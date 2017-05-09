Tech Earnings Update: The Good, The (Not So) Bad, And The Ugly

It's earnings season (isn't it always?) and this past week had its share of over- and under-performers, including 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), which seemed to provide a bit of both. We give you the Good, Bad, and the Ugly edition of the Samadhi Brief...

Contributing Authors: Fred McClimans, Zach Mitchell, and John Freeman.

The Good

3D Systems reported Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 3, 2017. Revenues of $156.4m (+2.5% y/y) were in line with consensus expectations, but EPS of $0.06 missed by $0.05. Management highlighted increased demand from industrial customers and growth in healthcare and materials as the driving forces behind the company's revenue increase. The stock finished the subsequent trading day -3.13%.

Bottom line: DDD's significant bottom-line miss dampened investor confidence, sending the stock slightly down despite steady guidance. 3D Systems has since rebounded since its earnings release, fueled by an announcement on May 8, 2017, that it had begun shipping its 3DXpert Software with Direct Metal Printers. On May 8, 2017, 3D Systems closed up +11.76% to $19.01.

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) reported stellar Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 4, 2017. Revenues of $21.29m (+29% y/y) beat consensus expectations by $0.26m, and EPS of $0.28 was in line. Royalty revenues grew 50% y/y to $11.8m, and resulted in the shipment of a quarterly record 352 million CEVA-powered chips. CEVA also set a quarterly record for licensing revenues, which were $9.5m (+10% y/y). The stock finished the subsequent trading day +9.39%.

Bottom Line: CEVA is on a roll, as demand for its IP continues to ramp up both y/y and q/q. Its revenue lacks any type of cycle, except up, at this point.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) reported strong Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 4, 2017. Revenues of $8m (+22.1% y/y) beat consensus expectations by $0.57m, and EPS of $0.02 beat by $0.04. Radcom finished the quarter with $40.7m in cash and no debt. The stock finished the subsequent trading day +11.81%.

Bottom line: Radcom's outperformance, coupled with its maintaining of strong top-line growth, boosted investor confidence and drove the stock upward. As we've written previously, we believe the market for NFV (network function virtualization) software is continuing to grow and supports Radcom's 2017 revenue guidance of $36-$39 million.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) reported strong Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 3, 2017. Revenues of $253.5m (+12.1% y/y) beat consensus expectations by $11.98m, and EPS of $0.89 beat by $0.05. Recurring revenue comprised 78% of the quarter's total, and deferred revenue and backlog was $625.6m as of March 31, 2017 (+29% y/y). Ansys also repurchased 1.0 million shares in the first quarter (compared to 87 million weighted average shares outstanding at quarter's end). The stock finished the subsequent trading day +7.65%.

Bottom line: Ansys continues to outperform consensus estimates, steadily increasing both revenue and earnings. Investors saw even more evidence of the solid, and increasing, demand that is out there for Ansys' engineering simulation software.

The (Not So) Bad

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) reported strong Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 3, 2017. Revenues of $8.03b (+49.3% y/y) beat consensus expectations by $200m, and EPS of $1.04 beat by $0.18. Usage highlights from Facebook's earnings report include an 18% y/y increase in DAUs (daily active users) to 1.28 billion, and an 17% y/y increase in MAUs (monthly active users) to 1.94 billion. Mobile advertising revenue accounted for 85% of Facebook's total advertising revenue, up three percentage points y/y. The stock finished the subsequent trading day -0.63%.

Bottom line: Facebook continues to see its usage and advertising-related metrics increase, but the stock remained flat due to concerns about the feasibility of maintaining its prior growth rate. During the prior quarter, Facebook indicated it anticipated a material slowing of its growth rate during 2017. In response to this, it also unveiled plans to launch a new line of original video content to increase advertising opportunity and revenue -- an initiative we view as positive from a growth/revenue perspective.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) reported Q2 FY 2017 earnings on May 2, 2017. Revenues of $52.9b (+4.6% y/y) missed consensus expectations by $190m, but EPS of $2.10 beat by $0.08. The bottom-line beat was driven by Apple's significant share-buyback program, which reduced outstanding shares by 66.3 million in the quarter (down to 5.3 billion). The stock finished the subsequent trading day -0.3%. For more information on Apple's earnings, check out our summary of the five pros and five cons.

Bottom line: It was business as usual for Apple, who continued to demonstrate operational excellence with its bottom-line beat but did not release or say anything to significantly excite investors.

The Ugly

AMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) reported Q1 FY 2017 earnings on May 1, 2017. Revenues of $984m (+18.3% y/y) were in line with pessimistic consensus guidance, as was EPS of -$0.04. The stock finished the subsequent trading day -24.2%.

Bottom line: AMD's hype train was derailed following its earnings, as concerns about future growth loomed over AMDs' mediocre performance. We remain optimistic about the long-term value of AMD, but expect a bumpy ride through the next couple of quarters.

Disclaimer: This information is intended as an informational newsletter only. No investment advice is offered. Samadhi Partners, a provider of equity research services and newsletters, is a commonly controlled affiliate of Samadhi Capital Partners that offers a long/short and long-only strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDD, CEVA, ANSS, FB, AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL (via puts only). Samadhi and/or its affiliates might have positions in stocks mentioned and/or traded in these names as of today.