, I consider Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores' stock suitable for a diversified portfolio of Broken Leg stocks. While we remain agnostic as to the eventual outcome of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, a portfolio of Ultra stocks should perform very well as a group over the long term.