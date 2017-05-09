Tesla: Improving Margins And Expanding Markets

Investment Summary

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) offers disruptive innovation in core markets such as transportation, energy storage, energy production, production automation and artificial intelligence. Some key takeaways from Tesla's Q1 2017 earnings call suggest the company is able to deliver on EV production, batteries and solar panels while developing the factory automation, product attributes and supply chain to drive costs lower and improve performance. TSLA's disruptive business model together with improving competencies in IP along with billions of road miles of EV sensor data and production economies in battery technology will drive market value. TSLA's valuation should include its leading EV market position as well as new opportunities in energy storage for the distributed electric grid, IP in autonomous driving, and solar.

Market Opportunity

While pundits discuss Tesla's market valuation in comparison to automakers, they fail to see the significance of the underlying technology TSLA commands to disrupt new markets. The growth in renewable energy such as solar and wind is predicated upon energy storage and power controls that enable grid connections that optimize energy efficiencies.

While the solar market is often described as a commodity business, the ability to differentiate solar with energy storage provides a more compelling value proposition. Energy storage includes technologies for system cooling, controls, power conversion, data communications and housing. These technologies associated with energy storage enhance the capabilities of EV. EV and battery production gradient enable economies of scale, thereby enabling lower costs and improving price performance.

As to IP, TSLA commands a significant lead along the path to full autonomous driving. In addition, integrating the hardware and sensor capabilities into all production vehicles enables TSLA to improve autonomous driving capabilities with software enhancements.

Bottom line: TSLA leads in EV driving range, energy efficiency as measured by ton-miles per kWh and cost per mile. The following chart helps to illustrate TSLA driving range and energy efficiency in comparison to other EV models.

Figure 1: Vehicle Efficiency to Driving Range

Q1 Financial Performance

EV sales increased 123% Y/Y while gross margins improved 340 basis points. EV sales were impressive and the increases in gross margins were from improved average transaction price of vehicle and production efficiencies.

Energy Generation and Storage revenues increased 841% Y/Y and 63% sequentially. The increases in revenues were primarily driven by the inclusion of a full quarter of SolarCity sales versus six weeks in Q4 2016.

With respect to energy storage, MWh deployed fell from 98 MWh in Q4 2016 to 60 MWh in Q1 2017. The energy storage sales appear to be quite variable. In Q4 2016, Southern California Edison accounted for 80 MWh out of the 98 MWh in total sales. In Q1 2017, Kauai Island project in HI accounted for 52 MWh out of the 60 MWh that were deployed.

Gross margins for Energy Generation and Storage increased substantially by 880 bp Y/Y. TSLA attributes the increase in gross margins to higher margins in batteries, sales of energy efficiency credits and an increase in seasonal solar PV panel production. Hopefully, there will be more detail on energy storage gross margins in the 10 Q.

Financial Analysis

Q1 Takeaways

Battery Costs

Battery costs that are estimated at less than $190 per kWh and projected to decline to less than $100/kWh appear on target. Factors contributing to lower battery costs include improving core chemistry of battery cells, reducing inactive cell mass, economies of scale and vertical integration of production. Powerwall module shows significant backlog and increasing demand in energy storage applications.

Model 3 Production

Production automation is the mantra behind Model 3 production. TSLA has designed the Model 3 and the production process for automation. TSLA indicated it has the best high volume production line in the world. The strategy was to design the Model 3 and the factory production for manufacturability and automation. TSLA signified that the Model 3 has 3X-to-4X more automation than Model X or S.

With improved production automation and superior supply chain, EV production is on target. TSLA expects to ramp production to 500K Model 3 units and 100K Model S and X units combined in 2018.

EV Demand

One interesting note from the TSLA conference call was demand elasticity of the Model 3. The price point for the Model 3 shows 30X-to-70X greater demand than the demand at the Model S price point. Used EVs and vehicles coming off their lease represent an opportunity to introduce more customers to TSLA at lower price points.

Service Centers and Superchargers

TSLA expects to double the size of its Supercharger network. Currently, there are 848 Supercharger locations. As the vast majority of maintenance services for TSLA's EV do not require a lift, more emphasis is being placed on mobile serving units.

AP2

Leading the way to full autonomous driving, TSLA has installed hardware and sensors since October 2016 that are capable of achieving Level 4 and Level 5 autonomous driving. TSLA can improve the autonomous driving capabilities with a software update to reach Level 5.

Hardware and wiring harness are geared toward full autonomous driving. The features include eight cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and forward-looking radar. However, LIDAR - light detection and ranging may be required. Some research indicates that LIDAR is a crucial component to create accurate 3D models of objects and surroundings. While it may be possible to develop a fully autonomous vehicle without LIDAR sensors, as this technology price falls expect some upgrades.

However, TSLA appears to be substantially ahead of the race to autonomous driving. According to an article in the Economist "Data is Giving rise to a New Economy," Tesla has over 1.3 billion miles of driving data. That amount of driving data, according to the Economist article, is "orders of magnitude" more than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

CapEx

Capital spending appears on target but the list of opportunities continues to grow. Given the semi-truck, the Model Y (specifying a different platform than the Model 3), more Gigafactories, Supercharger and service center expansion and China, expect more dilution.

Risks

While there are a host of risk factors including high debt, lumpy sales, possible supply chain disruptions high cash burn rate, and negative cash flows, the message is building infrastructure that can scale, and in turn, enabling TSLA to enhance its competitive advantage. Among my concerns are limitations to autonomous driving without LIDAR and component supplies that could limit its ability to scale production. CapEx and cash burn, while a concern, are somewhat mitigated by TSLA's ability to execute on production, expand market opportunities and improve cost structure.

Valuation

I'm still maintaining a price target of $552 per share for TSLA. The following shows the valuation approach.

TSLA Valuation Model

Conclusion

Tesla is solidly positioned to compete in the EV, energy storage, and solar markets. TSLA has substantial advantage in price performance as measured by EV driving range, acceleration and price performance. As production ramps and scale economies further improve price performance, TSLA should command a leading position in the EV and energy storage markets. Partnering with Panasonic for solar panel production helps to minimize capital costs while gaining competencies in production. Capturing EV equipped cameras and sensor data while further extending TSLA's position in autonomous driving should further enhance its market valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.