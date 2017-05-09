Pacific Drilling And Atwood Oceanics: 2 Offshore Drillers At Different Stages Of The Same Struggle

Courtesy: ShipSpotting - Drillship Pacific Sharav

Investment Thesis:

The first quarter results are out, and already many offshore drillers have reported what seems to be a very weak 2017 again. The interesting part is that this terrible downturn has spared no one in this category, and the more the industry sails through this ordeal, the more it struggles to survive and the less likely over-specialized companies such as Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) or Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) will be able to cope with their debt load and avoid bankruptcy down the road.

These two medium offshore drillers are quite similar if we look at their basic business model. Both are dealing mainly with deepwater, and both carry a debt load too high. The only difference is that one has reached the "event horizon" and is now incapable to fight the debt gravity any longer, and the other, a few steps behind, is reaching a dangerous financial stage at an accelerated pace. However, ATW can still escape this lethal attraction, in my opinion.

Let's have a quick look at the financials and use one to predict what could happen to the other or what could be done to avoid it.

I - Pacific Drilling

Two basic graphs: Revenue trend and Backlog remaining.

PACD first quarter results.

PACD fleet status May 4, 2017.

5/6/2017 2017 2018 2019 Day Rate Pacific Bora 7 0 0 195 Pacific Mistral 0 0 0 0 Pacific Scirocco 3 0 0 225 Pacific Santa Ana 0 0 0 0 Pacific Khamsim 0 0 0 0 Pacific Sharav 8 12 8 605 Pacific Meltem 0 0 0 0 Total 18 12 8

Note: Most of the backlog remaining estimated is related to the Pacific Sharav.

II - Atwood Oceanics

Two basic graphs: Revenue trend and Backlog remaining estimated by Fun Trading.

Atwood Oceanics' second-quarter results and fleet status.

ATW 05/09/2017 2017 2018 2019 2020 day rate Atwood Achiever 8 0 0 0 500~ Atwood Archer 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Admiral 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Advantage 4,1 0 0 0 500~ Total Drillship 12,1 0 0 0 Atwood Condor 0 12 6,3 0 289~ Atwood Osprey 5 4 0 0 187 Total SemiSub 5 16 6,3 0 Atwood Aurora 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Beacon 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Mako 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Manta 0 0 0 0 0 Atwood Orca 6,5 4 0 0 90~ Total Jackups 6,5 4 0 0

Note: I have reduced the day rate (estimate) for Atwood Achiever and Atwood Advantage as indicated by the company. The Osprey mobilization represents $36.5 million that I have added to the day rate.

III - Balance sheet table for ATW and PACD

Balance sheet items ATW PACD Total Revenues in $ million 167.71 105.51 Operating Expenses in $ million 64.28 60.45 Net loss in $ million (28.86) (99.85) EPS in $/ share (0.37) (4.69) Cash and Cash Eq. in $ million 435.21 498.89 LT debt in $ billion 1.30 2.55 Total Debt in $ billion 1.30 3.15 Shares Outstanding in million 80.47 21.28 Capex this quarter in $ million 154.45 10.13 EV/EBITDA (YTD) ratio 3.64 6.25

IV - Analysis

To check adequately an offshore driller's survival capability, it is important to look at the fleet status first. This is the business backbone, and it is of a paramount importance to analyze it, understand it, and evaluate the potential of the company to generate enough revenues to service the debt and still function adequately.

In this segment, we can see that both ATW and PACD are struggling desperately with a shrinking backlog. In fact, Pacific Drilling with the Pacific Sharav is showing a bigger backlog than Atwood.

However, both companies have an unsustainable level of firm contract ahead to allow any long-term survival. The main issue is that both companies rely heavily on the ultra-deepwater segment, which is still contracting, as we speak, despite some signs of tendering increase in the shallow water. Thus, these two companies will have to survive on what they still have mainly, and this is the main source of concern.

If we look at Pacific Drilling, we know that the company will have to restructure probably under Chapter 11 protection soon, which is not a good sign for actual shareholders. Depending on the price of oil and future tendering activities in the ultra-deepwater, I am wondering how a simple bankruptcy will be able to solve the long-term viability for PACD.

Of course, the company will issue new shares, wipe out shareholders, and cut a large part of the debt, but at the end, if the market is slow to recover, which is likely, the company will be back to file bankruptcy again and may face liquidation like Hercules Offshore did last year.

Perhaps, the next step for PACD should be to liquidate as soon as possible and try to strike a deal with Transocean (NYSE:RIG) which could be willing to acquire the UDW fleet at distressed price that may satisfy the lenders? I said Transocean but it could be Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO).

Atwood situation is less acute, because while the backlog is very unsettling, the company has a debt load more manageable. The problem is that Atwood has two under-construction drillships with no contract, albeit the company has indicated that one of them may eventually be contracted in Brazil at some point. However, even a medium-term contract at a day rate just above $250k/d, may not be enough to call for a big capex cost in 2019-2020?

The company could eventually avoid bankruptcy down the road if it decides to sell part of the fleet and use the equity a little more. Selling the five jack-ups could be a possible solution that may generate probably around $400 million (good quality jack-up at $70 million a piece) that could be used to cut the debt and get more survival time. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) sold three jack-ups to shelf drilling for $225 million recently.

After that, the company may look for a merger/acquisition potential based on share swap. I cannot see Atwood strong enough to manage the future business situation on its own.

Conclusion:

I do not believe anyone should look at both companies for an investment purpose, and I recommend to avoid both. However, these two stocks present a very good opportunity from a trading perspective.

In fact, it is in these tough times where any investing seems foolish that you get the best trading opportunities. The question is to recognize the trading patterns, where the company stands right now and what potential alternatives it still has to influence its future?

I have covered PACD for a while and recommended in January a short position around $3.70+. Nothing has changed since then.

ATW is a different case, as I explained above, and should be handled differently.

ATW is showing a descending triangle pattern, in my opinion. The descending triangle is a bearish formation that usually forms during a downturn as a continuation pattern. Which means that the stock will have about 70% chance to cross the $7 support at one point with a negative breakout potentially to $4.50. Thus, it is important to look at ATW the next few days. If ATW breaks out on the positive side, I recommend to sell half of your holding around $9.50 (see graph). Of course, you will have to look at the oil prices and adapt your trading strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade and day trade both stocks and do not intend to initiate any positions other than trading.

