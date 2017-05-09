Alliqua BioMedical's (ALQA) CEO Dave Johnson on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALQA)

Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Dave Johnson - CEO

Brian Posner - CFO

Nino Pionati - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer

Brad Barton - COO

Analysts

Charlie Eidson - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Josh Jennings - Cowen and Company

Suraj Kalia - Northland Securities

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Dave Johnson, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Dave Johnson

Thank you, Operator. Those operator sections seem to get longer each time we do this. Hi and welcome and good morning everyone to our first quarter of 2017 earnings call. I’m joined here in Yardley today by our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Posner; our Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Nino Pionati; and our Chief Operating Officer, Brad Barton who will all be available to ask questions -- answer questions following our prepared remarks.

Before we begin, let me give you just a quick overview of the agenda for today’s call. First, I’ll start off with the high level review of our first quarter financial results, as well as our recent operational performance. Then, I’ll turn the call over to Brian, who will discuss our quarterly financial results in greater detail and review our 2017 guidance. Following Brian’s discussion, Nino and I will provide you with a brief update on our 2017 strategy before we open the call up for your questions.

Okay. With that, let’s get started with the review of the quarter.

Following the success of our 2016 operational results, really we could not be happier with how the 2017 fiscal year is shaping up. Let me take a minute to just briefly review some of the key summary highlights.

First, we continue to see strong commercial traction of our regenerative technologies in the marketplace. Biovance had another great quarter, and our newest product Interfyl seems to be starting to make the impact we had anticipated in the early days of its launch. We also remain extremely bullish on our rollout of our new strategy for UltraMIST therapy, which I will review later in my remarks. Second, our gross margins increased by 4 points year-over-year as the mix of our total revenues from our product sales continue to impact this trend, as we predicted it would be on previous calls. Third, we have significant year-over-year reduction in our cash burn from operations in the first quarter and expect this trend to continue throughout the year reducing our cash burn in 2017 by approximately 34% compared to fiscal year 2016. Fourth, we improved our adjusted EBITDA loss by $1.8 million or 36% year-over-year. Fifth, we raised $6.6 million of capital year-to-date with approximately $400,000 of that coming from directors and officers, and of course as previously announced another $2 million from our largest shareholder, the Celgene Corporation, and have had discussions with our lender on restructuring our term loan. And finally, we continue to expand our commercial distribution footprint by executing on our hybrid selling model, which we discussed on our last call.

All-in-all, it’s been a busy, but rewarding start to 2017. Brian, Nino and I will now discuss each of these areas in just a little more detail.

For the first quarter of 2017, we reported total revenue of $4.6 million, up 16% year-over-year. Our total revenue growth during the quarter was driven by 28% growth in our products business, which was fueled by strong sales of our regenerative technologies, specifically Biovance and Interfyl, which collectively grew at 197% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter.

Recall that our 2017 growth strategy involves focusing our selling and marketing efforts on select markets within the regenerative therapy space. In our biologics business for example, we continue to focus on targeting the surgical segment of the market where we saw significant commercial traction in 2016. Likewise, in our UltraMIST franchise, we have increasingly begun to focus on the hospital outpatient department or HOPD market where we important tailwinds in 2017.

With this strategy in mind, we are pleased to see that our performance during the quarter reflected some strong commercial traction for each of the regenerative products in these selective markets. The impressive growth in our biologics during the first quarter was fueled almost exclusively by sales into the surgical segment. Importantly, our selling organization was successful during the quarter in driving increased sales of our biologics products to existing surgeon customers and sales to new surgeon customers, which both contributed to our growth. As expected, Biovance was the largest driver of our growth during the quarter but we were excited to see the strong contributions from sales of Interfyl products as well. We are continuing to build the commercial momentum for this new and exciting technology following our commercial launch in September of last year.

Within our UltraMIST business, we saw strong system sales overall combined with growth in sales of applicators into the HOPD, our key targeted market. While our performance in these areas was offset by weaker applicator sales in some of our legacy markets including skilled nursing and long-term acute care facilities, we believe that our focus on converting and servicing accounts within the HOPD market will help us to build the foundation for sustainable growth in UltraMIST applicators over time.

Nino will elaborate further on the details related to our 2017 growth strategy later in our prepared remarks, but let me now turn to a review of our recent developments in our business from an operating standpoint.

In late February, we announced the decision to terminate our agreement to acquire Soluble Systems. As we discussed on our fourth quarter earnings call, rather than continuing to pursue the agreement at a continued drain on both management’s time and our Company’s capital resources, we chose instead to put the acquisition behind us and to prioritize our efforts and resources towards our organic growth strategy. To further support our organic growth strategy, we announced the successful private placement on February 28, of approximately $2.8 million led by our largest shareholder Celgene, and on April 3rd, we raised $3.8 million in gross proceeds from an underwritten public offering. In addition to securing $6.6 million capital through these two financing transactions, we have been focused over the last several months on reducing our operating cash burn, which Brian will discuss in detail during the review of the quarter.

In summary and thinking about the highlights from the first quarter, A, we delivered strong growth in biologics, B, we improved our adjusted EBITDA loss and C, reduced our cash burn while raising capital to support our growth strategy. This exciting commercial and operational progress is an affirmation that we are pursuing the correct strategy in 2017 and at least from where we stand today, we believe that the organization is better positioned to efficiently execute against our fiscal year growth objectives.

With that, let me now turn the call over to Brian for an in-depth review of our first quarter financial results as well as our 2017 guidance. Brian?

Brian Posner

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Total revenue for the first quarter of 2017 increased $637,000 or 26% year-over-year, to $4.6 million. Revenue from sales of the Company’s current products increased $961,000 or 28% year-over-year to $4.4 million. Sales of our biologic products, Biovance and Interfyl increased 197% year-over-year and were the largest contributors to our products growth in the first quarter. Product revenue represented 95% of our total revenue this quarter compared to 86% of total revenue in the first quarter of 2016.

Revenue from our contract manufacturing business decreased $324,000 or 59% year-over-year to $229,000 in the first quarter. Gross profit for the first quarter increased $567,000 or 24% year-over-year to $2.9 million, representing 64% of sales this year compared to 60% of sales last year. The increase in gross profit was driven by the growth in product sales, which comprised a greater portion of our revenue this year compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin on our product sales was approximately 75% in the first quarter of 2017, unchanged from last year. Total operating expenses decreased by $1.8 million, or 17% year-over-year to $8.7 million. The decrease in OpEx in the first quarter of 2017 was driven primarily by a $2 million decrease in SG&A expenses and $327,000 decrease in the fair value of the Company’s contingent consideration liability, partially offset by $635,000 of expenses related to recently terminated agreement to acquire Soluble. The decline in SG&A expenses year-over-year came from lower compensation expenses, professional fees, and other expenses due to a decrease in our headcount compared to the prior year. This decrease is consistent with our goal of reducing our operating expenditures.

GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $5.8 million, compared to a loss of $8.2 million last year. The improvement in GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2017 was driven by lower operating costs and higher gross profit compared to the prior year.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $7 million or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.7 million or $0.28 per diluted share for the same period last year. The change in net loss during the period was primarily due to the $2.1 million decrease in operating loss compared to the prior year. The improvement in operating loss was partially offset by $770,000 warrant modification expense in the first quarter of 2017 related to an amendment of the warrant issue to the Company’s creditor, and by changes in the fair value of the Company’s warrant liability.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter of 2016 also included $346,000 of income from discontinued operations related to the Company’s sale of its sorbion product franchise.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2017 was $5.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $6.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations was $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2017 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations of $5.1 million last year. We have included a full reconciliation of our adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations in our earnings release.

As of March 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $2.4 million compared to $5.6 million at December 31, 2016. The decrease in cash was driven by $4.6 million of cash used in operating activities compared to $6.1 million during the first quarter of 2016. As a reminder, our cash outlays in the first quarter historically tend to be higher than the remaining quarters of the fiscal year due to the payment of prior year compensation expense and other prior year GAAP expenses that are paid in the first quarter. Approximately $1.6 million of such items were paid in Q1 2017.

In addition, approximately $700,000 of cash was used to pay a portion of a contingent consideration, related to the Celleration acquisition and $350,000 as provided to Soluble Systems as a bridge loan. The decrease in cash during the three months ended March 31, 2017 was partially offset by $2.5 million of cash received in connection with the Company’s private placement offering on February 27, 2017.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on April 3rd, the Company raised approximately $3.8 million in gross proceeds through an underwritten public offering of common stock. On April 27th, the Company entered into another amendment with our creditor to extend forbearance period related to default of our revenue covenants under the May 29, 2015 credit agreement until the end of the second quarter. We are currently in discussions with our creditor to revise the terms of our May 2015 credit agreement including the debt covenant and the timing of principle payment.

Turning to our financial guidance for fiscal year 2017. As communicated in our Q1 earnings preannouncement on April 6 and reaffirmed in this morning’s press release, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017, the Company expects total revenue of $20.4 million to $21.3 million, which represents year-over-year growth of approximately 12% to 17% to compare to total revenue of $18.2 million in 2016.

Our total revenue guidance assumes the following revenue growth trends: Product sales of $19 million to $19.9 million, representing the growth in the range of approximately 18% to 24% year-over-year compared to product sales of $16.1 million in fiscal year 2016; contract manufacturing sales of approximately $1.4 million compared to $2.2 million in fiscal year 2016.

For modeling purposes, for the fiscal year 2017 period, we expect gross margin expansion driven by the continued mixed shift of total revenue towards our products business; cash operating expenditures at or below $6 million per quarter for the remainder of the year. We also expect our cash burn from operations to approximate $12 million, approximately 34% lower than the $18.3 million in 2016 due to continued revenue growth and a decrease in operating spending level. This would equate to an average quarterly cash burn from operations of roughly $2.5 million for the remaining three quarters of 2017.

With that, I will turn the call back to Dave. Dave?

Dave Johnson

Thanks, Brian. All right. In view of our recent progress, we continue to expect that our total revenue growth in 2017 will be driven by our regenerative technologies with continued strong sales growth in our biologics portfolio and contributions from our UltraMIST franchise. To drive growth in each of the regenerative technologies, we are continuing to execute our targeted sales and marketing strategy for 2017.

First and foremost, we are concentrating our selling and marketing efforts on key segments of the market where we believe we are well-positioned to drive significant commercial traction. And second within these key markets, we are focused on engaging the clinician community through educational events and providing our new users with the support and training to help them utilize our technologies effectively.

With these two core elements in mind, let me ask Nino to review and update you on the specifics of our strategy as it relates to each of our major regenerative products. Nino?

Nino Pionati

Thank you, Dave. Building upon our success last year, we continue to enhance our Biovance and Interfyl selling efforts, targeting the treatment of surgical wounds in the hospital operating room. Specifically in recent months, we have dedicated more of our sales resources to focus on this area of the market and we are pleased to see them contribute meaningfully to our growth in the surgical segment during the first quarter. On our UltraMIST franchise, recall that in 2016, we initiated a detailed review of the business to determine how best to replicate the success we were seeing in our biologics franchise by applying a similarly focused strategy.

In the early years of the UltraMIST business, the Celleration sales force was focused on casting a wide net by selling it to a variety of markets. In 2016, it became clear to us that in order to accelerate the expansion of our customer base and promote the sustainable growth of the UltraMIST applicator sales going forward, we needed to focus our sales force on the largest and most attractive segment of the market, the hospital outpatient department. The hospital outpatient department represents the most attractive opportunity for our UltraMIST business going forward for a number of important reasons.

From a market standpoint, it is estimated that seven out of 10 leg wounds in the U.S., HOPD setting including the DFUs and DLUs [ph] are treated in patients over the age of 65 who are covered primarily by Medicare.

From a clinical standpoint, we have a very compelling portfolio of clinical support for the treatment of VLUs and VFUs [ph] with eight randomized clinical trials. And lastly, from a reimbursement standpoint, we have a 100% Medicare coverage for UltraMIST and very favorable reimbursement rate. In fact, the reimbursement rates actually increased approximately 26% in 2017 over 2016.

To further enhance our efforts to drive sales of our regenerative products into these specific markets in 2017, we continue to focus on leveraging the relationships of our strongest physician advocates to promote peer-to-peer education. To this end, we hosted two Bioskills labs for our Interfyl and Biovance products in Arizona and Texas during the first quarter and recently completed an UltraMIST Physician Summit in New Orleans as well. As a reminder, the goal of these events broadly is to provide our potential clinician customers with hands-on training in an educational setting, giving them an opportunity to hear from their peers in the industry about the clinical benefits of our regenerative technologies. All of these recent events were well-attended and we were further pleased to see that a majority of our new biologics customers in Q1 had participated in one of our Bioskills labs in either 2016 or 2017.

In addition to our recently hosted UltraMIST Physician Summit, we opened our first UltraMIST Center of Excellence at the end of the first quarter. We continue to anticipate having relationships in place to establish up to four UltraMIST Centers of Excellence in key metropolitan areas across the United States during the course of 2017.

Let me now turn the call back to Dave for some closing remarks.

Dave Johnson

Thank you, Nino. Okay, stepping back, as we execute against our targeted sales and marketing strategy to drive growth in 2017, we will continue to support the success of these efforts with new clinical publications and P&L friendly enhancements to our hybrid selling organization while laying the foundation for growth in future years by leveraging our relationships with our strategic partners.

In conclusion, with the strong start to 2017, we continue to feel good about our ability to deliver strong operational and commercial progress over the balance of the year while continuing to leverage our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet. We are excited about the growth opportunities that lie in store for this organization and remain committed to delivering against our stated expectation for the benefit of shareholders. I would like to thank everyone on the Alliqua BioMedical team for another quarter of strong performance across our entire organization, our Board of Directors for their strategic guidance and our shareholders for their continued support.

With that operator, why don’t we open this up for questions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Matt Hewitt with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Charlie Eidson

Hi. This is Charlie on for Matt. Thanks for taking my question.

Dave Johnson

Hello, Charlie. Good morning.

Charlie Eidson

Hey. So, you mentioned, you guys are targeting the surgical outpatient area and having a lot of success. Is this a strategy as you continue to move through your markets that you can translate into other surgical markets?

Dave Johnson

So, good question, Charlie. So, let me just clarify something first. So, we really have two specific markets that we’re going after right now. One, really driving our UltraMIST therapy as our primary product with our amnion-membrane as our secondary product is in the possible outpatient department; specifically these are usually independently owned wound clinics. The second area of focus is really in the surgical space within hospitals led by our human amniotic membrane product Biovance and Interfyl. So, there are two separate groups. There are some surgery center businesses Charlie, that kind come somewhere in between but generally it’s those two very distinct groups. And the answer is yes, we think that there is an opportunity to continue to build the products portfolio in both of these areas. Think of it -- I’m an old hockey player and I think if it as two ways to get a shot on goal. We can take a shot at the outpatient wound clinical market or we can take a shot at the surgical segment. And we think there is some interesting opportunities through licensing agreements and distribution agreements to enhance the portfolio in each one of these call points.

Charlie Eidson

Okay. Thank you for the clarification. And then, can we just get an update on your number of sales people as of today and how many independent reps you guys are using?

Dave Johnson

Yes. Let me turn that over to Brad Barton, our COO.

Brad Barton

So, we finished the year, as we said before, at approximately 40 selling resources. And in the first quarter, we’re quite pleased with the advancements we’ve made on our hybrid model, where we’ve probably brought on several more agencies and a number of individuals. So, I would say, we’re upto approximately 60 selling resources at the end of Q1 and about two-thirds of those are direct and about one-third are independent.

Operator

Your next question is from Josh Jennings with Cowen and Company.

Josh Jennings

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking the questions. I was hoping to start with just -- thanks for the details on the hospital outpatient department strategy. I just wanted to get some details on the -- how this focus strategy my impact the base UltraMIST business. Can you give us an idea of the concentration of the MIST business in these hospital outpatient departments and how do you plan on servicing the historic customer base?

Dave Johnson

Yes, absolutely. First of all, good morning, Josh. How are you? So, very good question. So, listen, there is always a shade of gray, like there is black and white, Josh. And so, we will not walk away from our existing base of business where it is in other areas. But, what we’ve done with our sales force is we try to target them, so that 80% of their time is spent in the HOPD looking for new business. We will continue to service, maintain and quite frankly, grow other kind of existing base of customers whether they’re in skilled nursing facilities or long-term acute payer. So, again, a little bit of a grey part here, Josh. We’re not walking away from the established base of business by any means.

Josh Jennings

Great, thanks. On the Biovance side, how much opportunity is there in the HOPD channel? Have you had success there historically? I know you’ve turned your focus into the surgical segment, but can you just talk about on the biologic side in HOPD channel where you guys are and how open of an opportunity is it?

Dave Johnson

Yes. So, whenever I look at being successful in a market like this, Josh, I really think of four things. I think of the products that we actually have, and in this case you’re talking Biovance; I think of the focus of the distribution organization; I think of the footprint of the distribution organization; and then, I think of what is the right economic value proposition and does it resonate with that customer base. And we continue to believe, especially as we concentrate more on HOPD [ph] that there remains a very large opportunity for Biovance. This is a product, as many of you know went through the 361 route, but most importantly was submitted to the FDA for a request for designation, unlike many of the 361 products out there. So, we love the product. The focus is continuing to get much more targeted. The footprint of our selling organization especially as we have such a large opportunity with the UltraMIST therapy is right of that HOPD area and the economics remain extremely positive. So, we continue to believe there remains a very strong opportunity. That does not mean we’re walking away from where much of our growth has gone which is in the surgical arena, and we’ll continue to expand that over time.

Josh Jennings

Excellent. And then, just lastly, just one of the follow-up on the earlier question, on answer to the -- on an earlier question about portfolio build out and potentially some licensing or distribution agreements. Are you -- how far down the path are you in terms of some of those discussions, should be taking up what they announced in the near term or is that due to the 12 to 24-month time window? And then also, I just wanted to follow-up on anything to put in the pipeline coming out of the Celgene or HLI collaborations in the next 12 to 24 months. Thank you, gentlemen.

Dave Johnson

Yes. Thanks, Josh. So, listen, I think as we look at expanding our product portfolio, there is two things we have what I believe is a very good opportunity to do. One is expand our product portfolio over time. And again, to my earlier comment, we can do this in both the existing would care space or we can do it as we move further into the surgical arena; so, two ways in which we can expand our pipeline. And there is really three ways we think we can do that. First and foremost would be leveraging our selling and distribution presence to expand our current portfolio through, I’ll call it distribution and licensing agreements where strong technology companies need a commercial partner, and we’ve built a really nice footprint in a couple of key specific areas. And the criteria for this would be it would have to be in the same call point as we’re going into today. It would have to have the same decision maker; it would need to have an acceptable margin profile; and it needs to be complementary in nature to the current portfolio we have. And remember, all of this is very non-dilutive to the company. So that’s thing number one.

Thing number two, we continue to look at other strategic options that would allow us to gain more scale. Soluble was an example of it, it didn’t work, but there are other opportunities that we continue to explore.

And then, finally, we’re blessed to have a development partner like HLI. This is a group that we gain greater and greater confidence with each and every day. They have a very exciting pipeline of products. Josh, I’m not prepared to kind of give timing at this stage. There is nothing in the near-term which would be material to our early term results. But definitely in the medium-term, we see some really exciting opportunities to move forward.

Operator

The next question is from Suraj Kalia with Northland Securities.

Suraj Kalia

So, Dave, let me take a step back, and give us your perspective on the market dynamics, especially at the tissue side.

Dave Johnson

So, listen, Suraj, I would think there is three things that are currently happening right now, which are notable to the larger macro environment. Number one, you will notice that this market continues to grow. Each and every independent report seems to come out, demonstrates that the market is growing. And I think you’ve probably seen other companies who announced their results who are in the public arena, continue to grow the market. So, this is a market that we believe will continue to grow in the short, the medium and the long-term, and the rationale being, is that people are getting really good results healing wounds faster and getting patients home and back to their normal day-to-day work. So, number one is growth.

Number two, we are starting to see something we’ve predicted on some of these calls in the past where industry consolidation is starting to happen. I sight several different M&A transactions, you would have seen of course about a year ago when Derma bought BioD; of course Integra then bought Derma more recently; LifeCell was sold off to Allergan; and most recently Organogenesis purchased NuTech. So, there seems to be a consolidation happening in this space, no surprises, something we have predicted.

And finally, from a regulatory standpoint. As you know, the FDA had provided some draft guidance back in October 2015; it seems like a long time ago when it was. But it does look like they have become more comfortable. It does not seem based on all information that comes out publicly that they will be dealing with that issue in 2017. And so, there seems to be some stability from a regulatory standpoint in the market. I would think those are the three macro events that one should continue to keep their eyes on, Suraj.

Suraj Kalia

Dave, you guys made a conservative effort to go after Soluble and [technical difficult] transaction. Just going back in my corporate data number, when you are talking about that product potential, [ph] your sales reps are excited. They’re on the field, they’re talking. And sometimes, you just can prevent to trade people [technical difficulty]. So, now that Soluble is off the table, what do you feel that has an impact [technical difficulty] clinicians mind perspective, commercial perspective, they’re always thinking. You have tapped into this market but to Soluble that in a cross-sell can you quantify, I mean what is [technical difficulty] but is there any collateral damage that you need to worry about?

Dave Johnson

So, it’s a really good question, something that we were all very focused on. I think there is actually two things that I at least get concerned about. First is once you announce any kind of transaction, you worry about the fallout of both sales forces. It’s interesting. Not only the acquired sales force who becomes somewhat paranoid but the acquirer starts to wonder, is my territory fine and am I going to continue to make the same kind of money. So, when we announced the Soluble deal in October, I’m so proud of this management team at Alliqua and this is where experience from doing many deals starts to pay dividends, and specifically Brad and his sales leadership team continue to focus on driving our business in the marketplace. And left the rest of the M&A type transactional issues to more of a corporate group, very small roof with Nino and Brian and I. And you see the results that happened. From October, we accelerated sales in the fourth quarter; we accelerated sales in the first quarter. And so, I’m so proud of what our entire sales organization did through this time of uncertainty and that they were able to continue to accelerate the business.

The second part to your point Suraj is now we announced we’re not going to do it, what’s the impact? And I think it’s been actually quite minimal. On the customer side, I think there is some disappointment. I think customers really saw this is an opportunity to be able to buy more types of solutions from Alliqua. We’re building a brand in the marketplace. People forget we’ve only been out there for 3.5 years, and we’re starting to build the brand of Alliqua and they like what they see, what the products, what the representation and what the service, and they like to buy more from us and Soluble was a way of doing that and so, disappointment but definitely no collateral damage that we’ve seen. And internally, I think our team was so darn focused on continuing to drive the business, we hosted a national sales conference the first week of April, only one month after the announcement with the theme, Alliqua full speed ahead. And I thought that that meeting and I’m looking at Brad who’s putting his head up and down, one of the most upbeats positive meetings that I’ve been involved in, in many years. So, it’s something to always worry about; we’re very focused around it, but so far we think that our sales leadership team has just done a tremendous job in keeping the focus of our organization.

Suraj Kalia

Dave, how [ph] reps deal hand on hand? And I think what is the talent available remaining out there, just the reason why I ask without being specific all the events by Alliqua reps, they’re pretty much landed in one shop and the whole cycle started all over again. Is this going to be driven more by the next -- the marginal player you’ve been at and if the incremental revenues you can put on the top-line? And since pretty much everyone’s gravitating towards one place, does the same -- your ability for scale essentially?

Dave Johnson

So, as Brad mentioned earlier, we have approximately 60 selling resources; that’s up significantly from where we were, but again the acceleration of that is really due to bringing on agent principles in our hybrid selling model and strategy. So, number one, we continue to build that. I think it’s always a fair point, Suraj, when a vertical is growing at the size that this one is, clearly, the competition for talent remains exceptionally strong throughout all the company. And I think you have to be very careful. While industry background is one important criteria and we’ve some wonderful successful in hiring sales professionals from other companies in the industry, we’ve also had some tremendous success in hiring really strong business professionals outside of our industry. I know it sounds crazy, but one of our top sales people owned a construction company for four years prior to coming on and becoming one of our top selling professionals. And so, one is experience but one is business acumen. And then, I always think of it as the X factor. There are some people who just got the X factor. And quite frankly, it doesn’t really matter what they’ve sold in the past, you know with their hard work, their acumen themselves, they’re just going to be successful. So, I don’t think we’re anywhere near hitting a point where we’re having a difficult time finding top sales talent to take the business forward.

Suraj Kalia

Final question, Dave. How do you balance the desire to conserve cash with the desire to grow the top-line respectively? Sales guys obviously need to cross the clients, they need to travel, conferences, and potentially look at adding people moving. Through all this mix, how do you balance that? Thank you for taking my questions.

Dave Johnson

Thank you, Suraj. Well, listen, I will answer the question probably like every senior leadership person and any company would, which is to me a big part of being successful is looking at the resources you have, both human and financial and allocating those resources in a very targeted way to get the maximum return of investment. That’s a big part of what business leaders do. And one of the learnings that Alliqua has had in its short 3.5-year history, we tried an awful lot of things in the first couple of years. Some worked, some worked exceptionally well and some didn’t work. And one of the things we’ve been able to do is target, I think more effectively on putting our moneys in the areas that now we know work. We’ve seen the success; we measure it intensely through a KPI system. And so, we spent less money today than we did two years ago, but we get a much higher ROI out of this targeted investment. And so, it continues to come down to the balance of allocating your resources in the most-effective way you can to get the highest ROI. And everything you do, you measure, you measure, you measure, so that you know what works and what doesn’t work, what to stop and what to invest in. And that’s really how we’ve been able to continue to drive this business; at the same time, we’re driving operating expense down.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll go next to Sean Lee with H.C. Wainwright.

Sean Lee

Good morning, guys. It’s Sean here for R.K. Just a strategy question. One thing that we noticed from companies in the bone repair market that is that they tend to introduce new products and SKUs on a regular basis. And since wound care also such a sales driven market, do you have similar plans that can help sales get in front of customers and distributors more often to keep your products on their minds and help drive adoption?

Dave Johnson

So, good morning, Sean; it’s a good question. I think this is always a case of what’s the right mix of taking a new product launch. I give you an example of Interfyl, which we just launched. So, actually let me take a step back, because sometimes we forget this. I know I’ve said this three times in this call. I apologize that it’s repetitive. But, we’re 3.5 years old as a company. 3.5 years ago, we had one product really in our portfolio, which we started with. Today, we have five technology platforms. And as I mentioned earlier, continue to look at ways both internally with our partners to launch new products, externally with distribution and licensing agreements. So, I guess, maybe simple way to answer your question is yes, we’ll continue to look for ways to increase the portfolio, the technology; and by the way new indications for our own technologies. We’re so small, we’ve just begun, the pond is so large and I think we’re at a stage where, while we’ll look for introducing new products, we may have 100 surgeons in the space using our product day-in and day-out but there is a thousand surgeons in that space. And so, we’ve got a long ways to go with the existing products because we’ve only just launched them in the last three or four years.

So, again, I think it’s a balance. Yes, we’ll look at ways to launch new products; we’ll look at ways to drive new indications on existing products; and we’ll expand the vertical areas for these existing products. All three of those I think form a really nice growth strategy moving forward.

Operator

And with no questions remaining in the queue, I’ll turn it back to Mr. Johnson for any additional remarks.

Dave Johnson

Thanks, operator. Well, listen, three key takeaways hopefully is what you take. A, our operational performance continues to trend exceptionally well with many more opportunities to leverage; two, we clearly need to complete work on shoring up our balance sheet which we will continue to execute on in Q2; finally, our strategy moving forward hopefully to see us focused, executable and sustainable. Thanks so much for joining our call this morning. Operator, thank you.

