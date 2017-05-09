3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 9, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest of recent important events in biotech and pharmaceutical sciences. The goal of this series is to help you come to terms with the fast-moving world of the biosciences.

Merck moving fast in Hodgkin lymphoma

The emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors for the management of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma has created some significant competition between Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) in the US with BMY claiming the first stake as it received approval first.

But MRK is not far behind as it has also received approval for its PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab (Keytruda).

Now, MRK has announced that pembrolizumab has also been approved in Europe for patients who failed Adcetris and either relapsed following autologous stem cell transplant or who were ineligible. This brings the competition between nivolumab and pembrolizumab to the world stage.

Looking forward: It's very difficult to predict how the fight in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma will shape up for these two companies. Certainly, BMY got the first mover's advantage with pretty quick approval, but European approval didn't come until November 2016. At this point, there is very little to distinguish the two agents, and unlike in lung cancer, pembrolizumab's approval is not contingent on a positive test for PD-L1 expression. So it's going to be an interesting thing to watch.

Can Bristol-Myers move along, too?

In the continuing odd world of immune checkpoint inhibition, Bristol-Myers Squibb would appear to be responding to new competition by moving ever further into new realms with its immune checkpoint inhibitors Opdivo and Yervoy.

The topic du jour is glioblastoma, which is a horrendously challenging and grim tumor to treat that has beaten back several attempts at immunotherapy in the past.

But, on May 7, BMY presented data comparing Opdivo to Avastin in patients with recurrent glioblastoma from a phase 3 trial called CheckMate-143.

Unfortunately, the results did not show an improvement in any significant endpoint, including progression-free survival, response rate, or overall survival. This represents pretty disappointing results overall.

One bright spot in the study was that in the small proportion of patients who DID respond to Opdivo, the duration of response was quite a bit longer than those seen in the Avastin arm (11.1 vs. 5.3 months). So the fortunate patients who did see a response might have had a better outcome.

Looking forward: The lack of progression-free survival benefit was not too surprising. PFS doesn't tend to favor immune checkpoint inhibitors for a number of reasons. It was quite unfortunate that the overall populations of patients did not see a benefit in terms of overall survival though. The duration of response data are promising, however, and if BMY can identify patients more likely to respond, it could identify a subset of patients who will do much better with Opdivo than with Avastin. I don't think it'll quite be ready to hang its hat up on this one.

Kite Pharma looking out for toxicity to knock out a serious problem

In the world of cellular immunotherapies for cancer, Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) is one of the current key players. As the world watches for progress on its CAR-T cell therapy for diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), doctors are both excited and concerned.

One of the hallmark features of successful CAR-T cell therapy is a side effect called cytokine release syndrome. Basically, as the body produces a large number of T cells, these T cells make molecules called cytokines, specifically the types that promote inflammation.

The resulting symptoms can range from debilitating to life-threatening, but one thing is for sure: almost every patient gets cytokine release syndrome. So researchers have been working on ways to identify the patients who experience "cytokine storm," the admittedly metal name for severe cytokine release syndrome.

In KITE's latest 10-Q, the company announced that it would be opening up a safety extension study to assess the benefit of adding an anticonvulsant to tocilizumab as a preventative combo against cytokine storms.

Looking forward: Every precaution needs to be taken to carefully deal with cytokine release syndrome as it can and does kill patients. Considering the older age of patients with DLBCL (compared with the pediatric patients receiving Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) CTL019), this may present a clear and present danger. I'm happy to see it's proactively managing this. I was also happy to see the quiet announcement that the ZUMA-5 trial, a phase 2 study looking at KITE's CAR-T cell therapy in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma, has been initiated. This would give it latitude to enter into the space currently occupied by juggernauts like ibrutinib and venetoclax.

As always, thank you for tuning into this digest. It has been an exciting few days in the oncology/hematology space, and I expect we'll hear more in the near future about these findings and new trials.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.