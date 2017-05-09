Where Does Nvidia Go From Here?

NVDA's fair value should be around $110 if the current-year revenue growth rate is not guided down below 7.5%.

As both AMD and NVDA’s "beats" have been ignored by the market, It's all hands on deck for revenue guidance.

After the dramatic fall for Advanced Micro Devices' (NYSE: AMD) stock reacting to its Q1 2017 earnings report, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders "teeter on the edge" of their own Q1 release on 5/9/2017. After all, AMD had a roughly in-line result, yet the stock has experienced the largest one-day loss in the last 12 years (Figure 1).

Naturally, this is reminiscent of NVDA's Q4 2017 earnings release on 2/9/2017. NVDA's Q4 results virtually blew away the estimates on every front: its record revenue of $2.17B was $60M above estimates, the record EPS $1.13 was $0.30 above estimates, and gross margin of 60.2% was up 300 bps year-to-year. But, NVDA still sold off from $119 to $107 the week surrounding the announcement (Figure 2).

Does Beating Estimates Matter?

If market prices do not react to the announcements of the actual revenue, margin, and earnings, then what are they looking for? It appears that, at least for high valuation stocks or "priced to perfection" stocks such as AMD and NVDA, once the estimates have been met, the market moves to the next item on the agenda: revenue/earnings guidance and its risk profile. Cases in point, AMD's historic price slide may have been a result of its weak Q2 guidance. NVDA's selloff after the Q4 release was to factor in the slowing outlook of the gaming/PC shipments. Thus, if there is a lesson we can learn from the recent past, the more pressing questions for NVDA's Q1 earnings report should be: (1) how the revenue guidance may be changed; and, (2) how likely the changes will be.

Revenue Guidance at Risk

To approach these questions properly, I need a valuation model which can translate a company's fundamentals and the risk (i.e., guidance and its risk) into stock price changes. The following is the Sales Franchise Model, which is uniquely applicable to both AMD and NVDA.

Using the above framework, it is easier to examine the impact of the first question on NVDA share prices from the changing current-year revenue guidance. Based on Zacks' most recent consensus estimates, $1.91 billion Q1 revenue, 59.7% gross margin, 0.66 EPS for Q1 2018, and more importantly, the 7.9% current-year revenue growth, Equation (1) derives a baseline fair value at $103. Accordingly, NVDA fair values could vary between $90 and $110 if the current-year revenue growth has been guided between 7.5% and 7.9%.

However, adjusting the "changing confidence" with respect to guidance changes in stock prices is much harder to deal with. The risk level of the forecast is usually reflected in the level of the discount rate, k, as specified in Equation (1). The intuition for an "x%" discount rate is to "shave" x% off the fair value in order to adjust for the level of uncertainty in the forecast.

NVDA Current Fair Values

For NVDA, its current fair value should be around $124 if using Q1 2018 estimates and a discount rate of 13%. So, today's $23 ($124 vs. $101) discount implies that NVDA shareholders had effectively raised their discount rates from 13% to 14%, mainly in light of the negative outlook of the entire industry.

Furthermore, for fair value computation, it stands to reason that the discount rate should only increase (decrease) with the decrease (increase) of revenue guidance. That is, if the current-year revenue is guided down, investors will raise their discount rate to reflect the near-term risk. This is the reason, in Table 1, NVDA fair values are only computed for the more logical pairings between revenue growth rates and discount rates.

On the eve of another expected record-setting quarterly earnings announcement, the market has been more concerned with the revenue guidance. This is mainly from Nvidia's heavy dependence on the PC market, which is currently experiencing a secular decline. Gartner showed that PC shipments in the quarter were down 2.4% year-over-year to 62.2 million units, marking the 10th straight quarter of year-over-year fall. Furthermore, there is widespread speculation that the recent surge in DRAM prices and short supply of SSD will lead to an increase in PC prices. This will further prolong and deepen the slowdown in PC shipments.

That being said, NVDA is a well-covered stock and all the news has been out since Q4. It also has led to several analyst downgrades on NVDA stock. As a result, NVDA has been routinely trading at $20 off the new fair value per Q1 2018 estimates. As the current price, $103, corresponds to a 7.5% current year revenue growth rate, it is likely that the revenue guide down below 7.9% has already been priced in. In other words, so long as the current year revenue guidance is not guided down below 7.5%, Q1 2008 report will be a positive surprise. Depending on the actual announcement, NVDA's fair values should range between $90 and $110 (Table 1).

NVDA One-Year Target Prices

Obviously, the fair value estimates alone are not enough to initiate a long-term investment decision. This would require an explicit estimate of a target price corresponding to a specific future time point. Currently, the market has the "mindset" that NVDA has priced in current year's 7.5% revenue growth at a 14% discount rate. Therefore, the one-year 2018 (Q1 2019) target price should be estimated in the neighborhood of the next-year revenue growth rate, 18.9%, per Zack's consensus estimates. The more aggressive 2019 revenue guidance reflects the revenue contribution from the next-generation product applications for artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles. On the other hand, the annual growth rate for the next five years is estimated at a more realistic level of 10.3%. Given the faster-than-expected gaming/PC shipment decline, a more conservative range of 9%-11.5% for the next-year revenue guidance is used to estimate the target prices.

As target prices are by definition the future fair values, the estimation process is inherently riskier. It is more conservative to increase the discount rate over the current 14%. In Table 2, the 2017 target prices are estimated and presented based on the above premises.

In summary, NVDA's 2017 target price should range between $95 and $150 if the next-year revenue guidance falls between 9.5% and 11%, with a most likely case of $134.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.