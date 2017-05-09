Tesla: Battle Of The Billionaires

Battle Of The Billionaires

Two of the billionaire investor presenters at this year's Sohn conference are on opposite sides when it comes to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital (GLRE) is short the stock and suggests Tesla longs are "hypnotized" by its CEO, Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Chamath Palihapitiya, former Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) executive and current CEO of Social Leverage (and co-owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors) is bullish on Tesla, comparing Musk to Thomas Edison.

Palihapitiya, though, crucially, doesn't recommend Tesla's common equity. Instead, he recommends paying a premium to own Tesla's convertible debt.

Our Take

Palihapitiya, in the same interview linked above, spoke about the importance of the "jockey" (the CEO) when dealing with tech companies. We agree, and would extend that to investment companies too. When it comes to the two jockeys above, this isn't the first time they've been on opposite sides of a tech trade.

Palihapitiya recommended buying Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at last year's Sohn Conference, while Einhorn had shorted Amazon earlier last year (as we noted at the time: Einhorn Shorted Amazon -- You Shouldn't). We agree with Palihapitiya about the limits of spreadsheet analysis when it comes to big tech names, but one of his comments at the conference about another tech company, IBM (NYSE:IBM), gave us a bit of pause. He mocked IBM for naming Watson, its artificial intelligence unit, after a Sherlock Holmes character, unaware that it was named after IBM's first CEO.

We also agree with Palihapitiya's praise of Bezos, but not as much with his praise of Musk. Bezos is arguably the greatest founder/CEO of his generation. Musk may be a visionary, but his constant cash burn is an issue, as Palihapitiya implicitly acknowledges by recommending Tesla's convertible debt instead of its equity. We find it hard to be bullish on Tesla in the long term because of that cash burn, though our site is bullish on Tesla now, estimating a potential return for it of 28.5% over the next six months (Let's see how Tip Ranks parses that).

One Way Of Limiting Your Downside Risk On Tesla

If you're going to own the common stock, let's look at two ways of doing so while limiting your downside risk. The first is to simply hedge the stock. You can use the method here to find optimal hedges.

This was the optimal collar, as of Monday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of TSLA against a greater-than-16% drop by mid-November, while not capping your possible upside at less than 28.5% (our site's potential return estimate) by then (screen captures via the Portfolio Armor iOS app).

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $19,250, or 6.24% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was $8,350, or 2.71% of position value (calculated conservatively as well, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost was $10,900, or 3.53%, calculated conservatively.

Another Way Of Limiting Your Downside Risk

With the hedge above, your best-case scenario is a return of about 25%, net of hedging cost, and your worst-case is a return of -16% (including the hedging cost - you'd be down 12.47% net of it). You can better best- and worst-case scenarios by using the hedged portfolio method to put a similar dollar amount to work in a hedged portfolio including Tesla. As with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in our previous article, this will require an adjustment in position sizing. Let's recap the recipe steps and then we'll pull a fully baked hedged portfolio out of the oven:

Identify a list of names with high potential returns. Our site ranks every stock and ETF with options traded on it in the U.S. by potential return every day, but you can use a smaller list to start with, such as top tech names. Calculate hedging costs for the them. Subtract the hedging costs, and then rank the names by potential return, net of hedging cost. Buy and hedge round lots of a few of them.

Here's how it looks with an automated approach (screen captures via Portfolio Armor):

First, we enter "TSLA," our starting dollar amount, $316,740, and a more conservative decline threshold - 8% instead of 16%.

After clicking "create" we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for TSLA. We click "create" instead so the site will use its own potential return for it.

After a couple minutes of "cooking," we're presented with the following hedged portfolio.

In addition to Tesla, the site included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), and CSX (NYSE:CSX) as primary securities, then it put as much of the leftover cash as it could into round lots of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD).

The end result is a similar best-case scenario as in the solo Tesla hedge, the net potential return of 24.97%, but a worst-case scenario of only -7.4%.