Apple: Let Price Do The Talking

There seems to be an obsession among market participants to understand the "whys" of a move rather than focusing on the move itself. If a stock is breaking out of a base and making new 3-month highs, price is telling us something that an earnings report cannot. It's trying to communicate to us that the trend may be changing, and the base that's previously capped price is likely now in the rear-view mirror. The problem with the majority of analysts and writers is that they are more concerned with making headlines by being right about a stock, than they are with actually making money. As famous trend follower Ed Seykota told us - "it can be very expensive to convince the markets that you are right". This could not be more true of this Apple trend as so many wanted to make a name for themselves by calling "the top" on the stock, completely ignoring the fact the stock was entering a new bull market. We can see the base the stock had broken out of below, and what was the early innings of a new bull market in Apple. The higher highs and higher lows in the weekly chart were a sign that the character of the stock was changing.

Last August I got long Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock at $104.44 and was called crazy for slapping a $140.00 price target on the stock. Shawn Tully's Fortune article published a week before echoed this sentiment, and it was difficult to find any bullish write-ups. The basis of Mr. Tully's article was that Apple's financials did not support the move. According to Shawn, "the most celebrated growth stock of all time was shrinking" and Cook's forecast of $30 billion annualized in free cash flow would not be enough to save the stock. The article ended with one of the most expensive sentences of 2016 - "so do the smart thing when it comes to Apple's shares, stay away". While Mr. Tully was busy crunching numbers to put together his shrinking apple thesis, I spent less than a minute looking at the chart and hit the buy button. Fast forward 9 months and the stock is 40% higher, and one of the best performers over this time period.

In all fairness to Mr. Tully, the list of financial writers and gurus warning about the perils of owning Apple stock were endless. Peter Thiel proclaimed the age of Apple to be over earlier this year, Chris Tyler of InvestorsPlace was brazen enough to short the stock in March, and Bill Maurer argued that upside in the stock was limited from $120.00. If you haven't figured out the theme here, it's that one would be best to avoid the advice of writers that choose to ignore price. You can have the fanciest arguments in the world and a rock-solid fundamental case for what a stock should do, but if price doesn't conform to your thesis; you're fighting a losing battle.

I have shared this quote a few times before but feel it's necessary to repeat as it's a very important lesson for investors.

"While a fundamental analyst may be able to properly evaluate the economics underlying a stock, I do not believe they can predict how the masses will process this same information. Ultimately it is the dollar-weighted collective opinion of all market participants that determines whether a stock goes up or down. This consensus is revealed by analyzing price." - Mark Abraham

What Mark Abraham is telling us above is that essentially technicals trump fundamentals. Buy and hold investors that do not care about fluctuations over the years would be best served to buy stocks with the best fundamentals, but those without a 10+ year time horizon should be looking at charts, not cash-flow statements. One of the most objective ways I've found of analyzing price is by using moving averages. Moving averages do not factor in any feelings or hunches, they are black and white. A moving average value is set in stone, and tells you whether a market is trending up or down. If price is above a key moving average and trending higher, the trend is clearly up. If price is below a key moving average and trending lower, it's best to be on the sidelines until this changes. This may seem all too simple a way to buy and sell stocks, but as our teachers taught us in school it's always best to "keep it simple, stupid".

Moving averages are not some holy grail and they don't predict or forecast future moves in the market. What they do provide us with is a road-map for our positions, and a way to exit without letting emotions get involved. My favorite moving average for my active accounts is the 40-week moving average, and I use it for many of my large cap positions. If price closes the week above the 40-week moving average after previously being below it, I buy on the open of the following trading week. If price is trending above the 40-week moving average and closes the week below it, I exit my position. Using a trading system like this allows you to separate yourself from your feelings and allows you to actually make money. I've found that very few people make money trading off their gut, and I would argue that most actually trade much worse off of gut-feelings. I am no exception to this rule, and I trade much better using a system than I do trying to improvise using emotions.

This is the same system that got me out of Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) before the bottom fell out, and has kept me out for the past year and a half. Meanwhile there have been heroes lined up trying to catch the bottom on the stock, and many of their accounts have been laid to rest.

Ok.. enough trading lessons for one article, let's dig into Apple stock. For full transparency below are all of my buy ratings on Apple stock, against the grain of most financial writers. An author's track record is documented at TipRanks.com for those looking for more transparency on an author's past picks.

As we can see from the below chart, this was the setup that prompted me to get back long Apple after exiting when the trend broke in July of 2015. The stock closed the week back above its 40-week moving average on July 29th 2016, and I put a buy order in on Monday of the following week. The stock had a sluggish beginning to the trade as it traded slightly below my entry and found support within a dollar of its 40-week moving average. Since that time the stock made new all-time highs and has been a runaway train since.

So what I'm doing now given that I'm up nearly 50% from my entry?

Given the fact that the stock is still trading above its 40-week moving average, I see no reason to sell the stock. Having said that, one of my sell rules was triggered today so I peeled off 1/4 of my initial position at $154.20 for a 47% gain. This means that I am currently still hold 90 of my initial 120 shares bought at $104.44. The sell rule that was triggered was my "25% above the 40-week moving average" rule. Using this rule, a sell signal on 1/4 of a position is triggered when the stock trades more than 25% above its 40-week moving average at any point. The current value for the 40-week moving average is at $123.45 so a move above $154.00 triggered my 1/4 exit. This is the only counter-trend trading I do, and otherwise I hold the remainder of my position against the 40-week moving average.

The 40-week moving average for Apple currently sits at $123.45, so I plan to hold all of my shares unless we see a weekly close below this level. The nice thing about using moving averages is they are constantly adjusting trailing stops, and move up at a faster pace during strong trends. The 40-week moving average for Apple is currently moving up at a pace of $1.20 per week, so I would expect my stop on this trade to near the $128.00 level by the end of May. This means that I will lock in at least 20% on the majority of my position ($104.44 - $128.00) plus an additional 47% on the portion sold this morning.

In summary, I see no reason for traders to cash in all of their chips on Apple here. The stock remains in a very strong trend, is a clear market leader and is grinding higher in what's been a choppy market since February. A weekly close below the 40-week moving average would be a clear violation of this trend, and would force me to part ways with the stock. Rather than listening to gurus who are trying to make a name for themselves by betting against one of the greatest growth stocks in the world, try moving averages instead. Moving averages have no ulterior motives, they follow price, and they provide a systematic approach to trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

