Tourmaline: Record Gas Profits

The company management touts low "all in" costs of more than $7 BOE. Even for a gas producer that is a great "all in" cost.

Tourmaline Oil Corporation (OTCPK:TRMLF) just sailed through a warmer than average winter to post the largest profits and production in company history.

Strong first quarter 2017 earnings of $99.5 million ($0.37/diluted share) underscoring the fundamental profitability of Tourmaline's asset base. First quarter 2017 cash flow(1)of $292.9 million ($1.09/diluted share), an 84% increase over Q1 2016 cash flow. Current daily production of 240,000 - 245,000 boepd

Management is going full steam ahead to continue growing this year. Production increase of 30% this has been a mentioned goal, clearly management is well on its way. As with a lot of Canadian companies, mostly drilling will occur until the fall heating season (and seasonally stronger gas prices) arrives, so quarterly growth with be seasonally skewed. The stock pullback during the seasonally weaker quarters may provide an opportunity for growth oriented investors.

The rapid expansion will enable the company to lower its cost using the latest lower cost (higher flow rate) technology. This will enable the company to lower its corporate average costs faster than many of its competitors. So cash flow growth could exceed production growth in the future. Rapid expansion carries its own execution risks, but management has done rapid expansions before, so that should minimize some of the risk.

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Clearly, operations is on a roll. On the one hand, drilling costs for this Alberta producer in the Montney dropped below C$1 million in the first quarter, on the other hand flow rates continue to climb. Life can be so tough sometimes!

More importantly, these wells give a glimpse of the future averages. Technology and completion techniques are changing so fast in the industry that today's big wells are tomorrow's average wells. Many managements are reporting no end to the improvements in sight. So an already profitable area is going to get a lot more profitable in the future if the trend continues. Clearly this company is leading the trend with so many large wells compared to the competition.

Management has provided some five year guidance, but the continuing production improvements provide some considerable potential upside to the guidance. Right now Mr. Market is focused on the weak gas prices and the season lack of activity that typically occur during the Spring Quarter. However, this company and many of its Northern competitors routinely begin much of their new production at the start of the fall heating season to enhance IRR's. This is an especially useful tactic that the market may not be aware of during a time of low interest rates.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation First Quarter, 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

Typically, the wells drilled in the Alberta area are fairly cheap when compared to many plays in the United States. That makes the flow rates shown above all the more enticing. Production may climb at least 30% from the previous year by the end of this fiscal year. This company is in a position to report some major cost improvements (both cash and non-cash) by the next heating season.

When a company the size of Tourmaline decides to increase production significantly, then depreciation will begin to drop as shown above. The new wells have higher production, lower costs to drill and complete, and lower decline rates. Those wells replace some older high cost production. So successful rapid growth can lead to dramatic changes in depreciation without write-offs.

Depreciation is a weighted average of all wells in production. As the older wells age and produce less, then they contribute less to the depreciation average cost. The company management is still experimenting with new costs so depreciation will probably decline in future years as well. Currently the industry outlook appears to be continuing lower cost per BOE wells for the foreseeable future. The low debt load ensures the continuing ability to "keep up" with the current lower cost and production improvements race. Many companies are severely hobbled when high interest costs interfere with their ability to produce enough new lower cost wells to lower their corporate costs. This company is clearly not in that position.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation First Quarter, 2017, Management Discussion And Analysis

The only cost to increase was transportation. Management shipped some gas as far South as California to sell for higher pricing. So while the company normally has prices that are competitive with its peers, in this case the higher selling prices justified the additional cost. In the future, transportation expenses will vary for this Canadian producer because it has access to a lot of markets in different geographic areas. As long as management determines the incremental sales dollars are worth the cost, then the transportation comparisons by themselves may not be all that useful. Canada has a tremendous number of gas producers. So the ability to profitably transport gas to more favorable markets is an important competitive advantage this company manages.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management touts an "all in cost" of over C$7 BOE. It may drop below that in the coming fiscal years as the production improvements continue. Lower well costs make it far easier for this company to ratchet production up or down according to industry conditions.

The rates of return shown above make living within cash flow very easy. In fact, cash flow is going to climb significantly with the rates of return shown above. It makes the growth story very believable. Management has a five year plan to grow very quickly, yet live within the cash flow. A significant number of wells payback in less than a year. That quick return of drilling money ensures a rapid cash flow build as sometimes two wells can be drilled with the same money in one year. So living within cash flow is certainly possible even if gas prices fall as long as the operational improvements continue at their historical pace. Nothing is ever guaranteed though. But the very low debt load gives the company considerable staying power during industry downturns. This is one of the best, lowest cost competitors in the gas industry.

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The slide showing the costs by projects is far more meaningful. The company has an oil opportunity in the Peace River area. So far, that oil opportunity has not changed overall costs much. However, since oil is far more valuable, the company may lose its overall low cost leadership to gain oil production. That would be a great trade-off. The Peace River appears to be in the delineation stage. But if initial results hold up, investors can probably expect a multi-rig program in the area that would favorably impact profit margins. Even a single rig program drilling for oil would significantly change profit margins.

Costs are decreasing roughly 10% a year and that is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Well costs appear to be dropping like a brick (per BOE). Similarly, production increases have averaged more than that per year over the last few years. That trend is also expected to continue. So while there are considerable operational risks, total costs can be projected to drop very roughly as much as 20% a year per BOE. Of course each year can vary widely and the improvements can unexpectedly cease at any time. But for the time being the future certainly looks rosy. The hedging program is icing on the cake. This company can withstand some very unfavorable pricing and still grow in the future.

Some service costs are beginning to increase. However, right now drilling time decreases and other costs appear to be overpowering those increases. Increasing well production appears to add further insurance to predictions on continuing significant cost declines per BOE.

Summary

Source: Tourmaline Oil Corporation May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Tourmaline has some of the lowest costs in the industry. Those costs and their continuing improvement give this company considerable upside even under some harsh industry conditions. Management is projecting to grow production at least a 15% to 20% annual rate for the next five years. Unusually low costs will enable the company to grow that quickly without borrowing. In fact the company predicts it will gradually decrease the small amount of debt over the next five years.

Commodity pricing has to cooperate somewhat for the projected cash flows to happen. But as long as the continuing operational improvements move costs lower, commodity prices become a little less important. The current enterprise value is roughly 7 times the cash flow value. That is very cheap for a low cost producer with the projected growth rate shown. The stock of this company is far more likely to double over the next five years than many of its peers. Any sustained industry recovery could lead to a much greater price appreciation. Plus the financial risk is very low given all the upside potential. The debt is about 20% or less of market value. In the past management was more inclined to sell stock to expand operations than to increase the debt load. That may have limited capital gains. But this company sailed through the industry downturn as a result and is in great position to take advantage of any industry recovery. Those stock sales were "worth their weight in gold" and far better than the leverage alternative that doomed many competitors.

The Lake Charlie area is just beginning to be explored. But the wells in the area have a similar cost to the company's gas wells. That could change as different intervals are explored and the acreage is delineated. But the area offers some large future oil production potential. As shown in a previous article, it does not take much oil production to significantly increase the profit margins of a gas producer. So the Lake Charlie area provides additional, if unspecified upside potential. A major success here could include the potential for the stock to quadruple over five years as there are lots of potential drlling opportunities with multiple zones. Some of the early wells are fairly large oil producers, but optimal production methods have yet to be determined. Company average well costs are in the C$3 million range. If well costs in the Lake Charlie area average C$4 million with IP rates of 700 BOD (not including gas), these wells could be the most profitable wells in the company. Time will tell.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.