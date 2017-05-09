Novavax: Earnings Call Review And Assessment Of The Multi-Arm RSV Trial

That combined with other factors, including an inaccurate portrayal of the potential of significant dilution, have created a buying opportunity.

I had to undergo surgery a few months ago and the recovery wiped out most of my time, so it's taken me much longer than expected to write the next article in this series on Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). I'm feeling far better now, so with Novavax's earnings call having just taken place Monday, let's dive in.

This article will primarily focus on an evaluation of Novavax's multi-arm trial for its elderly RSV vaccine candidate and how it impacts the probability of the next phase 3 for it succeeding. It will also describe what the company said about the phase 2 on Monday's conference call.

The next articles in the series will examine:

The balance sheet, the forecast cash burn, the potential for dilution and potential sources for additional funding, including a couple of new options the company described on the earnings call.

The company's other pipeline candidates including its seasonal flu vaccine, zika vaccine and its current phase 3 trial for the maternal RSV vaccine. On the earnings call, they said they expect to receive informational data on the latter in late 2017 or early 2018. They also announced they plan to start phase 1 trials for the seasonal flu and zika vaccines by the end of this year.

Vaccines that other researchers have created using its proprietary Matrix-M recombinant nano-particle vaccine platform, which appears to have a good likelihood of becoming a sizable revenue stream. On the earnings call, the company announced that a team of researchers at Oxford University are already part-way through a phase 2 trial of a malaria vaccine that uses its Matrix-M technology. If the vaccine succeeds, Novavax will have a slice of all sales.

What the company should be valued at, reasons the stock is trading lower than it should be and five potential catalysts in coming months. This will include common, inaccurate claims about the company in articles and comments, along with correct information about them.

The RSV vaccine for older adults

The last article in the series mostly focused on the results of the phase 3 trial of the company's vaccine to prevent RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infection in older adults, which took place during a winter season with the lowest RSV attack rate on record. RSV is a respiratory virus that is similar to the flu. It hospitalizes 230,000 and kills 15,000 people each year in the U.S. alone. Here's a recap of the key parts:

Based on numerous past trials, several dozen vaccine researchers and experts in peer-reviewed medical journals (including here and here) state the same thing as Novavax management: trials of vaccines for the flu (which is very similar to RSV) in low attack rate seasons do not show efficacy, yet the same exact vaccines do show efficacy in normal seasons.

This means data from low attack seasons isn't meaningful in determining whether a vaccine is effective or not. It's kind of like if you did a flu study during the summer months: since few people have the flu in the summer, it would be very hard to know if the vaccine had any effect. It requires doing it over.

In addition to the two medical journal articles linked to above, 14 vaccine researchers in the Journal of the American Medical Association explain in this article that vaccine efficacy during a normal attack rate season was 65%, and the same vaccine during a low attack rate season was -7%. That 72% swing is a bigger swing than in Novavax's two seasons from a normal attack rate season to a low attack rate season.

Another report by 7 researchers published in BMC Infectious Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal with 12 vaccine experts on its editorial board, stated:

A key factor influencing efficacy findings in influenza vaccine studies is the disease attack rate… in Season 2 the attack rate was less than half of that predicted, and this had a large negative impact on the precision of the average efficacy estimate. … a factor which has previously been associated with low efficacy estimates in influenza vaccine trials. A negative impact of low attack rates in a given season on point estimates of efficacy has been well documented. Previous studies ... have reported dramatic differences in efficacy estimates between seasons.... In these studies, the low efficacy estimates were found in seasons with lower overall attack rates; a similar experience has occurred in pediatric trials. [emphasis added]

Note that Novavax did not just experience a low attack rate season: it was the lowest attack rate season on record.

Novavax's phase 2 trial had a sizable number of participants and was successful. Data shows that Phase 1 and Phase 2 are by far the toughest hurdles to overcome for vaccines. A comprehensive study by five researchers examined over 900 vaccine candidates between 1998 and 2009. It found that on average only 18% of vaccines make it through Phase 1, and of those that make it through Phase 1, only 21% make it through Phase 2.

That means that vaccines make it past both Phase 1 and Phase 2 only 3.78% of the time. To verify the math: .18 x .21 = .0378, which is 3.78%.

Of the vaccines that make it through Phase 2, prophylactic/preventative vaccines make it through Phase 3 87% of the time and vaccines to treat acute illnesses (such as the flu) succeed in phase 3 72% of the time. The RSV vaccine is a preventative vaccine and it addresses an acute illness. Vaccines that are preventative and aimed at an acute illness have succeeded in phase 3 an average of 79.5% of the time.

The older adults RSV vaccine has already cleared the two toughest hurdles that only 3.78% of vaccines clear and has the easiest hurdle ahead of it. Yet some investors exited the stock based on sentiment, incorrect information (which I'll clear up in the next article) and lack of awareness of the data on low attack rate seasons.

For more details on the extensive research that shows the results of trials during low attack rate seasons are meaningless in determining efficacy, read the previous article here.

The new multi-arm phase 2 trial

As I noted in the last article, negative Phase 3 results do not necessarily mean the end of the road for vaccine candidates. Besides low attack rate seasons, sometimes trials fail because the methodology wasn't right, because two or more doses are needed instead of only one, or because the product needs to be combined with another drug or adjuvant for success. All of those things can be adjusted to result in success.

To increase the probability of phase 3 success, Novavax is doing a phase 2 in Australian locations to collect data on whether changes to the delivery of the vaccine will increase the levels of immune response in patients. In the previous phase 2 and phase 3, patients received a single dose without an adjuvant. Novavax measured the physical immune responses of patients (levels of antibodies etc.) and also whether patients got RSV or not. In the new phase 2, they are measuring and comparing the physical immune responses of the following approaches (which include the original approach):

1) single dose of RSV F Vaccine without adjuvant

2) two doses of RSV F Vaccine without adjuvant

3) single dose of RSV F Vaccine with Aluminum Phosphate Adjuvant

4) single dose of RSV F Vaccine with Matrix-M1 Adjuvant)

5) two doses of RSV F Vaccine with Aluminum Phosphate Adjuvant

6) two doses of RSV F Vaccine with Matrix-M1 Adjuvant)

They will be measuring several facets of immune response such as "Serum IgG antibody concentrations as ELISA units (EUs) specific for the F protein antigen." They will be measuring those things in the patients at set intervals including days 0, 21, 28, 56 and 119. You can read all of the measures here.

On Monday's earnings call, President of Research and Development Greg Glenn said: "we're looking to move the needle in an appropriate fashion for immunogenicity."

The company also announced on the call that other researchers (institutions and companies) have purchased patented Novavax's Matrix M for inclusion in their own vaccines because of Matrix M's ability to increase vaccine efficacy.

This includes a team at Oxford University working to improve a malaria vaccine. The vaccine has had some efficacy, but they need to improve the efficacy, and they chose Novavax's Matrix M nanoparticle adjuvant to do so. The Matrix M vaccine succeeded in phase 1, and Oxford is now well into a phase 2 of it.

So there is reasonable potential that one of the Matrix M combinations above will show increased immune responses.

The company originally said they'd release the results of the trial by September 30. On Monday's call, they said they're ahead of schedule and will be releasing the results by August 8.

Data from the previous trial indicated that people who received two doses of the RSV vaccine had somewhat better results, though the study was not specifically designed to assess two doses.

Besides this recent data that the RSV vaccine appears to benefit from two doses, other vaccines also benefit from two doses, so it's worth collecting more data on. Other vaccines also benefit from adjuvants, so it's also worth getting data on whether the RSV vaccine benefits from them.

By getting the results of immune system responses for several approaches, they can do the next phase 3 trial using the best of those approaches. That significantly improves the probability of success in their next phase 3. They'll also have the potential option of using the best two approaches in the next phase 3.

Assessing the RSV vaccine for older adults

When investing in biotech companies, I like to assess the probability that pipeline candidates will be approved, and what the level of sales will probably be for each if it is approved. It forces me to invest based on actual numbers rather than vague notions or sentiment. I'll do the RSV vaccine for older adults first, and then I'll do the other two RSV vaccines, the flu vaccine and the other vaccines.

To determine the probability of whether this vaccine will be approved, I recommend the following factors. If any factor doesn't matter to you, simply remove it from your assessment:

1) the fact the company has had 7 successful RSV studies overall. This includes three animal trials, two phase 1 human trials and two phase 2 human trials, plus pre-clinical trials in the lab. You can view details of the phase 2 older adults trial here.

2) the only RSV trial that has not succeeded was the recent one during the lowest attack rate season ever recorded. Extensive data shows trials in low attack rate seasons aren't meaningful in determining efficacy. I think winter 2016 being the lowest attack rate on record is most likely the cause of the phase 3 trial results.

3) the p value of this particular RSV vaccine in its phase 2, which was good

4) the size of the successful phase 2 trial, which was also good

5) the high success rates of similar vaccines in phase 3, which average about 80%.

6) the vaccine's near-perfect safety profile

7) the societal impact of the disease, which is extremely high for RSV, which the FDA considers when deciding on approval.

8) the new president of the U.S. has said he wants to make it easier for new drugs to go to market. This one probably won't make a big difference, but might make a mild difference. The FDA most likely still won't approve something that doesn't show efficacy or that has health risks. But the bar might be somewhat lower.

9) the company's new phase 2 described above that I think will increase the probability of success

Prior to the phase 3 trial, I had the probability of phase 3 success at 16% higher than average. After the phase 3, to be conservative based on factor #2, I reduced the probability of success of the next phase 3 by 36% to become 20% below the average, putting it at about 60% probable.

Based on factor #9, which is new since the last article, I've increased the probability 8% to be 68%. That would be if one of the alternative approaches creates a moderately better immune response.

If one of them generates a strikingly better immune response, then I would increase the probability of success in phase 3 by about 4% to 8% more, depending on the data from the trial. If none of the alternative approaches has a better immune response than the approach that succeeded in phase 2, then I will return the probability back down to 60%.

Factor #8 (the president aiming to make it easier and faster for new drugs to be approved) is also new, and could add between 0% and 3% to the probability. However, I think it would likely max out at about 1%.

Note that any time a probability is given, it inherently is not a prediction. For example, let's say during the baseball season, the 3rd place team is going to play the 10th place team, and a baseball analyst gives a strong probability that the first place team will win. The 3rd place team is also playing at home with its best pitcher on the mound, which increases its chances. The 10th place team is missing it's best hitter who's injured.

If the underdog upsets the first place team in that one game, it doesn't mean the probability was significantly off. In fact, if the 3rd place team in the following months moves into 1st place and the 10th place team drops to 15th place, the probability of the 1st place team winning will go up.

I believe if you read what the experts have to say about trials during low attack rate seasons, it's clear that the probability of the vaccine's success hasn't changed by a lot.

Opportunity

At the same time, you can get access to the upside for 90% less than it would have cost you 9 months ago when the stock was at $8, and for 94% less than it would have cost you 19 months ago when it was at $14, as this chart shows:

Chart courtesy of Yahoo Finance

When the price was at $14, a phase 3 for the older adults vaccine didn't even exist and hadn't been announced, a phase 3 for the maternal-infants vaccine didn't exist and hadn't even been announced and the $89 million grant from the Gates Foundation hadn't taken place.

Since then, the developments have been the Gates funding, the announcement of both phase 3 trials, the low attack season trial results being announced, the new phase two being announced and the maternal-infants trial being about half-way complete without any safety issues or other problems. Four steps up and one step back (or one step sideways is likely a better way to put it).

On September 18, 2015, the stock closed at $10.57. The following Monday morning, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton posted a tweet that caused the entire bio-tech sector to drop 5% in a single day and 18.5% in a week, a loss of $132 billion.

"It's outright fear and panic. I have been on the phone all morning with panicked investors. Everyone is asking, 'How much lower can it go? Do we bail?' ", said BioShares Funds portfolio manager Paul Yook.

"I haven't seen it this bad in years," said Ron Garren, a medical doctor and author of the biotech stock letter Biotech Insight.

Small cap stocks

Many small cap stocks dropped 20% to 40% including NVAX, which dropped 39% in a week. As this Investopedia article explains, small cap stocks have far higher volatility/beta and more dramatic swings in price than mid-cap and large caps for a few reasons:

A) Far lower liquidity. If one large-sized investor establishes a position in a small cap stock (or a few mid-sized investors), the added demand can drive the price up. And momentum traders (some using computer algorithms) plus technical traders often carry it higher. The same things are true in the opposite direction.

Add to this that many investors (short and long) have stop orders in effect to automatically exit their position if the price rises or falls much. Therefore 5% drops can easily turn into 20% drops. So Novavax got slammed particularly hard by the tweet. However, it didn't deserve to get hit at all. Here is Clinton's tweet:



Most news coverage only showed her tweet, and neglected to show The New York Times tweet she was talking about:

She was referring to Martin Shkreli raising the price of an existing drug by 5,000%. Her plan (and Trump's later talk about reducing drug pricing) would not apply to this vaccine because the political complaining was focused on: a) existing drugs that have been out for many years; b) that overnight had a huge price increase of 400% to 5,000%; and c) and that are already very expensive on a monthly or annual basis.

Novavax's vaccine products don't fit any of the those factors. An RSV vaccine will be new and will be a breakthrough: not an existing drug. Also, a price of $120 to $140 is not high. Finally, the company has no plans to do giant price increases, nor would it need to in order to be profit from an approved vaccine.

Plus, Congress is not going to pass regulations that try to minutely control the market other than to try to prevent outlandish moves like the one Valeant (NYSE:VRX) did to massively raise the price of an existing drug. For the reasons above, NVAX didn't deserve the massive price drop.

Only three months later, the entire stock market had a downturn of about 19% that came 1% short of a bear market (a decline of 20%). Biotechs got hit harder, dropping 29% between December 29 and February 11, 2016.

As this CBS Marketwatch article said during the September pullback, biotech stocks are normally more volatile: "If you buy biotech stocks now, just remember what all seasoned biotech investors already know: The group is notoriously volatile. So have a long-term perspective. And be ready for gut-wrenching moves. It comes with the territory."

Biotech investors were not patient, as seen in their 29% drop. As a small-cap biotech, NVAX got hit harder, dropping 47%, despite no news coming from the company.

B) Lack of information. As the Investopedia article notes, another reason for volatility in small-cap stocks "comes in the arena of information. Not as much information about small companies is commonly available to the public, and this makes informed evaluation of small-cap stocks more difficult for potential investors."

If you view the NVAX chart above, you'll see the third major drop in the price came after it announced the results of its phase 3 trial of the older adults RSV vaccine. Out of the numerous articles I read about the trial (and I read every one I could find), not one of them described the well-documented science that says that low attack rate seasons make vaccine trials essentially useless in determining efficacy.

One of them mentioned the low attack rate, yet claimed that the company's management on the conference call had tried to use it as a false excuse. The article didn't mention any of the large amount of data available on vaccine trials in low attack rate seasons. It simply ascribed very negative intentions to the management, even though the company's statements were entirely backed up by the dozens of years of data, trials and peer-reviewed articles about low attack rate seasons in vaccine trials.

Since then, I have still not seen an article that describes the scientific consensus on the matter. While I think it was fair for the price to go down somewhat on the news, a drop of 84% was a big overreaction as I've described extensively backed by data.

The company was already aware of a lot of this data, which it referred to on the conference call at the time to discuss the results. On Monday's earnings call, the CEO stated that they have for the last several months on purpose not made any additional statements about the phase 3 because they wanted to be in full data collection mode and analysis mode, and to not be commenting on the details and specifics of that process in an ongoing way.

He said they have been and will be studying data in four areas: 1) the extensive amount of published information I've referred to; 2) the data from the phase 2 and 3 trials; 3) information from experts. You'll hear them refer to KOLs on the call, which is short for Key Opinion Leaders. Vaccine advances sometimes come through collaboration and sharing of information, and Novavax has been vigorously pursuing this; 4) the data from its new phase 2 trial.

So there has not been much new information from the company, and recent articles continue to focus on the phase 3 trial, while failing to mention any of the science.

Earnings call discussion of the older adults vaccine

That said, on Monday's earnings call, the company gave strong indications of what its findings are pointing to, and that they'll hold a conference call in the next 90 days to release those findings including the phase 2 trial data along with the path forward for the older adults RSV vaccine. CEO Stan Erck:

So let me turn now to the potential partnering of our RSV programs. Last year I told you that we had a goal to develop a global commercialization plan with a pharmaceutical partner. We made a lot of progress in those discussions last year. However, based on the outcome of the Phase III trial in older adults last September these discussions were necessarily put on hold pending further data. Now with the analysis we've done over the last nine months combined with the data from the E-205 trial I expect to resume those discussions... With respect to our RSV franchise I would point out that we remain the leader in this very important field.

President of Research and Development Greg Glenn

We also expect in the coming months to be able to share some very significant epidemiology data, conversations with KOLs and new studies, and I think that, together with our consultation with KOLs, we'll have a better guidance on our plan forward.

Glenn added it will be "a very detailed presentation with "analysis of a very large body of data."

With regard to the above, a question by analyst George Zavoico turned up an interesting comment. Zavoico asked: "I was just asking in terms of context, this sounds like it will add a considerable amount of information that nobody really had a handle on before. Glenn replied:

You are correct, that's correct. We have charted new waters and we have learned a lot and I think it's been very instructive for us as far as the path forward.

Glenn also indicated they plan to do a new phase 3 trials for the older adults vaccine, and that it may be multi-hemisphere like the maternal RSV vaccine trial is in order to avoid the risk of a low attack season in one hemisphere. For example, they could do winter 2018 (with U.S. participants) and summer 2018 (with southern hemisphere participants).

In addition to the lack of information in articles, most I've read in the last seven months have had inaccurate information about the company, which is probably worse than no information. I will document and correct most of those items in the next parts of this series.

C) Less access to capital (and misportrayal of this factor for NVAX). A third reason for higher volatility in small cap stocks is less overall access to capital. As the Investopedia article notes, small cap companies can be particularly vulnerable during economic downturns when sales decline.

That latter aspect doesn't apply to Novavax in that if an RSV vaccine is approved, it will be covered by insurance companies and an economic downturn won't affect sales. Health care in general is less affected by downturns. Also, foundations such as the Gates Foundation fund projects regardless of whether there is a downturn. The same is true for universities, which have large budgets.

The former aspect of overall access to capital does have the potential to affect small cap biotech companies. As I will describe in detail in the next article, however, the risk of dilution to NVAX has been greatly overstated by superficial journalists and short-sellers in articles and comments in the last two months.

They are not calculating the company's total cash flow correctly. They are also ignoring options Novavax has for funding: two of which the company noted on Monday's earnings call that I have not seen in any articles. This again is an example of both a lack of public information combined with incorrect information. I will cover its finances in depth with lots of information.

Conclusion

As the Investopedia article states:

Despite the additional risk of small-cap stocks, there are good arguments for investing in them. One advantage is that is easier for small companies to generate proportionately large growth rates. Sales of $500,000 can be doubled a lot more easily than sales of $5 million... Another advantage in investing in small-cap stocks is the potential for discovering unknown value. The general rule of the investment world is that the majority of Wall Street research is aimed at a fraction of publicly traded companies, and most of these companies are large cap. Small-cap companies fly more under the radar, and therefore hold greater potential for finding undervalued stocks.

I think Novavax is very much one of those. The combination of: a) the great lack of attention given to the well-documented information about low attack rate seasons; b) the quality of the current phase 2 to test various alternatives; c) an over-estimation of the risk of major dilution; and d) incorrect information and gloominess in media articles and from short-sellers; have created an excellent buying opportunity.

In the next article, I will provide correct information on those topics, examine the other pipeline candidates including the maternal RSV, zika and flu vaccines, assess what the company should be valued at and describe several upcoming potential catalysts.

