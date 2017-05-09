Where Is Southwest Airlines?

The recent breakdown in the price of oil had me taking a closer look at airline stocks and which security was holding up the best. After looking at the five airlines that comprise the S&P 500, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) stood out to me as the best performer. The first three charts detail LUV's long term and recent price action, while the last two show its relative performance to the other airlines and Dow Transports Index as a whole.

Chart 1(Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

Looking at the 10 year chart, we can see since mid-2007 until the end of 2012 LUV was trading in a sideways market from the $6 - $16 level. After this we saw the beginning of a bull market that LUV has been riding ever since, albeit with a breather it took along the way. The pause we saw at the end of 2014 until the end of 2016 saw price trading in a sideways market mainly from $33.50 - $47.50, but the action at the end of 2016 saw LUV break out of this trading range and continue its longer term upward move. It's interesting to note that the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $33.50 served as support for price during this range. The upward breakout of this range was foreshadowed by the ascending triangle pattern we saw, indicating bulls accumulating at higher and higher prices (green trend line) until they eventually were able to overpower the bears (who kept selling at $47.50) and break through above that $47.50 level. I like looking at longer term charts first so I don't get bogged down by everyday noise that can sometimes obscure longer term moves. The first thing I do when looking at a security is assess whether it is a part of a longer term trend, which we see is the case with LUV.

Chart 2(Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

Now that we've looked at the longer term action, we can zoom in on the past year and get a better picture of how price is behaving in the short term. The ADX indicator below price tells us if the security is trending or in a sideways market. Readings above 25 indicate a trend, while readings under 20 indicate a sideways market. You can see the breakout above the $47.50 range started with a shorter term breakout out of the $43 level in November, as shown when price broke above the bottom green support line. The ADX shot up to a reading of around 40, indicating a trending period. ADX recently dropped below the 20 level, which is a reaction to the pullback we saw in March, and makes me wonder if we are entering another sideways market where we will see price bounce between $52 - $58.25, although it is too early to tell.

There are a couple other aspects to this chart I'd like to draw attention to. The first is the Bollinger Bands, which show the 20 day Simple Moving Average (NYSE:SMA), with an upper and lower dotted bound that lie two standard deviations away from the SMA (they envelop price). In a trending period, it is not uncommon for price to hover around an upper or lower bound and continue in that direction, which was the case from November - March. The center SMA also serves as support/resistance for price, which can be seen throughout the year in this chart. Price action recently (since mid-March) has been hugging that upper bound, indicating we could see a sustained move, but I'm still cautious of a breakout in the short term due to the lower ADX reading. I also drew an upward channel in purple, which shows price action has been trending upward in the short term.

I would look to buy at the bottom range of the channel, which also happens to be right around the center line of the Bollinger Bands, near the $56 level. If price continues downward and tests the bottom range of potentially our new trading range, I would look to further accumulate shares around the $52 level. There is a fair amount of support between $50 - $52, and even more around the $47.50 level. A break below here and I would want to reassess LUV; for now, so far so good.

Chart 3(Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

Chart 3 (above) displays the MACD and RSI, which are simple and popular momentum indicators. Looking at the MACD, there are a couple signals you can use, but one I like the best are the crossover signals. Crossover signals are generated when the black line crosses through the red line, either in the upward or downward direction. The red dotted line shows the crossover in the downward direction, which you can see was effective in foreshadowing the pullback in price starting March 1. The upward crossover in the beginning of April foreshadowed our current short term upward trend. The RSI below the MACD is a popular momentum indicator, and will show extended overbought or sold readings during stronger trends. For example, the readings above the 70 level at the end of 2016 stayed overbought for about 2 months as price continued to rise. We can also use RSI to help accumulate shares if price dips below the 50 reading during an upward trend, or even if price continues into oversold territory (below the 30 level). The pullback in March showed a dip below the 50 reading, and corresponded with a price support level. Having multiple technical indicators show a similar sign is the key to technical analysis; the more tools you can use to point in the same direction, the better your odds of successful analysis.

Chart 4(Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

We've looked at the chart of LUV, but what makes LUV currently better than any of the other airlines from a technical standpoint? I like to use relative strength to help answer this. This chart has two relative strength lines below price, both shown on the same indicator. The first is essentially the relative strength of LUV relative to the Dow Transports Index (red line), and the second is basically the momentum of that relative strength (green line). For both lines, readings above the 100 level indicate outperformance, while readings below indicate underperformance. Momentum tends to lead price, so we can use the momentum indicator to help foreshadow price movement. The red rectangle shows when momentum crossed below the 100 line on the indicator, which corresponded with a pullback in price. The green rectangle shows momentum crossing above the 100 line, which corresponded with an upward move in price. Momentum tends to oscillate above and below the 100 line, so not every signal should be acted upon. As I showed earlier however, there were other indications of a pullback such as the MACD crossover from chart 3 that would have helped confirm this move. When looking at the red relative strength line, we can see relative underperformance up until mid-September, when we saw an upward crossover above the 100 line. From that point until the pullback in March, RS was above 100, indicating LUV outperformed the rest of the Dow Transports Index. This RS measure may seem a bit confusing, but we can view it in another way as well, known as a Relative Rotation Graph.

Chart 5(Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com)

The Relative Rotation Graph (RRG) is helpful when examining the relative strength of a security against another security or benchmark. In this RRG, all securities/Indexes are being compared to the performance of the S&P 500. The components of this RRG are the other large airline stocks (American Airlines Group (AAL), United Continental Holdings (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Alaska Air Group (ALK), as well as the Dow Transports Index ($TRAN). The RRG is a visual guide to relative strength. When a security (represented by a dot alongside the ticker) is in quadrant 1 or 2, it means the security is outperforming the S&P 500. When the security goes into quadrant 3 or 4, it means it is underperforming the S&P. Ideally a security you own is in quadrant 1, and you would like it to stay out of quadrant 3 - quadrant 2 and 4 exist to warn of potential moves into quadrants 3 and 1, respectively. Having said that, the path of a security doesn't have to cycle clockwise, it can be erratic and stay in one or two quadrants for extended periods of time. The 'tails' of the securities show past movement, in this case, the past 30 weeks of performance as each dot represents a weekly close. You can see how cyclical RS is, and how the RRG can be useful in showing security strength in a relative universe.

Looking at this RRG, LUV and ALK are the only airlines outperforming the S&P (in this RRG), with ALK on the verge of underperformance; LUV is relatively stronger than ALK, although it is weakening in this strength. This weakening isn't too concerning because relative to all the other major airlines, LUV is outperforming them all, and still outperforming the S&P as a whole. The Dow Transports Index has been underperforming for several weeks now, telling us the Transport sector as a whole has been underperforming of recent, yet LUV continues to be a bright spot.

As shown in the first three charts, LUV is in an uptrend and has been so for the past five years. Our current trend could continue higher yet, or take a break and trade within the range of $52 - $58.50. When looking at the rest of the major airlines and Dow Transports Index in charts 4 and 5, LUV has demonstrated it is outperforming not only all the other airlines and Dow Transports Index, but the S&P as well. This is also coming at a time when all airlines except ALK are underperforming the S&P. From a technical standpoint, I am bullish on LUV and place a short to intermediate price target of $68, with a longer term target of $74.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.