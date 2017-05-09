Buy Dollar Yen

The price action is to die for while the reflation trade comes to life again.

It's time to put on a hair-raising FX position. I'm officially out of reasons to be bearish USDJPY and I want to put it in proper perspective with the chart below.

The powerful uptrend that sent the dollar from 75 versus the yen in 2011 to 125 in 2015 may be underway again. USDJPY is going to rally from bell to bell today. Make sure you buy some.

The fundamental overlay is apparent. U.S./Japan yield differential is starting to widen again. Japan has their 10Y yield pinned close to zero while their economy sputters. U.S. yields look like they are holding the dip, and it feels like the dollar can get cooking.

Last Friday Haruhiko Kuroda made Japanese growth sound like the greatest thing since tuna sashimi, and then he went on to tell us that the BOJ will be bringing their "accommodative monetary policy supported by fiscal policy" until we are tripping over our beards. As you can see by recent highs in the Topix, yen incineration is their only option to reflate the economy and both mechanisms are well in motion.

The reason I couldn't short the dollar index (DXY) at its recent dip to the 200-day moving average is because U.S. yields are the only game in town.

The pullback in USDJPY survived a week-long boot camp at the 200-day moving average. The recovery was swift. With USDJPY beyond both the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, we will be testing first resistance at 116. Then I think USDJPY can take the express bus to the January highs at 120. This momentum is so significant to me that if I were a betting man, I would say we see 116 resistance by Friday.

